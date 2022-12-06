Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West defended Adolf Hitler, the leader of the Nazis who brutally murdered six million Jews in the Holocaust for the second time in a week on Monday, urging Jews to "forgive Hitler" in a conversation with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes. White supremacist Nick Fuentes mediated the interview.

West reiterated his stance that Jews cannot tell him who he can and cannot love and added that they "cannot force their pain on everyone else."

"Jewish people, forgive Hitler today," he said. "Let it go. Let it go. Stop trying to force it on other people."

West claimed that Jews gave Hitler a bad reputation because "they were upset that Hitler was kicking them out of the country."

The rapper additionally compared the Holocaust to abortion. "The Holocaust is not the only holocaust. So for them to take that and claim when we have abortions right now. That's eugenics. That's genocide. That's a holocaust that we're dealing with right now."

RAPPER KANYE West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid, 2020. This past week, he proclaimed to more than 18 million social media followers that he was going to go “death (sic) con 3 on Jewish people.” (credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS)

West doubles down on antisemitic tropes

He also repeated the stereotype that Jews control the media and politics saying that it's wrong because Jewish people don't believe that Jesus is the "king of all kings" and the real king of the Jews.

"I think the Jewish (sic.) like Mossad and Rahm Emanuel and Bibi Netanyahu and all of them, I think they really got soft out here. Like I'm getting to walk around and say the truth out loud, you know," said West, adding that the US needs to be "ran by Christian leaders that don't bow to Jared Kushner, that don't bow to Rahm Emanuel."

The conversation between West and McInnes was defined by the latter as an attempt to "prevent West from becoming an antisemite, a Nazi."

"I'm going to talk him off the ledge and bring him back to the understanding that our problem is liberal elites of all races, Kamala Harris is a major problem. Barack Obama is a major [problem]. Barack Obama is what started this whole mess. I would argue we weren't really into racism before he came along," said McInnes.

McInnes noted that West's recent comments on Alex Jones's InfoWars podcast could be "bad for a presidential campaign to say the least." West rejected the statement saying "[I] think it's awesome for a presidential campaign. Yeah, to have someone that's honest, that understands the state of the world. And that's ready to listen to what the American people need."

McInnes stressed that he believed that the media was largely controlled by Jews who are "liberal elites, high IQ people, whites," adding that most of these people are "secular Jews atheists" and that he doesn't "see [George] Soros as Jewish."

"There's some sort of like lemming DNA in white people where when they reach a certain amount of success, they just want to take it off a cliff. And I don't like when Jews get pulled into that, because when I think of my Orthodox Jewish friends and even my Hasidic friends, these people are conservative Trump-supporting, you know, American patriots and the Jews that are getting lumped in with this sort of ethno-masochistic cultural suicide tend not really to be Jewish," said the Proud Boys leader.

West responded that he "lumps them all together," saying "that's why the tweet said the Jewish people."

McInnes responded by giving an example that black people are overrepresented in violent crime and stressed that, despite that, he doesn't make the assumption that a black person he is meeting is a criminal. "You start with a fresh slate every time you meet someone. Do you do that with Jews?" West responded "nope."

West added that he sees the Jewish vote as insignificant in the US and proceeded to claim that Jews "run America" and "have China scared." The rapper stated that he doesn't feel like Jews run Russia, but changed his mind after McInnes stated that many Russian oligarchs are Jewish.

West additionally stated that he told Elon Musk not to buy Twitter since he would go bankrupt "unless you bow to the Jewish people."

West says he would make Jews work for Christians if he becomes president

When McInnes asked what West intended to "do about Jews" if he were to theoretically become president, the rapper responded that "[Jews] need to work for Christians. I'll hire a Jewish person if I knew they weren't a spy, and I collected their phone and follow them to their house and have a camera all in their living room."

"I love Jewish people. I love all people. I love people who have like, canceled my accounts, and all that, but they should not be the people in charge. It's what I'm saying. They've had their run."

After the interview, McInnes stated that he doesn't think West is antisemitic. "I don't even know how much he likes Hitler. Does he mean, he likes him like you like Darth Vader? I don't, I don't really get it."