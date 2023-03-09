The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Iran sent Russia over 100 million rounds of ammo, plans to send more - report

Russia is believed to be using the ammunition to replenish supplies expended during its invasion of Ukraine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 9, 2023 06:13
A national Iranian flag waves in the wind over a building of the Iranian embassy, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, September 24, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
A national Iranian flag waves in the wind over a building of the Iranian embassy, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, September 24, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

Iran has provided Russia with about 100 million bullets, 300,000 artillery shells and ammunition for rocket launchers, grenades and mortars and is planning to send more ammunition, Sky News reported on Wednesday, citing a security source.

The source said that two Russian cargo ships left a port in Iran in January, transporting the ammunition to Russia via the Caspian Sea and that Russia had paid for the material in cash.

Sky News speculated that Russia is using the ammunition to replenish supplies expended during its invasion of Ukraine.

The report noted that it was impossible to independently verify the quantity of ammunition that was actually included in the shipments and that one expert said the amount sounded high.

The Jerusalem Post reported last week that Iran requested S-400 air defense batteries from Russia.

The Iranian ship Khark is seen at an undisclosed location in Iran, March 10, 2011. (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)The Iranian ship Khark is seen at an undisclosed location in Iran, March 10, 2011. (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)

Iranian military aid to Russia

According to the report, Ukraine said that Russia had received 2400 drones from Iran.

The White House said in February that the US had information that Iran had sent artillery and tank rounds to Russia and that Russia was considering sending fighter jets in return.

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags Iran Russia russia iran Ukraine-Russia War
