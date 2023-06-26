Ex-Israel Police officer gets 7 years in jail for rape at gunpoint

Former Israel Police officer Uriel Avitan was given a suspended sentenced to seven and a half years in prison and ordered to provide financial compensation to his victim after he was convicted of holding a woman at gunpoint and raping her, the Beersheba District Court ruled on Sunday.

According to the verdict, about five years ago, Avitan, who served as a police officer in Eilat, arrived at the victim's home. Having already had a prior acquaintance with her, he asked her to come home with him, saying he forgot something there.

When they arrived at his home, Avitan took his gun out of the wardrobe and told her to be quiet. He then grabbed and raped her while she attempted to free herself, begging him to stop.

In response to the indictment, Avitan denied all of the allegations. However, following legal proceedings, the former police officer was under aggravating circumstances. The court rejected Avitan's claim that he and the victim had a consensual sexual relationship. Rather, they said that the victim's testimony is very reliable, supported by evidence, and that Avitan's actions likely happened exactly as the victim described it.

An abuse of police power

During the discussions surrounding sentencing, attorney Yolanda Toledano from the Police Investigations Department claimed that Avitan's actions were done while abusing his power and position as a police officer. The case was investigated by local police forces from the area and the indictment was filed to the court by attorney Liat Yunnian from the Police Investigations Department.

A police car at night (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

"The police officer was fired from his post following this investigation and after an indictment was filed against him," the Israel Police said in a statement.

"We take seriously any unusual behavior that is not in line with the norms of behavior and values of the Israel Police forces."