Republican senators: building a pier in Gaza ignores the problem's root cause

Mississippi Republican Sen. Roger Wicker, the highest-ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee led 11 committee members on a letter to President Joe Biden asking how the administration will proceed with its operation to construct a pier in Gaza, according to a statement from Wicker's office released on Thursday.

The senators said they have strong reservations about Biden's directing of the US military to establish the temporary pier in Gaza.

"While we acknowledge that this decision was taken with the consent of the Israeli government, we are concerned that the mission entails a significant risk to US personnel. We are also concerned that this approach fails to address the main causes of the humanitarian crisis," the letter said.

The deployment ignores the most "basic cause of Gaza's humanitarian crisis: the fact that Hamas ignited the current war on October 7."

The senators also expressed concern about terror organizations operating in Gaza attempting to attack US personnel that will be deployed for the mission. Humanitarian aid for Gaza is loaded onto platform in Larnaca, March 9, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU)

Senators say Hamas is "unlikely to be deterred" by a pier

"Hamas is blatantly indifferent to the humanitarian crisis that its October 7 massacre has wrought, and it is unlikely to be deterred by the humanitarian nature of the US mission to establish a pier off the coast of Gaza," according to the letter.

In the letter, the senators included the questions listed below: