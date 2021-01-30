The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Grindr users surprised to find profile of anti-LGBTQ+ MK Mansour Abbas

The profile was likely created in response to the MK's negative views towards homosexuality, w after Abbas dismantled the Joint List earlier this week due to disagreements about LGBTQ+ rights.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 30, 2021 05:35
DEPUTY KNESSET SPEAKER Mansour Abbas: I accept the democratic choices of Jewish-Israeli society, just like I ask Jewish-Israeli society to accept the choices of Arab-Israeli society. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
DEPUTY KNESSET SPEAKER Mansour Abbas: I accept the democratic choices of Jewish-Israeli society, just like I ask Jewish-Israeli society to accept the choices of Arab-Israeli society.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
 An unknown user created a fictitious profile for Joint List MK Mansour Abbas on the LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr, N12 reported on Friday.
The profile for the user, Mansour_abbas, alleges that he is searching for "dates," and features a photo of the 46-year-old conservative politician.

The profile was likely created in response to the MK's negative views towards homosexuality, which caused an uproar in the LGBTQ+ community this week after Abbas dismantled the Joint List due to disagreements about LGBTQ+ rights.
The Ra'am (United Arab List) Party, which Abbas leads, stated as one of its conditions for remaining unified with the other three major Arab-Israeli parties, that the list not vote for bills that harm Ra'am's conservative religious identity, which include bills that promote LGBTQ+ rights.
In addition, Abbas also asked for greater freedom from faction discipline in pursuit of strengthening Ra'am's unlikely bond with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli right.
The Hadash Party of Joint List leader Ayman Odeh emphatically rejected Ra’am’s requests and said Abbas’s faction must respect previous agreements between the four parties, leaving the future of the union in jeopardy.
After a tense meeting at the party’s headquarters in Shfaram late on Wednesday, it was finally decided that Ra'am would be leaving the Joint List.
Tensions over the issue of LGBTQ+ rights have been high in the Joint List since a vote over a Meretz bill last summer that was aimed at preventing LGBT conversion therapies. Some members of the Joint List, including leader Ayman Odeh, voted in favor of the bill.
 
Udi Shaham contributed to this article.


Tags LGBT arab sector conservatism Homosexuality Joint List LGBTQ+
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: 'Anyone but Bibi' not enough anymore

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Why Kochavi picked a fight with Biden and why it's not good for Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Beyond Bernie's mittens and memes

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert: Amid COVID-19, Israel in chaos and voices go unheard - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Aviv Kochavi: Hail to the IDF chief - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
3

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

Anti-Biden conspiracy claims US escalating role in Syria

Turkish Kurds look towards the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani from the top of a hill close to the border line between Turkey and Syria near Mursitpinar bordergate

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by