The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

West said he would make Jews work for Christians and have cameras in their living rooms if he ever became president.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 6, 2022 14:25

Updated: DECEMBER 6, 2022 14:27
Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week (photo credit: REUTERS)
Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Kanye West defended Adolf Hitler, the leader of the Nazis who brutally murdered six million Jews in the Holocaust for the second time in a week on Monday, urging Jews to "forgive Hitler" in a conversation with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes. White supremacist Nick Fuentes mediated the interview.

West reiterated his stance that Jews cannot tell him who he can and cannot love and added that they "cannot force their pain on everyone else."

"Jewish people, forgive Hitler today," he said. "Let it go. Let it go. Stop trying to force it on other people."

West claimed that Jews gave Hitler a bad reputation because "they were upset that Hitler was kicking them out of the country."

The rapper additionally compared the Holocaust to abortion. "The Holocaust is not the only holocaust. So for them to take that and claim when we have abortions right now. That's eugenics. That's genocide. That's a holocaust that we're dealing with right now."

RAPPER KANYE West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid, 2020. This past week, he proclaimed to more than 18 million social media followers that he was going to go “death (sic) con 3 on Jewish people.” (credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS) RAPPER KANYE West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid, 2020. This past week, he proclaimed to more than 18 million social media followers that he was going to go “death (sic) con 3 on Jewish people.” (credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS)

West doubles down on antisemitic tropes

He also repeated the stereotype that Jews control the media and politics saying that it's wrong because Jewish people don't believe that Jesus is the "king of all kings" and the real king of the Jews.

"I think the Jewish (sic.) like Mossad and Rahm Emanuel and Bibi Netanyahu and all of them, I think they really got soft out here. Like I'm getting to walk around and say the truth out loud, you know," said West, adding that the US needs to be "ran by Christian leaders that don't bow to Jared Kushner, that don't bow to Rahm Emanuel."

The conversation between West and McInnes was defined by the latter as an attempt to "prevent West from becoming an antisemite, a Nazi."

"I'm going to talk him off the ledge and bring him back to the understanding that our problem is liberal elites of all races, Kamala Harris is a major problem. Barack Obama is a major [problem]. Barack Obama is what started this whole mess. I would argue we weren't really into racism before he came along," said McInnes.

McInnes noted that West's recent comments on Alex Jones's InfoWars podcast could be "bad for a presidential campaign to say the least." West rejected the statement saying "[I] think it's awesome for a presidential campaign. Yeah, to have someone that's honest, that understands the state of the world. And that's ready to listen to what the American people need."

McInnes stressed that he believed that the media was largely controlled by Jews who are "liberal elites, high IQ people, whites," adding that most of these people are "secular Jews atheists" and that he doesn't "see [George] Soros as Jewish." 

"There's some sort of like lemming DNA in white people where when they reach a certain amount of success, they just want to take it off a cliff. And I don't like when Jews get pulled into that, because when I think of my Orthodox Jewish friends and even my Hasidic friends, these people are conservative Trump-supporting, you know, American patriots and the Jews that are getting lumped in with this sort of ethno-masochistic cultural suicide tend not really to be Jewish," said the Proud Boys leader.

West responded that he "lumps them all together," saying "that's why the tweet said the Jewish people."

McInnes responded by giving an example that black people are overrepresented in violent crime and stressed that, despite that, he doesn't make the assumption that a black person he is meeting is a criminal. "You start with a fresh slate every time you meet someone. Do you do that with Jews?" West responded "nope."

West added that he sees the Jewish vote as insignificant in the US and proceeded to claim that Jews "run America" and "have China scared." The rapper stated that he doesn't feel like Jews run Russia, but changed his mind after McInnes stated that many Russian oligarchs are Jewish.

West additionally stated that he told Elon Musk not to buy Twitter since he would go bankrupt "unless you bow to the Jewish people."

West says he would make Jews work for Christians if he becomes president

When McInnes asked what West intended to "do about Jews" if he were to theoretically become president, the rapper responded that "[Jews] need to work for Christians. I'll hire a Jewish person if I knew they weren't a spy, and I collected their phone and follow them to their house and have a camera all in their living room."

"I love Jewish people. I love all people. I love people who have like, canceled my accounts, and all that, but they should not be the people in charge. It's what I'm saying. They've had their run."

After the interview, McInnes stated that he doesn't think West is antisemitic. "I don't even know how much he likes Hitler. Does he mean, he likes him like you like Darth Vader? I don't, I don't really get it."



Tags kanye west far-right jews antisemitism Proud Boys
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
2

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
3

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
4

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
5

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by