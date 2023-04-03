Second judicial reform negotiations take place at President's Residence

Judicial reform negotiating teams representing the coalition, Yesh Atid and National Unity met at President Isaac Herzog's residence on Monday, the second such meeting since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced last Monday that his coalition was delaying legislation until after the Knesset's Passover recess that would give the coalition a majority in the Judicial Selection Committee.

The meeting lasted two hours. It was held in "good spirits," and the sides "expressed both their existing pains and concerns and their honest intention to attempt to arrive at as broad an agreement as possible," according to a statement put out by the President's Residence.

During the coming weeks, the teams will conduct additional meetings, according to the statement.

Yesh Atid and National Unity's teams met ahead of the meeting with the coalition in order to coordinate their positions. The two parties said in a joint statement that they would "act together on for a Jewish, democratic and strong Israel," adding that the negotiating teams were "willing to arrive at as broad agreements as possible with the other negotiating teams, but will not compromise over the judicial system's independence and the principles of democracy.

Meanwhile, Labor's negotiating team met on Monday morning with representatives of the 'black robes' campaign group representing lawyers who are opposed to the judicial reform.

MK Simcha Rotman, Head of the Constitution Committee, at a committee vote on the judicial reform legislation at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on March 5, 2023. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

Labor says both sides discussed red lines

Labor said in a statement that the sides "discussed common red lines for the continuation of talks at the President's Residence.

"Among the key points of agreement is preventing the politicization of the judicial appointments committee and allowing professionals on the committee, including representatives of the Bar Association, in order to preserve the independence of the judicial system," according to the statement.

In the days ahead, Labor's negotiating team will continue to meet with representatives of the protests.

Labor announced earlier on Monday that it opposed increasing the coalition's representation on the judicial appointments committee.

"This is a dangerous process that will eventually turn the committee from a professional into a political committee, with deals and bargains that will seriously damage the independence of the court and its professionalism, and without a doubt the public's trust in the court," the party said in a statement.

"The Labor team expresses its firm opposition to this concession on the part of the opposition factions and expects them not to allow themselves to irreversibly harm the judicial appointments committee and thus the independence of the court," the party said.