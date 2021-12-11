The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Defense Min. Benny Gantz presents Iran attack timeline to US officials

A senior diplomatic source said on Friday that the Americans did not voice opposition to the Israeli preparations when presented with the date by Gantz. 

By YAAKOV KATZ
Published: DECEMBER 11, 2021 18:00
Defense Minister Benny Gantz and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meet outside the Pentagon, December 9, 2021. (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meet outside the Pentagon, December 9, 2021.
MIAMI - Defense Minister Benny Gantz updated the Americans on Thursday that he has set a deadline for when the IDF will need to complete preparations for an attack against Iran. 
“There was no veto,” the source said. 
The IDF has intensified planning for an attack against Iran. Last week, American sources revealed that Austin and Gantz were expected to discuss joint military preparations and a report on Kan said that the IDF was planning a massive aerial drill mocking a strike against Iran this coming summer. 
Gantz met on Thursday with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The conversations focused mostly on Iran and its continued pursuit of a nuclear capability but some of the US officials also brought up Israeli settlement activity and their concern that building in the West Bank will block a future two-state solution. 
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin welcomes Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz during an enhanced honor cordon arrival ceremony at the Pentagon, in Arlington, Virginia, US, December 9, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin welcomes Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz during an enhanced honor cordon arrival ceremony at the Pentagon, in Arlington, Virginia, US, December 9, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO)
On Friday Gantz addressed the Israel American Council summit in Miami and said that Iran is a great threat to Israel but first and foremost to the world. 
“This is why the international community, with US leadership, must stand together and act forcefully against Iran’s hegemonic aspirations and nuclear program and restore stability for the sake of global peace,” he said. 
Gantz later said that the consultations in Washington were “excellent” and included discussions about ways to ensure Israel’s qualitative military edge in the Middle East. 
Gantz said that he spoke with the Americans about ways to keep the pressure on Iran with the aim of keeping them away from a nuclear capability and to take advantage of Iranian vulnerabilities - particularly economic - that could be used to persuade them to suspend nuclear activity. 
The defense minister said that his impression from the meetings in Washington was that the fate of the negotiations in Vienna would be determined in the coming weeks. 
“I think that in the coming weeks we will know where we stand,” he said. 


