The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Eurovision organizers reject Zelensky's request to speak at song contest

The European Broadcasting Union, which oversees Eurovision, watched by millions around the world, stressed the significance of the “nonpolitical” nature of the singing competition.  

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 12, 2023 16:53
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a news briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 15, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a news briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 15, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

A request by Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky to address the Eurovision Song Contest final in Liverpool on Saturday has been rejected by the event organizers. 

In a statement posted on its website on Thursday, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which oversees Eurovision, watched by millions around the world, stressed the significance of the “nonpolitical” nature of the singing competition.  

“This principle prohibits the possibility of making political or similar statements as part of the Contest,” the EBU said.

“The request by Mr. Zelensky to address the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest, whilst made with laudable intentions, regrettably cannot be granted by the European Broadcasting Union management as it would be against the rules of the event,” the statement continued.

This came as a surprise to many as Eurovision throughout this year's semi-finals have openly expressed support exclusively for Ukraine while Russia is not competing. This includes performances by Ukrainian artists and refugees and an ongoing plea for support for the Ukrainian cause.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was "disappointed" that Zelensky's request was refused.

"The prime minister believes it would be fitting for President Zelensky to address the event and we are disappointed by the decision," Sunak's spokesperson said.

Noa Kirel from Israel performs during the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, Britain, May 9, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE) Noa Kirel from Israel performs during the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, Britain, May 9, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE)

"The value and freedoms that President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine are fighting for are not political, they are fundamental. Eurovision themselves recognized that last year when they rightly suspended Russia’s participation from the competition."

What would Zelensky have spoken about?

Since Russia's invasion began last year, the Ukrainian president has used speeches at high-profile international events to draw attention to the war. Eurovision would have been a notable platform for Zelensky to do so.

This year’s contest is in Liverpool because Ukraine, the winner of last year’s contest and therefore legitimate host country, cannot host because of ongoing Russian invasion.

Liverpool has opened its heart to Ukraine for Eurovision, flying blue and yellow flags, offering special tickets to its refugees and adopting its cuisine, in addition to putting the country center stage in three live shows.

Who is performing at Eurovision 2023?

Eurovision 2023's first semi-final was broadcast on Tuesday and the second one on Thursday. Last year, Eurovision's three live shows reached a television audience of 161 million. This year's final is on Saturday.

Eleven Ukrainian artists, including last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra, will either be performing or featured in the semi-finals or finals. 

Israeli pop sensation Noa Kirel, who made it to the finals, is with her performance of "Unicorn."

This year’s semi-final where she was voted in was notable because only the public voted around the world and there was no panel of judges as in past years.

Hannah Brown and Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags ukraine Eurovision Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

IDF continues attack in Gaza, ceasefire talks moving slowly

An operational Iron Dome battery is seen amid barrages of rockets on Israel's South during Operation Shield and Arrow, in Sderot, May 11, 2023
2

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
3

Idolatry: The Jewish version

DAVID KAHN, grand rabbi of the Toldos Aharon hassidic dynasty, lights a bonfire during Lag Ba’omer celebrations on Mount Meron in May 2019.
4

Rashida Tlaib's ‘Nakba Day’ event in US Capitol canceled after 'Post' report

Palestinian-American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib attends a pro-Palestinian protest in Dearborn, Michigan, US, May 16, 2021.
5

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by