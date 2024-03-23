AOC decries lack of genocide ruling on Gaza, urges halt of weapons trade with Israel

The New York Representative does not mention Hamas in her commentary on the events currently in the Gaza Strip.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused Israel of committing genocide in her remarks to US Congress on Friday, claiming that Israel is forcing famine on over one million Gazans.

The far-left representative from New York is a prominent member of "The Squad," four democratic members of US Congress who have been constantly outspoken against Israel since their election.

In her remarks, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez claimed Israel is blocking residents in Gaza from receiving food and humanitarian aid. She continues citing death toll numbers as reported by the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry and blamed US resources for responsibility for their role in contributing to Israel's impact in the Gaza Strip.

"If you want to know what an unfolding genocide looks like, open your eyes," she pleaded to a congressional panel.

She accused the US government of complicity with the transfer of US weapons to Israel and called for a suspension.

AOC avoiding Hamas accountability

Since the October 7 massacre, Ocasio-Cortez has not urged accountability from Hamas.

In February, the representative claimed that AIPAC was targeting her and other far-left US politicians as sexual assault survivors specifically for demanding a ceasefire. Her comment was in response to AIPAC tagging the politicians in a post on X, formerly Twitter, for failing to condemn the mass rape committed by Hamas on October 7.



Related Tags
Hamas
United States
Hamas Ceasefire
AOC
ceasefire
Left-wing
Gaza hostages
Israel-Hamas War 2024