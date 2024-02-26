Harvard antisemitism task force co-chair resigns amid Congressional probe 

Raffaella Sadun resigned as co-chair of Harvard's task force on antisemitism, interim president Alan Garber announced in a statement Sunday night.

Sadun's resignation comes less than two weeks after the House Committee on Education and the Workforce subpoenaed the university for not meeting its deadline to submit documents for its investigation into antisemitism on campus, though the circumstances surrounding Sadun's resignation are unclear.

According to Garber's statement, Sadun has "decided to refocus her efforts on her research, teaching, and administrative responsibilities."

Sadun's replacement

Replacing Sadun is law professor Jared Ellias.

"In the coming weeks, the task forces will undertake initial outreach, information gathering, and research, including listening sessions, surveys, and historical analysis, to better understand the experiences of members of our community who have been disproportionately affected by the events of October 7 and their aftermath," Graber said. A sign hangs on a gate of a building at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., July 6, 2023. (credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)

"I know that we care enough about each other and our University to join together in ensuring that Harvard offers an environment in which Jewish, Israeli, Muslim, Palestinian, and Arab students feel welcome and can thrive," Graber also said.

The Post has reached out to Sadun.