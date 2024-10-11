CBS memo sparks outrage: journalists instructed not to acknowledge Jerusalem as part of Israel

CBS News is facing backlash after an internal memo instructed journalists not to refer to Jerusalem as part of Israel, igniting criticism from media figures and raising concerns about journalistic integrity. The memo, sent by CBS News senior director of standards Mark Memmott in late August, emphasized the disputed status of Jerusalem, despite its recognition as Israel’s capital by the US government.

This directive, alongside internal tensions sparked by an interview conducted by CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil on anti-Israel perspectives, has fueled controversy both within CBS and across the media landscape.

Memmott’s email advised CBS News staff to avoid saying Jerusalem is in Israel, noting that "the status of Jerusalem goes to the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict." While the US embassy is in Jerusalem, and the Trump administration formally recognized it as Israel's capital in 2017, the memo emphasized that its status is disputed. Israel considers Jerusalem its "eternal and undivided" capital, while Palestinians claim East Jerusalem—captured by Israel during the 1967 war—as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Backlash created by memo

The directive sparked outrage across social media and among journalists. Adam Rubenstein, contributing editor at The Free Press, stated, "Standards desks are now instructing journalists to deny reality." Fox News contributor Guy Benson responded, "Jerusalem is not only in Israel, it is the capital of Israel. What on earth is happening at CBS?" Washington Examiner senior writer David Harsanyi added, "Then we can stop referring to CBS employees as journalists."

The US Congress recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital in 1995 with the passage of the Jerusalem Embassy Relocation Act. Former President Donald Trump further solidified the US stance by formally recognizing the city as Israel’s capital in 2017. CBS News has not yet responded to the controversy surrounding the memo. Jews gather at the Wall Western in the Old City of Jerusalem, at the end of Tisha B'Av fast, on August 13, 2024. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

This issue comes amid broader internal tensions at CBS News, highlighted by a controversial interview conducted by CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil, who has personal ties to Israel as a convert to Judaism.

Dokoupil interviewed journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates, whose book The Message presents an anti-Israel perspective. During the interview, Dokoupil questioned Coates, suggesting that the book "would not be out of place in the backpack of an extremist" due to its stance on Israel. Coates responded by likening Israel’s treatment of Palestinians to the struggles of Black people in the US and Africa, describing Israeli policies as "apartheid" in the occupied territories.

After the interview, CBS News reportedly required Dokoupil to meet with the network’s Race and Culture Unit after complaints about his tone and body language during the interview. Despite this, a source familiar with the situation confirmed that Dokoupil would not be further reprimanded. CBS legal correspondent Jan Crawford defended Dokoupil during a staff conference call, and Paramount Global chair Shari Redstone reportedly referred to the reprimand as a "mistake."

On Tuesday, Dokoupil addressed CBS staff in an emotional meeting, apologizing for putting his colleagues in a difficult position, especially journalists reporting from conflict zones. The backlash has revealed broader concerns within CBS News about how Jewish issues are treated. One CBS employee commented, "There is a huge difference between how all ethnic or minority groups are treated and how Jews and Jewish issues are treated."