Israel Police teams aid as father takes daughter hostage in Romania

An Israel Police hostage negotiation team operated in Romania on Friday at the request of the local police after a man barricaded himself with his daughter, threatening to blow up his apartment.

They kept in direct contact with the negotiation unit of the police's Operations Division, while the man barricaded himself in his house together with his daughter.

Gas tanks in a house

Following the hostage situation, which lasted about 28 hours, gas cylinders and fuel tanks were identified inside the apartment, which indicated that the father did intend to carry out his threats.

The Israeli team managed to get in touch with the suspect's lawyer, convinced him how to act in front of his client, and ultimately also lead to thwarting the father's intention to blow up his house.

The gas cylinders found in the apartment in Romania where the father threatened to blow up his apartment. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE/VIA MAARIV)

The appeal to the Israel Police was made after a similar incident occurred a few months ago when a man barricaded himself in his home with his children which led to tragic results. Under these circumstances, the Romanian police turned to the Israeli police to use their experience in the field.

To be clear, in cases involving incidents of this type in Israel, the negotiation team conducts tests of the characteristics of the kidnapper, his character, behavior and background, with the aim of analyzing the best way to dialogue with him and persuade him to withdraw his malicious intentions.

Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai praised the negotiation team of the Israel Police, as well as the head of the Operations Division in the police, Assistant-Chief Sigal Bar Zvi.

Bar-Zvi praised the work of the unit and stated: "The Israel Police is right to provide assistance to other police forces around the world as much as is requested. Our negotiation unit is recognized internationally as an elite unit and this is not the first time that it has been required for assistance outside the country's borders."