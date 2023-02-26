The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel, PA discuss security ties, suspension of settlement announcements

The Palestinian shooting attack in the West Bank that claimed the lives of two brothers during the summit underscored the urgent need to halt the violence.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: FEBRUARY 26, 2023 18:10

Updated: FEBRUARY 26, 2023 18:51
Members of the Islamic Action Front protest against the meeting between top Israeli and Palestinian officials at the Red Sea port of Aqaba, in Amman, Jordan February 26, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/JEHAD SHELBAK)
Members of the Islamic Action Front protest against the meeting between top Israeli and Palestinian officials at the Red Sea port of Aqaba, in Amman, Jordan February 26, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JEHAD SHELBAK)

Israeli and Palestinian officials discussed the resumption of security coordination and the brief suspension of West Bank settlement announcements during a rare meeting in Aqaba hosted by Jordan’s King Abdullah on Sunday.

The rare summit took place — with Egyptian and United States participation — as officials from the five governments push to halt escalating Israeli-Palestinian violence and to prevent an even sharper outbreak during the month of Ramadan that begins on March 22.

The Palestinian shooting attack in the West Bank that claimed the lives of two brothers during the summit underscored the urgent need to halt the violence.

What is at issue for Israel?

At issue for Israel has been the Palestinian Authority’s failure to crack down on Palestinian terror cells, while the PA wants the IDF to halt its military raids into its cities to route out terror cells. The PA had halted security coordination with Israel in January to protest such raids.

At the Aqaba summit, officials agreed to establish a joint security committee to examine renewing the security coordination between Israel and the PA, as well as PA willingness and ability to bear responsibility for the fight against terrorism in Areas A and B of the West Bank, a high Israeli official said after the meeting.

A Palestinian masked activist burns pictures of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir during a protest to condemn an Aqaba meeting between Israeli and Palestinian officials, in Gaza City, February 26, 2023. (credit: ARAFAT BARBAKH/REUTERS) A Palestinian masked activist burns pictures of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir during a protest to condemn an Aqaba meeting between Israeli and Palestinian officials, in Gaza City, February 26, 2023. (credit: ARAFAT BARBAKH/REUTERS)

A second joint committee will be established to promote confidence-building economic measures to benefit the Palestinians, the official explained.

What is at issue for the Palestinians?

Among the central issues for the Palestinians has been, Israel’s continued Israeli settlement activity. Israel’s security cabinet approved the transformation of ten West Bank settler outposts into nine new settlements earlier this month. Last week the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria advanced plans for 7,000 new settler homes out of an anticipated package of 9,500 units that the council is expected to advance. 

Israel had announced the plans in response to the terror attacks this year that occurred prior to Sunday, which had already claimed 11 lives.

According to the official, “there will be no change” in the decision to authorize nine settlements and to build 9,500 new housing units in Judea and Samaria.

Prior to the meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had promised the Biden administration that he would not authorize any additional settlements for six months. A senior Israeli official clarified after the Aqaba summit that “no additional decisions regarding the settlements are expected in the coming months.”



