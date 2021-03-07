Israel Elections: Gantz ready for Sa'ar, Bennett to be PM

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said Sunday that he will not necessarily recommend his former political ally, Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid, to form the next government after the March 23 election, even though Lapid is predicted to win the most seats in Gantz's political camp.Speaking at a conference sponsored by Channel 12, Gantz said that when President Reuven Rivlin consults with his party's representatives, they could recommend anyone who could form a government and replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar. "It could be Yair, Gideon, or anyone else, as long as the government is honest and respects the rule of law," Gantz told interviewer Dana Weiss. Gantz said his recommendation would depend on whether a candidate could obtain the support of the 61 MKs needed to form a government as well as his views. He blasted Lapid for not doing enough to get Labor and Meretz to run together and ensure that neither would fall below the electoral threshold and waste votes.Asked whether he could sleep soundly with Lapid as prime minister, Gantz said "I could sleep soundly with anyone other than Netanyahu."In an interview with The Jerusalem Post, Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper, who is the politician closest to Gantz, said Blue and White has also not ruled out Yamina leader Naftali Bennett as prime minister.
"Anyone who can replace Netanyahu is an option for us," Tropper said. "It doesn't have to be the leader of the largest faction. It has to be [the] person with most recommendations to the president.Sa'ar told interviewer Amit Segal at the Channel 12 conference that if Netanyahu formed a government with the haredim, it would lead to Israel being "a country we don't want to see." He also spoke against Meretz after its leader, Nitzan Horowitz, said the International Criminal Court's decision to probe Israel for war crimes was justified. He said that with such views, Meretz would not be welcomed in a coalition he would form. But Sa'ar said if the party would change its views, he would not rule out Meretz as a coalition partner. Horowitz spoke at the same conference and said he had no regrets about his controversial statement.A poll taken for the conference found that if the election would be held now, Likud would receive 29 seats, Yesh Atid 20 and New Hope and Yamina 12. Meretz did not cross the 3.25% threshold in the poll.