Secretary of State Antony Blinken is increasing pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the future of the Gaza Strip.
The Biden administration is trying to lay the groundwork for the establishment of a Palestinian state with Israeli leaders and representatives of civil society, expecting a future post-Netanyahu government: "He will not remain there forever."
According to NBC, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is increasing pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the future of the Gaza Strip, revealing growing frustration within the Biden administration regarding differences with Netanyahu on the issue.
"We have today a profound regional opportunity in the Middle East that we did not have in the past," said Blinken during an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "The challenge is to realize it." When asked if Netanyahu is the right prime minister to seize this opportunity, Blinken responded that "these are decisions that Israelis need to make" and added, "We are at a turning point."
Blinken's comments come just a week after his visit to the Middle East in an attempt to build consensus between Israel and Arab leaders on the post-war plan with Hamas in Gaza. According to senior officials, the gaps between the Biden administration and Netanyahu on the war, as well as the Israeli Prime Minister's refusal to consider US proposals for Gaza after the war, have deepened since Blinken's visit to Israel about a week ago.
Arab leaders agree on new Palestinian rule in Gaza
According to officials, the Secretary of State returned to Washington after Netanyahu rejected all government requests except one: the understanding that Israel would not attack Hezbollah in Lebanon. In the midst of this, Blinken's main achievement during his visit was a commitment from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and four other Arab leaders to assist in the reconstruction of Gaza after the war.
The Arab leaders also agreed to support a new and improved Palestinian government that would secure Gaza, according to government officials. Additionally, the Saudi Crown Prince offered to normalize relations with Israel as part of a Gaza reconstruction deal – a diplomatic breakthrough that Netanyahu has sought for a long time, but only on the condition that Palestinians are given a prospect for their own state.
However, Netanyahu rejected the proposal for the establishment of a Palestinian state. Now, three senior Americans have conveyed that the Biden administration is looking beyond Netanyahu to try and achieve US goals in the region. They told NBC that "Netanyahu will not be there forever."
Blinken told the Israeli leader that there was no military solution to Hamas at the end of the day and that the Prime Minister needed to acknowledge this or history would repeat itself, and violence would persist, but Netanyahu refused to relent.
The senior officials noted that the Biden administration is trying to lay the groundwork with other Israeli leaders and representatives of civil society in anticipation of a future post-Netanyahu government. In an attempt to bypass Netanyahu, Blinken also separately met with members of the diplomatic security cabinet and other Israeli leaders, including opposition leader Yair Lapid, during his visit to the Middle East.
Blinken's goal in the Middle East was to present Netanyahu with a unified Arab proposal after the war, as part of Biden's hopes to reshape the Middle East and establish a Palestinian state. A senior government official acknowledged that this is likely to wait for the post-Netanyahu era.
NBC also reported that tensions between the two leaders have manifested in the absence of direct communication between them in recent weeks. The last known conversation between Netanyahu and Biden took place on December 23, over three weeks ago.
Hezbollah rejects US overtures, still open to diplomacy to avoid wider war
Hezbollah's position is that it will fire rockets at Israel until there is a full ceasefire in Gaza. Hezbollah's rejection of the proposals presented by Hochstein has not been previously reported.
Iran-backed Hezbollah has rebuffed Washington's initial ideas for cooling tit-for-tat fighting with neighboring Israel, such as pulling its fighters further from the border, but remains open to US diplomacy to avoid a ruinous war, Lebanese officials said.
US envoy Amos Hochstein has been leading a diplomatic outreach to restore security at the Israel-Lebanon frontier as the wider region teeters dangerously towards a major escalation of the conflict ignited by the Gaza war.
Attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on shipping in the Red Sea, US strikes in response and fighting elsewhere in the Middle East have added urgency to the efforts.
"Hezbollah is ready to listen," a senior Lebanese official familiar with the group's thinking said while emphasizing that the group saw the ideas presented by veteran negotiator Hochstein on a visit to Beirut last week as unrealistic.
Hezbollah's position is that it will fire rockets at Israel until there is a full ceasefire in Gaza. Hezbollah's rejection of the proposals presented by Hochstein has not been previously reported.
