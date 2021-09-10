The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

EU Commission directorate condemns antisemitism in Palestinian textbooks

Following the delayed release of a EU report on antisemitism and incitement to violence in Palestinian Authority textbooks, the directorate that oversees education aid has condemned the content.

By MICHAEL STARR  
SEPTEMBER 10, 2021 17:51
Palestinian children holding textbooks showing the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. (photo credit: REUTERS/REUTERS STAFF)
Palestinian children holding textbooks showing the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: REUTERS/REUTERS STAFF)
Acting Director Henrike Trautmann, whose EU Commission directorate oversees all aid to the Palestinian education sector, condemned antisemitic and violent content in Palestinian textbooks in a meeting of the EU Parliament’s Working Group Against Antisemitism on Thursday. 
In a review of a recently released study on Palestinian Authority textbooks, Trautmann said that “It is very clear that the study does reveal the existence of very deeply problematic content…changes to the curriculum are essential...Full compliance of all educational material with UNESCO standards of peace, tolerance, coexistence and non-violence must be ensured as must any reference of antisemitic nature need to be addressed and taken out.”
“It’s totally clear that even a little bit of antisemitism is not ok…this is why the commission is determined to instill a process here with concrete progress and we will consider appropriate measures as necessary in this regard if progress is not seen in the roadmap we are setting up, ” said Trautmann.
The Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR) mission is to promote EU values, policies and assistance in neighboring and candidate states. According to its website, it "manages the bulk of the Union’s financial and technical assistance to the neighborhood and enlargement countries." 
"A critical point has been reached, the commission of the European Union has made it quite clear that the textbooks are 'problematic' and this can not carry on, and they can no longer ignore what is obvious to everybody," Marcus Sheff, CEO of IMPACT-se, told The Jerusalem Post.
Impact-se is an organization that analyzes schoolbooks and curricula for hateful and violent content in line with international standards of peace and tolerance and makes policy recommendations 
The strongly-worded statement on Palestinian educational materials comes in the wake of the European Union releasing its report on Palestinian Authority textbooks.
As the Jerusalem Post previously reported, after working on a study of Palestinian textbooks for two years, "the commission admitted to sitting on their report for several months — due to the controversy — It only went to daylight because German media obtained a copy."
The Thursday meeting by the EU Working Group on Antisemitism was convened to discuss the report. 
"The topic of antisemitism in textbooks is of particular interest and concern to the working group against antisemitism and the Jewish community," MEP Nicola Beer, chair of the group, said at the beginning of the meeting. "We deeply believe in European values...and we are happy about the changes we've made this year...the more it hurts us to read about the content of textbooks that only exists thanks to the educational infrastructure that the EU along with other donors enables the PA to have." 
The Thursday meeting was the third of its kind since the report was released. The EU Parliament’s Budget Committee will meet later in September month to vote on 2022 allocations. 
"At the end of the month, there will be a debate on the issue with the budget committee, and they have some amendments ready," on the partial freezing of PA educational aid, Sheff told The Post.
"I think that the EU parliament has made its position clear about EU taxpayers supporting Palestinian Authority hate speech," said Sheff. "There are those in parliament that are still prepared to overlook schoolbooks that incite children to violence. I believe they're in the minority, but It will be a spirited debate."
"The Commission must demand that the PA change the curriculum before 2022 or face the consequences of the withdrawal of support for hate speech," Sheff continued. "Ultimately we need a curriculum of peace, reconciliation, a curriculum that stands by the UNESCO standards...these are not difficult things to achieve."
The EU report is around 200 pages long and reviews 156 textbooks and 16 teachers’ guides.
The report on PA textbooks includes dozens of examples of encouragement of violence and demonization of Israel and of Jews.
In one example, Dalal Mugrahbi — A terrorist involved in the Coastal Road Massacre which killed 38 Israelis, among them 13 children —is glorified and treated as a role model. 
In one exercise a science lesson about Newton’s Second Law is accompanied by an illustration of Palestinians using slingshots against Israeli soldiers.
According to Sheff, the report is "far from perfect" and leaves out or fails to properly analyze violent and hateful content.
"The report did not point out that the Munich massacre glorified," Sheff noted to the Post. One textbook refers to Molotov cocktails thrown at Jews as a barbeque party, but the writers of the report did not treat it as incitement.
While IMPACT-se has seen progress in other places in the Middle East, such as in an as of yet released report on UAE educational literature, in Saudi Arabian and Jordanian textbooks, Sheff is not so optimistic about changes to the Palestinian Authority textbooks. 
"This is not something that happened by accident," said Sheff. "The curriculum is a key part of the PA's strategy."
"The problem isn't just the writing and printing of textbooks. At the moment, the EU supports a whole educational infrastructure. It's employees and teachers, that teach hate to children and encourages them to sacrifice themselves."
In a press release on the EU Commission's new statements, IMPACT-se noted that "Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has consistently rejected making changes to the textbooks."
In a translation by IMPACT-se, Shtayyeh said that "The Palestinian curriculum cannot be judged by standards far removed from [the Palestinian] people's history and culture."
Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


Tags Palestinian Authority education incitement antisemitism Textbook
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's Hebrew new year resolution: Clear COVID-19 rules - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The Gilboa Prison break is the fault of Israel's broken justice system - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Remembering and learning from 9/11

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Dangerous liaisons - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Welcome to World War III: The legacy of 9/11 20 years later

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
2

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
3

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

Egypt pumps toxic gas into Gaza tunnel, three Palestinians dead - report

AN IDF SOLDIER stands next to an entrance to a cross-border attack tunnel dug from Gaza to Israel, near Kissufim last year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by