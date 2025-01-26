Zelensky attends Auschwitz liberation memorial event at Babi Yar

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, himself of Jewish descent, participated in a solemn ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the infamous Nazi extermination camp, on Sunday.

Held at Babi Yar, a historic killing site in Kyiv where tens of thousands of Jews were massacred during the Holocaust, the event was organized by Zelensky's office in collaboration with the Federation of Jewish Communities in Ukraine (FJCU) and the Organization for the Commemoration of Babi Yar.

This ceremony is Zelensky’s third event at Babi Yar since the start of the war, reaffirming his commitment to Holocaust remembrance. Earlier events commemorated the massacre of Kyiv Jews and International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The gathering included ambassadors from around the world, led by Israeli Ambassador Michael Brodsky, alongside prominent Jewish leaders and dignitaries. Prayers such as Kaddish and “God is Full of Mercy” were recited, led by Rabbi Rafael Rothman, vice chairman of the Jewish Federation.

Rabbi Meir Stembler, chairman of the Jewish communities in Ukraine, highlighted the global acknowledgment of the Holocaust’s horrors, noting, “The fact that dozens of ambassadors came indicates the world asks for forgiveness and seeks a better, more just society.” He praised Ukraine’s commitment to Holocaust education under Zelensky, contrasting it with Soviet-era suppression that fueled anti-Semitism and ignorance.

Dr. Tim Prange, deputy head of mission at the German Embassy, called the event deeply meaningful, acknowledging Germany’s historical responsibility. He noted, “Babi Yar is a very special place. The Holocaust by bullets here, committed by German soldiers, is a heavy burden to remember.” Reflecting on Ukraine’s resilience amid the war, Prange also praised its commitment to democracy, freedom, and cultural expression.

A personal connection

Stefan Kossoff, Chargé d’affaires and Development Director at the British Embassy shared his personal connection to the event, being a third-generation descendant of Ukrainian Jewish immigrants. He reflected on his grandparents’ escape from pogroms and their subsequent success in London, founding Kossoff Bakeries.

He emphasized the UK’s steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine during the war through military aid, humanitarian efforts, and development work, adding that Ukraine’s barrier-free initiatives, led by the First Lady, are helping to end stigmas against people with disabilities and other marginalized groups.

This ceremony symbolized a poignant intersection of history, remembrance, and Ukraine’s ongoing fight for freedom, underscoring the global community’s support for its path toward peace and resilience.