Israel Elections: Over half of Israels will vote new parties - poll

Only 39% of Arabs sure they will cast ballots in the March election

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 5, 2021 18:20
Illustration of voting notes in the Israeli general elections on March 02, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Only 47% of Israelis estimate that they will vote for the same party they voted for in the March 2020 elections when they go back to the polls on March 23, according to a new poll released Tuesday by the Israel Democracy Institute.
The large percentage of Israelis who will not return to the same party after a year came mostly because of voters who cast ballots for Blue and White last time. Only 16% of them are saying they will vote for the party again.
The parties with the most voters who intend to cast ballots for them again are United Torah Judaism (93%), Shas (88%), the Joint List (72%) and Yamina (72%).
While 64% of Israelis are sure they will vote in the upcoming election and 17% said they think they will vote, only 39% of Arabs said they were sure they would vote. The Arab turnout in the last election was 64.8%.
Amid a fourth national election cycle in less than two years, 34.5% of Israelis said that it does not matter who they vote for.
Israelis gave the government very low scores for strengthening the people's trust in its leaders, bringing groups closer together, and managing the national economy and the coronavirus crisis. The government received higher scores from the public for managing national security and for its foreign policy.
The poll  612 men and women representing a statistical sample of the adult Israeli population was conducted last on December 29 and 30 and had a 3.7%± margin of error. The fieldwork was done by the Midgam Institute.


