The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

UK Conservative politician accuses Israel of killing Palestinian kids

David Rutley responded to the MP that the UK “will continue to oppose violations and abuse of international human rights or international humanitarian law by the government of Israel or the PA."

By DANIELLE GREYMAN-KENNARD
Published: JULY 20, 2023 10:33

Updated: JULY 20, 2023 11:11
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister's Questions, at the House of Commons in London, Britain, June 21, 2023 (photo credit: UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister's Questions, at the House of Commons in London, Britain, June 21, 2023
(photo credit: UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Paul Bristow, a member of the UK Conservative Party and representative for Peterborough, accused Israel of killing “dozens of Palestinian children” in 2023 in comments he made to the House of Commons on July 18.

Bristow went on to call for the coalition government to show “compassion and restraint” and insisted “all sides” need to put  “respect for human life first.”

“We should never become immune to those deaths, and the tragedy of those deaths,” Bristow said in an address to the UK’s Foreign Officer Minister David Rutley. “Will the minister agree with me, and urge the Israeli government to show compassion and restraint and urge all sides to put respect for human life first?”

The House of Commons speaker’s response to Bristow

Rutley responded by affirming that Bristow had raised an “important point” and said that “every one of those deaths is tragic.” He later went on to add that the UK’s Foreign Office had published a recent report which claimed that the Palestinian territories were a “human rights priority.”

Palestinian children are among those involved in clashes with IDF soldiers in Jenin, earlier this year. (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90) Palestinian children are among those involved in clashes with IDF soldiers in Jenin, earlier this year. (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)

Rutley stated that the UK “will continue to oppose violations and abuse of international human rights or international humanitarian law by the government of Israel or the Palestinian Authority.”

Response to the House of Commons discussion

National Jewish Assembly (NJA) Chairman Gary Mond told The Jerusalem Post that "Conservative MP Paul Bristow's comments are highly misleading and give the erroneous impression that the Israeli army is deliberately seeking to target children.” 

“The truth is that the young people who have died are mostly members of Palestinian terror groups who are carrying guns or other arms with the intention of killing Israelis. While all deaths are tragic, these are happening in the context of self-defense."

In a press release, NJA went on to say that “It is essential to note that the so-called "children" mentioned by Bristow are, by and large, teenagers who are full-fledged members of Palestinian terrorist organizations. Israel, like any sovereign state, has the right and responsibility to protect its citizens from terrorist militants and maintain security in the face of ongoing threats.”

The NJA finalized their release by stating that they urge "MPs and public figures to engage in informed and responsible discussions, rather than to perpetuate false narratives. Accusing Israel without proper evidence and disregarding the complexity of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict undermines the prospects for meaningful dialogue and a just resolution.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
2

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
3

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Netanyahu suffered from more than dehydration - neurologist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by