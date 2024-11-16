Indian business owners confront Kashmiri shopkeeper who booted out Israeli tourists

Two Israeli tourists were kicked out of a shop in the town of Thakkadi in southern India on Wednesday after the shop’s Kashmiri owners realized they were from Israel, Ynet reported on Thursday.

The couple from Israel had initially been invited into the store but were asked to leave upon the discovery of their nationality. After refusing to leave, the business owner reportedly turned off the shop’s lights and escalated the situation.

The pair were then driven to the local police station to file a report but news of the incident spread through the town, leading to nearby business owners confronting the store, demanding they apologize to the Israeli tourists.

After receiving pressure from the local community, the owner of the store apologized to the Israeli couple on camera.

Legal response to the incident

Police said that they were aware of the incident, but the Israeli couple declined to file a complaint. No legal proceedings are expected.

Despite the issue seemingly having resolved itself, the Christian Association & Alliance For Social Action (CASA) has begun campaigns for legal action, The New Indian Express reported on Friday.

“The police themselves should file a case against the culprits who have humiliated India’s friends and Israel’s children in Kumily,” one CASA notice read.

Another CASA notice demanded, “The government should take immediate action to save the tourism sector in Kerala from the grip of fundamentalists.”