Syria's first lady may lose UK citizenship for encouraging terrorist acts

Sky News noted that if she is charged, she could be legally extradited from the UK.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
MARCH 14, 2021 02:48
Syria's President Bashar Assad and his wife Asma, plant trees in city of Draykish, near Tartous, Syria December 30, 2020. (photo credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Syria's President Bashar Assad and his wife Asma, plant trees in city of Draykish, near Tartous, Syria December 30, 2020.
(photo credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The first lady of Syria, Asma Assad, 45, might lose her British citizenship and could face prosecution charges for being an "influential actor" in inciting and encouraging acts of terrorism, Sky News, as well as other media sources, reported on Saturday. 
Allegations have been directed at the wife of Syrian President Bashar Assad, prompting a Metropolitan Police investigation. 
Sky News noted that if the "desert rose" of the Middle East – as she has been called – is charged, she could be legally extradited from the UK. 
This month of March marks a full decade since the Syrian war began. The death count today is estimated at 400,000 people, with more than 6.5 million displaced. 
"This is an important step in holding senior political officials accountable for their acts," the legal team behind the charges told Sky News, emphasizing the importance of not just extradition, but of prosecution. "This is an important process and it is only right that justice is served before an English court." 
Asma Assad – born as Emma Akhras – is a native of a London suburb who had worked as an investment banker for JPMorgan in the 1990s, which is around the time when she met her future husband, Bashar. 
The presidential couple both tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, after showing minor symptoms, and have reportedly been feeling good. 
"We recognize that it would be politically expedient to merely strip the first lady of her citizenship," the legal team added. "That will not serve the interests of the hundreds of thousands of civilian victims to the 10-year conflict."


