Israel elections: Shaked passes electoral threshold, Meretz does not - poll

The latest poll leaves Netanyahu's bloc with 59 seats, not including the Zionist Spirit party.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 12, 2022 09:26

Updated: AUGUST 12, 2022 09:27
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked was given flowers after annoucing a joint run with Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel as the Zionist Spirit party on July 27, 2022 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked was given flowers after annoucing a joint run with Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel as the Zionist Spirit party on July 27, 2022
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Ayelet Shaked's Zionist Spirit party will succeed in passing the electoral threshold, while Meretz will not, according to a new poll published by Maariv on Friday morning.

According to the poll, the Likud party will earn 33 seats, followed by Yesh Atid with 25 seats, Blue and White-The New Hope and Religious Zionist Party with 10 seats each and Shas with nine seats.

Meanwhile, United Torah Judaism and Labor would earn seven seats, the Joint List would earn six seats, Yisrael Beytenu would earn five seats and Ra'am and the Zionist Spirit would earn four seats. Meretz would not cross the electoral threshold.

A FAMILY prepares to cast a ballot at a polling station in Nokdim last March. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)A FAMILY prepares to cast a ballot at a polling station in Nokdim last March. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

What does this mean?

The new poll leaves the bloc supporting former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu with 59 seats and the bloc supporting Prime Minister Yair Lapid with 51 seats, as it remains unclear who Zionist Spirit will sit with. If Zionist Spirit sits with Netanyahu, then his bloc would be able to form a government, otherwise, both they and Lapid's bloc would be unable to.



