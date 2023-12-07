Iranian President Raisi heads to Moscow

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi is heading to Moscow on Thursday to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting comes in the wake of Putin’s trip to the UAE and Saudi Arabia this week. As such Russia will have done important outreach to numerous countries in the region.

According to Russian state media, the Iranian leader is going to Moscow to discuss trade and economic cooperation. However, Iran also supplies Russia with drones and defense ties are important to both countries. Gaza is an important subject in the Russia-Iran talks, Iran’s pro-regime Tasnim media said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Moscow on December 7 with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, who will arrive in Russia on a working visit," A statement at Russia’s TASS media said. "It is planned to substantively consider the current agenda of bilateral cooperation with a focus on the implementation of promising joint projects in the trade and economic area, including transport and energy."

Historical Regional Allies

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in Tehran, Iran September 3, 2023. (credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/via Reuters)

The Russian and Iranian leaders last met in September 2022 in Uzbekistan during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. Russia and China both oppose the US and seek to leverage forums such as the SCO and BRICS to work against the West.

Other countries in the region are also seeking closer ties with Russia, Iran, and, China. Turkey, which also works with Russia and Iran, also opposes the West and has frequently bashed Israel in the wake of the Hamas October 7 attack.

These countries also have not condemned Hamas. Iran openly backs Hamas. Therefore these meetings have increased potential ramifications for both Israel as well as Russia’s war in Ukraine.