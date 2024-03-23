AOC decries lack of genocide ruling on Gaza, urges halt of weapons trade with Israel

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused Israel of committing genocide in her remarks to US Congress on Friday, claiming that Israel is forcing famine on over one million Gazans.

The far-left representative from New York is a prominent member of "The Squad," four democratic members of US Congress who have been constantly outspoken against Israel since their election.

In her remarks, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez claimed Israel is blocking residents in Gaza from receiving food and humanitarian aid. She continues citing death toll numbers as reported by the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry and blamed US resources for responsibility for their role in contributing to Israel's impact in the Gaza Strip.

"If you want to know what an unfolding genocide looks like, open your eyes," she pleaded to a congressional panel.

There is no world in which the forced famine of 1.1 million people cannot be considered genocide. And that is exactly what we are watching unfold in Gaza now.We must enforce U.S. laws and halt weapons transfers to the Israeli government to stop an atrocity in the making. pic.twitter.com/N40Jk3yKc7 — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) March 22, 2024

She accused the US government of complicity with the transfer of US weapons to Israel and called for a suspension.

AOC avoiding Hamas accountability

Since the October 7 massacre, Ocasio-Cortez has not urged accountability from Hamas.

In February, the representative claimed that AIPAC was targeting her and other far-left US politicians as sexual assault survivors specifically for demanding a ceasefire. Her comment was in response to AIPAC tagging the politicians in a post on X, formerly Twitter, for failing to condemn the mass rape committed by Hamas on October 7.