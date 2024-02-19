‘F’ing cowards’: Texas neo-Nazis confronted in viral interaction

A group of neo-Nazis clad in black balaclavas and red shirts, with swastika flags, marched through Texas on Sunday but were confronted by a man, according to multiple media reports.

The man said to the neo-Nazis, who NBC claimed were thought to be members of the white supremacist group ‘Blood Tribe,’ “Show yourself, what are you ashamed of?

The Anti-Defamation League reported the members of Blood Tribe believed in white supremacy and worshipped Hitler as a deity. The movement does not allow female members and rejects "white supremacists who call for softer 'optics.'”

The Blood Tribe sees themselves as “the only path to a white ethnostate", according to ADL.

In some clips shared online, the neo-Nazis can be heard chanting “deportation” with the response “save the nation.” People waving Nazi swastika flags argue with conservatives during a protest outside the Tampa Convention Center, where Turning Point USA's (TPUSA) Student Action Summit (SAS) is being held, in Tampa, Florida, US July 23, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)

NEW: Blood Tribe, a neo-Nazi group, marches through downtown Nashville, Tennessee with swastika flags.The group was founded in 2020 by Christopher Pohlhaus, a former Marine.While speaking to a reporter over the summer in Florida, Pohlhaus in said he supports Biden over Trump… pic.twitter.com/T8lrCGBMTi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 17, 2024

The man approached the neo-Nazis during the march and said “Best you got? Show me your f***ing faces. Where’s your face?”

In response, one of the neo-Nazis yelled at the man “Get out…your people poop in the street.”

The latter is about an Indian stereotype circulated by white supremacists as a way to comment on the hygiene of what the white supremacists perceive to be lesser races.

“You don’t know my people,” the man repeated in response to the Nazis’s comments. The man proceeded to follow the march, shouting “f***ing cowards.”

Condemning the white supremacist march

State Representative Aftyn Behn said: “Our office is closely monitoring the Nazi rally downtown.

“These groups once relegated to the dark corners now feel empowered to spew their noxious ideology out in the open due to our state’s leadership REFUSING to condemn their speech and actions,” Behn said on X.

our office is closely monitoring the Nazi rally downtown— these groups once relegated to the dark corners now feel empowered to spew their noxious ideology out in the open due to our state’s leadership REFUSING to condemn their speech and actions. pic.twitter.com/WZ1whZ2tPZ — Rep. Aftyn Behn (@AftynBehn) February 17, 2024

Nashville vice mayor Angie Henderson added, on X, “That I even have to say this. NAZIS are NOT WELCOME in NASHVILLE. In America everyone is free to demonstrate & to say what they want, so: SHAME ON YOU ALL! Get your hateful, dangerous, fascist, nazi nonsense off our streets & off our beautiful Public Square.”