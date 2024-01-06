US man burns 75% of his body trying to open bag of chips with fire

Maintenance men were able to save the man's life, putting the fire out with a hose before emergency services arrived.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A 75-year-old man in Georgia suffered burns to 75% of his body after trying to open a bag of chips with a lighter, multiple media sources reported on Thursday. He had failed to open to bag using his hands, which is what led to the decision to use a lighter.

The man had been seated in a recliner at the time of the incident, Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier told the New York Post. The recliner caught fire, burning the man. 

How did the man survive?

The Washington Times reported that maintenance workers had saved the man by putting out the recliner fire with a hose. Only three minutes after their life-saving efforts, firefighters arrived at the address.

 

The elderly man was transported to a hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee for treatment. He is currently residing in a burn center, TWVC-TV reported.

The man’s current condition is unknown.



