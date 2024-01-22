Pro-Palestine protests shut down main street of Sundance Film Festival

Pro-Palestinian protesters took to the annual Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Sunday, attempting to capture the attention of international media, Deadline Hollywood reported.

The crowd, shouting, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," was joined by actress Melissa Barrera. Barrera is a Mexican actress known for her roles in the film series, "Scream" and "In The Heights." Barrera joined nearly 100 protesters, chanting against President Joe Biden and shouting at protesters from the Bring Them Home movement to return Israel's hostages in Gaza.

The group of protesters were under heavy police surveillance, US media reported.

Deadline Hollywood reported that the protesters likely wanted to gain as much attention as possible from Sundance's huge media presence.

The group of protesters shouted remarks against President Joe Biden's ties with the Jewish State over the destructive October 7 Massacre. US media reported that protesters recycled an "old anti-Vietnam War chant," with signs referring to the President as a "butcher" and people shouting, “Genocide Joe, what do you say? How many kids did you kill today?” Melissa Barrera arrives for the ''In The Heights'' Opening Night Premiere at the United Palace Theatre in the Washington Heights neighborhood in Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 9, 2021 (credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)

Melissa Barrera shows support for Palestinians, even after losing jobs due to antisemitic remarks

Celebrity supporter Barrera was fired by Spyglass Media from Scream VII in November following the actress' pro-Palestinian remarks made on social media. The studio found her remarks antisemitic, though she disagreed.

Days later, she posted on her Instagram story exclaiming, "First and foremost, I condemn Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people."

Barrera declined interviews, Deadline reported, but was seen later behind protest banners, shouting with the crowd, “In our thousands, in our millions, we are all Palestinians!”