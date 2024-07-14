Rabbis and Christian leaders call for prayers after Trump shot at rally

Following an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on Saturday, religious leaders have united in calling for prayers for his recovery. Trump was shot in the right ear by an assailant on a nearby rooftop during a campaign rally, leading to his hospitalization. The attack resulted in one death and two critical injuries among the spectators.

An Israeli ultra-Orthodox Rabbi, Yitzhak Batzri, shared Psalms 130 and urged the public to spread the message of collective prayer.

Batzri is a prominent Sephardic leader, the son of the esteemed kabbalist Rabbi David Batzri, known for his community work and religious teachings.

“My friends, please pray for the recovery of the lover of Israel, US presidential candidate Donald Trump, son of Mary Anne MacLeod. May he have a speedy recovery. About an hour ago, an assassin shot him eight times, and he is currently hospitalized,” he wrote.

In addition, American Rabbi Shmuley Boteach emphasized the importance of communal support, saying, “We should pray for Trump’s recovery and peace in our nation.” Boteach is an influential American Orthodox rabbi, author, and public speaker known for supporting Trump. Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, of the World Values Network, speaks at a Support Israel Rally in response to demonstrators protesting in support of Palestinians, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, US, May 13, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN)

Also, Rabbi David Wolpe, a senior rabbi of the Conservative Movement, tweeted: "This is a frightening and precarious moment in American political life. We should all be grateful the assassination attempt failed and pray for former President Trump’s recovery and the resumption of a peaceful American election. Condolences to the families of those killed or injured."

Evangelical leaders ask followers to pray

Many senior religious leaders in the Evangelical stream of Christianity have also asked their followers to pray for Trump: Evangelical Pastor John Hagee of Hagee Ministries also joined the call for prayer, posting on Facebook: "As we pray for Donald Trump, so do we pray for America and the healing of our nation."

Hagee is the founder of Hagee Ministries and a senior pastor of Cornerstone Church. He is renowned for his support of Israel and evangelical outreach and is also a staunch supporter of the former president.

Rev. Jonnie Moore, an evangelical leader, added, "May God protect America and all of our leaders. Thank God President Trump survived this act of pure evil." Moore is an author and human rights advocate recognized for his interfaith work and support of religious freedom.

The FBI has taken over the investigation, with the Secret Service commended for their swift response in neutralizing the shooter.