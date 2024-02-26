IDF intel. saw Hamas using hundreds of Israeli SIM cards in Gaza before Oct. 7

IDF intelligence noted the night before Hamas's October 7 invasion that hundreds of Hamas members were switching on Israeli SIM cards, the censor finally cleared for publication on Monday, more than four months later.

The fact that so many Hamas members were switching to Israeli SIM cards could have been strong evidence of a potential invasion.

Despite this evidence, the overall view at the time of IDF intelligence and other IDF officials was that Hamas would not dare to try such an invasion.

How could the use of Israeli SIM cards be a warning?

This was both because Israel's technology would give prior warning and any invaders would be killed by overwhelming Israeli air power and reinforcement forces which would arrive in time to stop an invasion and because the IDF counterattack after such even an attempted invasion would be devastating. Sderot following the Oct. 7 attack (credit: Seth Frantzman)

The IDF would not give a substantive response on Monday other than to say that the issue is being reviewed along with many other matters.

An interim report on IDF tactical failures is due in May-June.