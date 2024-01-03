The killing of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al Arouri in Beirut is a game changing event and represents the end of an era for Arouri and his Hamas organization. For decades Hamas has enjoyed growing impunity for its crimes.

For instance, its leaders became increasingly active abroad, moving between Doha, Beirut and Ankara. After October 7 Hamas also was successful in getting many countries not to condemn their crimes against humanity. For instance Russia, China, Turkey and other key countries did not condemn the Hamas attack.

Hamas has also enjoyed impunity from international organizations. In Gaza it was able to built up a terror tunnel empire in part because it got funding from abroad and because a plethora of organizations were willing to deal with health care and essential services.

The Palestinian Authority even paid salaries in Gaza, despite the fact Hamas had forced the PA out of the Gaza stirp in 2007. The entire situation was strange. Hamas, a terrorist group, ran Gaza as if it was a government. Its leadership were hosted in Doha in Qatar. Qatar is a major non-NATO ally of the US. By hosting Hamas, Doha actually got increased status as a western ally. Turkey, a member of NATO, also hosted Hamas leaders over the years for meetings.

Now Arouri is gone. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has said that Hamas “will never be defeated" after the assassination of its deputy leader Saleh al Arouri in Lebanon by Israel. "A movement whose leaders and founders fall as martyrs for the dignity of our people and our nation will never be defeated," Haniyah said on Tuesday evening.

Hamas also lost others in Beirut on Tuesday. Samir Findi Abu Amer and Azzam Al-Aqraa Abu Ammar, were also killed in the same blast in Dahiyeh that killed Arouri. Hezbollah is non-plussed. The fact that incident happened in an area it controls and where it feels secure raises eyebrows for Hezbollah. Hezbollah has said the “assassination” will not go “unanswered.”

Hezbollah views the killing as an assault on Lebanon

Hezbollah said the following, “We, Hezbollah, affirm that this crime will not go unanswered or unpunished…We consider the crime of assassinating Sheikh Saleh al Arouri... in the heart of the southern suburb of Beirut to be a serious assault on Lebanon... and a dangerous development in the course of the war.” Turkey has warned in the past against the killing of any Hamas members in Turkey.

It's worth remembering a few details about Arouri. He was born in the village of ‘Arura near Ramallah in 1966. He became involved in terrorist activity and was sentenced to five years in prison in 1992. This was during the Oslo era when Hamas was trying to sabotage the peace deal with Israel.