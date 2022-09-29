Two Arab parties to face appeals for 'supporting terror'

The Central Election Committee (CEC) will debate and vote today on two appeals against Ra'am and one appeal against Balad running in the election, on grounds that they "support terror" and oppose Israel's definition as a Jewish state.

The CEC is headed by High Court Judge Yizhak Amit but composed of representatives from all of the outgoing Knesset's political parties. Its decisions to block parties from running are nearly always appealed in the High Court, which usually reverses the committee's decision. The debate and vote today are therefore mostly declarative and will not affect the actual election.

Israeli law stipulates that a candidate list or individual may not participate in elections to the Knesset if its actions or platform include "(1) negation of the existence of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state; (2) incitement to racism; (3) support for armed struggle by a hostile state or by a terrorist organization against the State of Israel.”

Cases against Balad and Ra'am

The appeals against Ra'am, which represents the southern branch of the Islamic Movement, were submitted by the "Choosing Life - Forum of Bereaved Families" and the nonprofit organization "Ad Kan – Young People for Israel".

"There is no place in the Israeli Knesset for representatives of a movement that operates in an institutionalized manner to aid declared terrorist elements and for the benefit of elements in enemy countries in violation of the law," Ad Kan said in a statement.

"Just yesterday, the chairman of the Islamic Movement published a notice of mourning for the death of Yusef al-Qaradawi, who was the religious authority that allowed Hamas to carry out suicide attacks and allowed the murder of every Jewish-Israeli within the framework of the Palestinian struggle. The Islamic Movement is a sister movement of Hamas, as defined by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. And the party has no place in the Knesset," Ad Kan added.

The appeal against Balad was filed by a little-known political party called called "Anachnu – Together for a New Social Order."

Other than the declarations and votes, the debates will be notable for who decides not to participate in them. This is because following the split between Balad and Hadash-Ta'al, Balad currently is not close to passing the election threshold. The party is affiliated with the anti-Netanyahu camp, and therefore the Likud and other opposition parties may prefer that it run in order for it to waste votes. Furthermore, opposition parties are worried that acting to block the Arab parties will serve as a catalyst for Israeli-Arab voters to vote and increase their strength.

Support for disqualification?

Indeed, despite repeatedly calling Balad's MKs terror supporters and pledging to oppose all of the Arab parties' candidacy, the Likud announced earlier this week that it would not participate in the vote. Yesh Atid also said it would not participate.

Labor also said it would not attend what it called "a circus that is entirely held for political purposes."

Meretz is expected to attend the debate and oppose all of the appeals, while the Religious Zionist Party is expected to support them. Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said that her representative would support the appeal against Balad but oppose the appeal against Ra'am, since "[Ra'am chairman] Mansour Abbas said that Israel is a Jewish and Democratic state."