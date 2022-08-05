The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel Elections: Shaked's Zionist Spirit hugs electoral threshold - poll

The bloc supporting Netanyahu would earn a majority in the Knesset if joined by the Zionist Spirit party.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 5, 2022 06:05

Updated: AUGUST 5, 2022 06:15
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel launch the Zionist Spirit party (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel launch the Zionist Spirit party
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Ayelet Shaked's Zionist Spirit party is projected to pass the electoral threshold but just barely, garnering just 3.5% of the vote of respondents of a new poll published by Maariv on Friday morning.

The poll also found that there was slight move of former Yamina voters to the Zionist Spirit party at the expense of the Religious Zionist Party.

Meanwhile, the Likud Party would earn 34 seats, Yesh Atid would earn 23 seats, Blue and White-The New Hope would earn 11 seats and Religious Zionist would earn nine seats.

The Shas party would earn eight seats, United Torah Judaism (UTJ) would garner seven seats, the Joint List would earn six seats, Labor and Yisrael Beytenu would earn five seats and Meretz, Zionist Spirit and Ra'am would earn four seats.

According to the poll, the bloc supporting Prime Minister Yair Lapid would earn 52 seats and the bloc supporting opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu would earn 58 seats without Zionist Spirit. If Zionist Spirit decides to join Netanyahu's bloc, it would bring that bloc a majority in the Knesset and allow it to form a government.

YAIR LAPID casts his ballot at a voting station in Tel Aviv during the Knesset elections on March 2, 2020. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)YAIR LAPID casts his ballot at a voting station in Tel Aviv during the Knesset elections on March 2, 2020. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Nir Barkat main draw in Likud Party

The poll also found that former mayor of Jerusalem Nir Barkat is the main draw for voters for the Likud Party, with 69% of respondents who are Likud voters saying that Barkat draws voters and 4% saying he pushes away voters. Meanwhile, Miri Regev pushed voters away at the highest rate, with 27% of Likud voters saying the pushed away voters.

Additionally, Eli Avidar's Free Israel party earned 1.3% of the vote and Prof. Yaron Zelekha's Economic party earned 1.1% of the vote, about 2% under the percentage needed to pass the electoral threshold.

18.4% of the total respondents to the poll expressed uncertainty about their vote, while 24% of religious Zionist voters felt the same.



