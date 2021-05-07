US weighing $1b in humanitarian aid for Iran as a show of good will -CNN

The United States is considering the option of unfreezing $1 billion Iranian funds to be used for humanitarian aid purposes as a possible gesture of good will in the attempt to create a new Iran Deal, CNN reported on Thursday, citing three sources who had been briefed on the internal deliberations with the Islamic Republic.According to the report, the aid will be transferred to a Swiss Channel, called Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement, which is designed to bring humanitarian aid to the citizens of Iran without violating US sanctions.
Iran, on its end, continues to instead demand sanction relief in order to comply with a new agreement, according to the report. A senior US State Department official said on Thursday that there could be an agreement within weeks for both to resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal if Iranian authorities decide to do so.
"If it demonstrates the kind of good faith that can cause reciprocal good faith from the Iranian side, then it is potentially a good step forward," Thomas Countryman, who served as US assistant secretary of state for international security and nonproliferation from 2011 to 2017, told CNN.
