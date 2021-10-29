NRA hit by ransomware attack - report

The infamous Russian hacker organization known as Grief claims to have hacked the US National Rifle Association (NRA), posting a series of files on its website Wednesday, NBC News reported.

The gang, which has been known to commit ransomware attacks , threatened to publish additional files unless it is paid a certain sum of money, NBC said.

The files include sensitive information including grant proposal forms and grant recipients, as well as a tax form.

The NRA, a nonprofit organization that advocates for gun rights, is influential in American politics, contributing millions of dollars to Republican campaigns, including Donald Trump's presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2020, CBS News noted.

The group's high profile has some wondering if the hack was politically motivated. Others, including Allan Liska, an intelligence analyst with cybersecurity company Recorded Future, doubt this.

"It's not likely that this was specifically targeted at the NRA — the NRA just happened to get hit," Liska told CBS. "You never know, though."

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures before he speaks at a National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Dallas (credit: LUCAS JACKSON / REUTERS)

The NRA didn't respond to NBC's request for comment on the hack, but the organization had reportedly been experiencing technical issues with its email system, CBS cited an anonymous source as saying.

The NRA said in a tweet that it “does not discuss matters relating to its physical or electronic security," adding that it takes "extraordinary measures" to protect member and donor information.