Despite the rejection and Hezbollah's volleys of rockets in support of Gaza, the group's openness to diplomatic contacts signals an aversion to a wider war, one of the Lebanese officials and a security source said, even after an Israeli strike reached Beirut on January 2, killing a Hamas leader.
Israel has also said it wants to avoid war, but both sides say they are ready to fight if necessary. Israel warns it will respond more aggressively if a deal to make the border area safe is not reached.
Such an escalation would open a major new phase in the regional conflict.
Branded a terrorist organization by Washington, Hezbollah has not been directly involved in talks, three Lebanese officials and a European diplomat said. Instead, Hochstein's ideas were passed on by Lebanese mediators, they said. Reuters consulted eleven Lebanese, US, Israeli, and European officials for this story.
One suggestion floated last week was that border hostilities be scaled back in tandem with Israeli moves towards lower intensity operations in Gaza, the three Lebanese sources and a US official said.
A proposal was also communicated to Hezbollah that its fighters move 7 km (4 miles) from the border, two of the three Lebanese officials said. That would leave fighters much closer than Israel's public demand of a 30 km (19 mile) withdrawal to the Litani River stipulated in a 2006 UN resolution.
Hezbollah has dismissed both ideas as unrealistic, the Lebanese officials and the diplomat said. The group has long ruled out giving up weapons or withdrawing fighters, many of whom hail from the border region and melt into society at times of peace.
Israel's Prime Minister's office declined to comment on "reports of diplomatic discussions" in response to questions from Reuters for this story. Spokespeople for Hezbollah and the Lebanon government did not immediately respond to detailed requests for comment.
The White House declined to comment on Reuters' reporting.
Hezbollah has, however, signaled that once the Gaza war is over, it could be open to Lebanon negotiating a mediated deal over disputed areas at the border, the three Lebanese officials said, a possibility alluded to by Hezbollah's leader in a speech this month.
"After the war in Gaza, we are ready to support Lebanese negotiators to turn the threat into opportunity," one senior Hezbollah official told Reuters, speaking on the condition of anonymity. He did not address specific proposals.
Hezbollah previously held fire during a 7-day Gaza truce in late November.
Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy, in response to a Reuters question at a media briefing on Wednesday, said there was "still a diplomatic window of opportunity," to push Hezbollah away from the border.
Hochstein has a track record of successful mediation between Lebanon and Israel. In 2022, he brokered a deal delineating the countries' disputed maritime boundary - an agreement sealed with Hezbollah's behind-the-scenes approval.
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, in whose cabinet Hezbollah has ministers, has said Beirut was ready for talks on long-term border stability.
During his January 11 visit to Beirut, Hochstein met Mikati, the parliament speaker and army commander. He said publicly at the time that the United States, Israel and Lebanon all preferred a diplomatic solution.
Hochstein was hopeful "all of us on both sides of the border" could reach a solution to allow Lebanon and Israel to live with guaranteed security, he told reporters.
The spearhead of the Iran-aligned "Axis of Resistance", Hezbollah was drawn into a battle it has said it did not expect when Palestinian ally Hamas stormed Israel on October 7, triggering a conflict that has also spilled into the Red Sea, where US strikes have targeted Yemen's Houthis over their attacks on shipping.
Hezbollah has said its campaign has aided Palestinians by stretching Israeli forces and driving tens of thousands of Israelis from their homes.
It has come at a cost, with around 140 Hezbollah fighters and at least 25 Lebanese civilians killed, as well as at least nine Israeli soldiers and a civilian. The intensity has been growing in recent weeks.
Hezbollah, founded by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982, is the most powerful and influential of the groups Iran backs. It has played a big part in Tehran's wider foreign policies.
Sources familiar with Hezbollah thinking have said it knows all-out war would be ruinous for Lebanon, a country already destabilized by years of financial and political crises, and where Hezbollah's vast arsenal has long been a point of contention. Experts say the cache includes more than 100,000 rockets.
Even as Iran-aligned fighters draw US fire elsewhere in the region and Iran launches strikes in Syria and Iraq, Tehran would be loathe to see Hezbollah and Lebanon subjected to massive destruction, not least because it has previously had to foot the bill of reconstruction, said Mohanad Hage Ali, deputy director of the Carnegie Middle East Center, a think-tank based in Beirut.
