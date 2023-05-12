Eurovision organizers reject Zelensky's request to speak at song contest

A request by Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky to address the Eurovision Song Contest final in Liverpool on Saturday has been rejected by the event organizers.

In a statement posted on its website on Thursday, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which oversees Eurovision, watched by millions around the world, stressed the significance of the “nonpolitical” nature of the singing competition.

“This principle prohibits the possibility of making political or similar statements as part of the Contest,” the EBU said.

“The request by Mr. Zelensky to address the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest, whilst made with laudable intentions, regrettably cannot be granted by the European Broadcasting Union management as it would be against the rules of the event,” the statement continued.

This came as a surprise to many as Eurovision throughout this year's semi-finals have openly expressed support exclusively for Ukraine while Russia is not competing. This includes performances by Ukrainian artists and refugees and an ongoing plea for support for the Ukrainian cause.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was "disappointed" that Zelensky's request was refused.

"The prime minister believes it would be fitting for President Zelensky to address the event and we are disappointed by the decision," Sunak's spokesperson said.

Noa Kirel from Israel performs during the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, Britain, May 9, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE)

"The value and freedoms that President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine are fighting for are not political, they are fundamental. Eurovision themselves recognized that last year when they rightly suspended Russia’s participation from the competition."

What would Zelensky have spoken about?

Since Russia's invasion began last year, the Ukrainian president has used speeches at high-profile international events to draw attention to the war. Eurovision would have been a notable platform for Zelensky to do so.

This year’s contest is in Liverpool because Ukraine, the winner of last year’s contest and therefore legitimate host country, cannot host because of ongoing Russian invasion.

Liverpool has opened its heart to Ukraine for Eurovision, flying blue and yellow flags, offering special tickets to its refugees and adopting its cuisine, in addition to putting the country center stage in three live shows.

Who is performing at Eurovision 2023?

Eurovision 2023's first semi-final was broadcast on Tuesday and the second one on Thursday. Last year, Eurovision's three live shows reached a television audience of 161 million. This year's final is on Saturday.

Eleven Ukrainian artists, including last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra, will either be performing or featured in the semi-finals or finals.

Israeli pop sensation Noa Kirel, who made it to the finals, is with her performance of "Unicorn."

This year’s semi-final where she was voted in was notable because only the public voted around the world and there was no panel of judges as in past years.

Hannah Brown and Reuters contributed to this report.