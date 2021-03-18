The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
UTJ unlikely to face electoral consequences over communal frustration

Criticism within the ultra-Orthodox community towards UTJ MKs is keenly felt, but societal and religious imperatives mean that the party will likely not suffer badly at the ballot box.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MARCH 18, 2021 17:54
Members of UTJ hold a press conference after meeting with President Reuven Rivlin at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem after the April 2019 election. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Members of UTJ hold a press conference after meeting with President Reuven Rivlin at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem after the April 2019 election.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The 12 months since the last election have been tumultuous for the ultra-Orthodox community.
The sector has been rocked by the impact of the COVID-19 crisis which deeply affected the ultra-Orthodox both in terms of the high rates of infection that the sector suffered and the heavy impact government restrictions had on the ultra-Orthodox lifestyle. 
The pandemic and the reaction of the ultra-Orthodox parties to it, specifically the United Torah Judaism party which represents the Ashkenazi sector of the community, has generated anger from both sides of the coronavirus divide. 
Some in the community were angered by what they saw as a failure of the UTJ MKs to combat government health regulations that prevented communal prayer, led to lockdowns on ultra-Orthodox cities at the beginning of the crisis, and hindered religious life in numerous ways. 
Although the general population views the ultra-Orthodox MKs as having successfully obstructed efforts to increase enforcement of regulations in the sector, such as thwarting higher fines for schools which opened in defiance of regulations, significant sections of the community particularly amongst the hassidic sector, are still angry about the 12-month interruption to regular haredi life. 
On the other side of the divide is a smaller group of people, largely amongst the non-hassidic “Lithuanian” community, especially those who fall into the “modern haredi” category, who do think the party did not do enough to urge compliance with coronavirus regulations and who are partly responsible for the high are of death in the community’s elderly population. 
Given this internal criticism, the UTJ leadership has been understandably worried about the potential affect on its electoral success come Tuesday. 
The always extremely high ultra-Orthodox turnout might be negatively impacted or, worse, voters might abscond to other parties, particularly Betzalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionist Party, a far-right, religiously ultra-conservative outfit which is attractive to some ultra-Orthodox voters. 
Indeed, because of the anger and frustration felt by UTJ amongst some of its core constituents, the party’s campaign has emphasized ultra-Orthodox identity, with ads appealing to voters with the slogan “First and foremost haredi.”
The party has also conducted a series of small conferences with the leading rabbis of the sector who have emphasized the importance of voting UTJ
“There are people who have claims, demands, they are not getting what they deserve. These are personal issues,” said Rabbi Gerson Edelstein, one of the two leading rabbis of the sector earlier this week.
“Otherwise, things will be worse, there will be terrible decrees. There is no other choice apart from to vote for United Torah Judaism.”
And the UTJ MKs have acknowledged the frustration of their voters. 
“I am not innocent of mistakes and we accept the criticism positively,” said UTJ Uri Maklev in a recent campaign video. 
These concerns are compounded for UTJ by the change in the political constellation of the religious-Zionist parties. 
In the last election, Smotrich ran on a joint list with Naftali Bennett who is considered by the hardline component of the religious-Zionist sector to be liberal on religious matters. 
This led to a situation in which as many as 20,000 voters from the hardline religious-Zionist community voted for UTJ, more than half a Knesset seat’s worth of votes. 
Now that Smotrich has ditched Bennett those hardline religious-Zionists will abandon UTJ and vote for the Religious Zionist party. 
So does all this mean that UTJ is about to suffer a severe shock at the polling booths come Tuesday?
The consensus amongst analysts, including those not well disposed to UTJ, is not really. 
Meni Shwartz, a prominent ultra-Orthodox communications strategist, says he does not think there will be any great movement of ultra-Orthodox voters away from UTJ, arguing that the disappointment is restricted to the MKs and will not translate into revenge against the party due to deeply ingrained voting patterns in the community. 
He also notes that in most elections there is a significant but not large percentage of ultra-Orthodox voters who vote for non-haredi parties such as the far-right Kahanist party Otzma Yehudit, which is this election part of the Religious Zionist Party, the Likud, or other parties. 
Shwartz says that in this election those voters, including a significant portion of Chabad voters as well as some of the “modern haredim” are likely to vote for Smotrich’s party but since they do not generally vote for UTJ anyway it will not have a big effect on UTJ’s electoral fortunes. 
Maintaining its current seven seats in the Knesset would be reasonable outcome says Shwartz, although dropping back to six would be seen as something of a disaster, although not one he expects.
Yaakov Veeder, an ultra-Orthodox member of the Bnei Brak municipal council for the Likud party explains that UTJ has for decades inculcated the message into the ultra-Orthodox public that voting for the party is a critical party of being ultra-Orthodox. 
“This is a crazy phenomenon where people oppose someone but vote for them anyway. But by issuing this message that the only thing that makes you ultra-Orthodox is voting for UTJ, not Torah, mitzvot, the only parameter is voting UTJ, this will probably be expressed again despite what happened during the corona period,” said Veeder. 
He also pointed out that the acerbic rhetoric used by Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman against the ultra-Orthodox sector has helped ameliorate the negative sentiment towards UTJ, by furthering the feeling that the haredi community is  under attack and giving the party bountiful material to use in their campaign that the sector us under threat. 
During the conference at his home earlier this week, Edelstein specifically mentioned incitement against the community as another reason to vote for UTJ. 
Israel Frey, an ultra-Orthodox journalist who has been prominent in his criticism of the community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Frei, adds one final element which he says has in the past and will continue in this current election, to guarantee that haredi disappointment in UTJ does not translate into significant electoral losses. 
“We are educated and brought up with the idea that we have the right to vote but not the right to chose,” said Frey.
“Voting is a great religious obligation you must follow the rabbis’ commands, it’s a mitzvah,” he continues, saying that the haredi public is essentially captive to this narrative.
It is both the religious imperative that the rabbis and politicians have instilled in the ultra-Orthodox community to vote for the ultra-Orthodox parties, as well as the assertion that voting for these parties is part and parcel of being haredi is what will likely ensure that internal criticism of UTJ will not be felt by the party at the ballot box. 


Tags Ultra-Orthodox united torah judaism Israel Elections 2021