Iran's foreign minister on Wednesday said attacks against Israel and its interests by the "Axis of Resistance" will stop if the Gaza war ends.
Hage Ali said Hezbollah clearly wanted to avoid full-scale conflict. It did not want to be left in a situation where Israeli strikes continue or intensify in Lebanon after the Gaza war ends or is significantly scaled back, he said.
"A process in which it can engage, or support, the Lebanese state as it negotiates would provide the benefits of de-escalation," he said.
"Threats and inducements"
The diplomacy faces significant complications, and many observers see a serious risk of an escalation in fighting. Israel has said its army will act if diplomacy cannot restore security to northern Israel.
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the group had heard "threats and inducements."
The threat, Nasrallah said in a January 15 speech, was the warning that Israel would move forces to its northern border as it shifts to the next phase of the Gaza war. Hezbollah was ready for war and would fight without "any limits, rules or boundaries," he said.
But he has also alluded to diplomatic possibilities, saying in a January 5 speech that once the Gaza war was over Lebanon had "a historic opportunity" to liberate land.
Those comments were widely interpreted as reflecting the possibility of a negotiated deal settling the status of disputed border areas.
Four Lebanese officials briefed on the matter said Hochstein has discussed ideas aimed at advancing such a deal, but he had not presented any draft proposals. The officials did not provide details of the ideas.
An Israeli official told Reuters Israel's government has "relayed lots of demands," without giving details. "One way or another, our 80,000 northern residents will be returning home," the official said.
France has also been involved in de-escalation efforts. A source familiar with French thinking said Nasrallah's public comments alluding to a possible border deal were "direct messages to the Americans and to the French."
"He's telling us: 'the door is open'."
Seven IDF Navy soldiers injured after vessel capsizes
Seven soldiers of the IDF's Navy were slightly injured on Wednesday evening after the vessel they were on capsized in the middle of the sea, Hebrew media reported.
The seven were taken to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon for medical treatment. The base commander said that the case would be investigated immediately.
France refuses to evacuate woman convicted of embezzling terror funds from Gaza
Yasmine Znaïdi was sentenced to six years imprisonment in absentia in 2019 for embezzling funds for terrorist organizations.
The French Council of State, which acts as the French government's legal advisor, ruled in favor of blocking a French woman from receiving an exit pass from Gaza, on Wednesday, due to her conviction of funding terrorist organizations.
Yasmine Znaïdi was sentenced to six years imprisonment in absentia in 2019 for embezzling funds for terrorist organizations, according to Le Figaro.
Funds meant to provide medicine and medical equipment for Syrian civilians, were instead redirected to help jihadists in the Idlib region of Syria.
She was also accused of having provided funding for Hamas and Islamic Jihad between 2012 and 2013.
Znaïdi has had an international arrest warrant in her name since 2016, when she fled to Gaza where she has since lived, according to the AFP.
French court orders consulate to comply
When the war broke out in October she requested a consular pass to leave Gaza via Egypt. She requested the pass for herself and her three-year-old son, her other two children were killed in the bombing, according to Le Figaro.
In December a Parisian court ordered the French consulate to give her a pass as to do otherwise would violate the rights of her son, saying "The failure of the French State constitutes a serious and manifestly illegal attack on the dignity of the human person and the rights of their child."
The French Council of State ruled in favor of the French Foreign Ministry, canceling the decision of the Parisian court due to the lack of French jurisdiction saying "Inclusion on the list of names of people to be evacuated must be handed over to the Israeli and Egyptian authorities to be validated by them, such steps do not fall within the sole competence of the French State but 'require the engaging in negotiations with foreign governments or are inseparable from them'."
This case is similar to the case of Shamima Begum, the British schoolgirl who joined ISIS and lost her citizenship as a result. In that case, there were similar considerations about violating the rights of her child, however, all of her children died before any ruling was made.
Netanyahu delayed new Gaza hostage deal, left war cabinet in the dark - report
According to reports, the ministers involved in the discussions found out about this later, and some of them even confronted the government to express their anger.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unilaterally delayed and backtracked on agreed-upon outlines for the release of hostages without consulting the cabinet, according to Israeli media sources on Wednesday.
