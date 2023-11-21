Czech MPs seek global recognition for Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Czech parliamentarians will push for the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s undivided capital by parliaments around the world, at an international legal conference tomorrow in the House of Representatives of the Czech Republic.

The parliamentarians will also push countries to move their embassies to the Holy City.

“At this time, Israel should feel the power of international solidarity in practical actions,” said Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) Czech Republic director Karel Sedláček. “Moving embassies to Jerusalem is one of them.”

The international legal conference on “Embassies in Jerusalem and International Law” is being organized by Sedláček, the Czech Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus chairman MP Miloslav Janulík, and Committee on Security chairman Pavel Žáček. It aims to present the legal arguments under international law that support the transfer of embassies to Jerusalem and to extend the IAF Europe Prague Declaration to other parliaments.

The declaration, formulated during the IAF Europe European Policy Summit in June, calls upon the parliaments of European nations and the European Parliament to pass resolutions officially acknowledging Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel and relocating their respective embassies to Jerusalem.

Prague conference marks start of larger campaign

The Czech Republic was the first country to implement the declaration in October, unanimously adopting a resolution calling the government to move the Czech Embassy to Jerusalem. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala subsequently expressed his wish to make this move, saying it would be “a desirable step.”

Wednesday's conference in Prague will mark the start of an international IAF campaign to encourage countries worldwide to move their embassies to Jerusalem. The IAF coordinates 53 Israel Allies Caucuses worldwide, working to educate and empower pro-Israel, faith-based legislators. The IAF network includes the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus and the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus.

“Israel’s establishment of Jerusalem as its capital should not be a matter for debate,” said IAF president Josh Reinstein. “It is simply another expression of antisemitism – one which the IAF and its network of parliamentary caucuses around the world will continue to combat.

“We commend our allies in the Czech House of Representatives for standing on the side of truth and calling on governments worldwide to join the Prague Declaration based on international law,” he said.

“What has started in the Czech Republic is the beginning of an international movement,” said IAF Europe’s executive director Leo van Doesburg, “a movement of solidarity with Israel by recognizing Jerusalem as the indivisible capital of Israel and encouraging countries worldwide to move their embassies to Jerusalem.

“This support for Israel is particularly meaningful during these difficult times.”