Operation Breaking Dawn did not have a significant effect on the projected distribution of seats in the 25th Knesset, according to a new poll published by KAN news on Thursday.

According to the poll, the Likud Party will earn 35 seats, followed by Yesh Atid with 23 seats, Blue and White-The New Hope with 12 seats, Religious Zionist (if it includes Otzma Yehudit) with 11 seats and Shas with eight seats.

Meanwhile, United Torah Judaism would earn seven seats, the Joint List would earn six seats and Yisrael Beytenu and Labor would earn five seats. Ra'am and Meretz would earn four seats and Zionist Spirit would not pass the electoral threshold.

People cast their ballot at a voting station in Tel Aviv during the Knesset election on March 2, 2020. (credit: FLASH90)

According to the poll, former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc would have 61 seats, enough to form a government. Meanwhile, the parties supporting Prime Minister Yair Lapid would hold 49 seats.