In recent days, the political leadership in Israel discussed potential conditions for a new and proactive negotiation that could eventually lead to a hostage deal. The negotiations were expected to be pushed forward by a mediator.
However, Netanyahu delayed the talks and increased the demands that had been agreed upon, according to reports.
Discussions over the conditions were held with political echelon leaders, namely Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot. These discussions eventually brought about agreed-upon conditions that would guide the advancement of negotiations, which would later lead to a deal with Hamas when the political leadership had already reached conclusions about what Israel could give as part of that deal.
Without any warning
However, a few days after the conclusion of discussions in the war cabinet, and after the conditions that would guide Israel in the current course of action were agreed upon, Netanyahu delayed the outline and increased the demands without coordinating with the ministers of the war cabinet.
According to reports, the ministers involved in the discussions found out about this later, and some of them even confronted the prime minister to express their anger.
Sources within the government said that Netanyahu is "missing out on an opportunity to advance a hostage release deal."
On the other hand, political sources said that "they are still working on an Israeli outline; It has not been stopped."
Yair Lapid weighs in on the situation
Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid commented on these developments, stating, "The reports about the defense minister's separation from security decisions that affect the continuation of the fighting and the lives of the hostages are further evidence that Israel has an incompetent prime minister with an incompetent government. Israel needs a change now."
Gazans tried to sell a fallen IDF soldier's head for $10,000, says fallen soldier's father
In his memory, his family wants to start a center in his name to help at-risk youth in Jerusalem, they have also begun the writing of a Torah scroll in his name.
The father of Sgt. Adir Tahar, who fell on October 7, told Channel 14 that Gazans tried to sell his son's head for $10,000.
In an interview given to Channel 14's show Now, David Tahar told the hosts about the journey he went on to bring his son's remains home for burial.
David began by describing his son's final moments in combat saying "His death was very very difficult."
"They fired a rocket at him and 3 grenades, according to the autopsy I received his whole body was filled with shrapnel."
"Unfortunately, his body was abused after his death," continuing "The terrorists, they call them barbarians this is complimenting them, they just beheaded him and took his head back to Gaza with them."
"Over the course of two and a half months, I turned the world upside down to try and understand where the head was."
Interrupting him the host asks, "You received a body without a head?"
"I received a body without a head and I pleaded with the army to see the body, because, at a certain point, you lose faith in the army."
"They tried to explain to me that I shouldn't see it."
"But I'm the type of dad who has to know everything about his kids."
"Half an hour before the burial, the body arrived at Mount Herzel. My nephew and I were the only ones present. I opened the coffin, looked inside, and immediately understood what I was burying."
"Could you identify him?" asks the host.
"It was not possible to identify him [physically], we had to identify him from the DNA test. At the funeral, I already knew I was burying a son who was missing an important part of his body. Then began the search for his missing body part."
The search begins
"Every person I met for the next two months plus, I would ask for information. At the very least I could understand where it was."
David watched as much footage from the aftermath of October 7 as possible to try and help understand what had happened to his son's head. He eventually found the footage of his son, where he could see his son had been beheaded.
"Three weeks ago a miracle happened. I'm calling it a miracle because it is not something simple."
"The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), through an interrogation with arrested terrorists, discovered that one of the terrorists had tried to sell his head."
"He tried to sell a soldier's head for $10,000. It's simply a terrifying level of barbarity."
"Special forces combined with armored brigades entered Gaza and in an ice cream store in Palestine Square, just so you understand where they put it. In a duffel bag, next to some of the terrorist's documents and tennis balls, they found my son's head."
"Did they manage to return it?"
"They returned what remained after two and half months."
"It appears to have undergone abuse there too."
"We took the bones that remained, and they did a DNA and dental test to make sure it was really his head. I buried what remained in coordination with the Rabbinate."
In his memory, his family wants to start a center in his name to help at-risk youth in Jerusalem, they have also begun the writing of a Torah scroll in his name.
US says Houthi terrorist designation allows aid for people of Yemen, but still sends strong message
The circumstances surrounding the Houthis have changed in the last few years as the group was not launching attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea in 2021.
The US announced its designation of the Houthis as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group on Wednesday, according to a statement from Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, which will take effect in 30 days.
Today's announcement comes after the US and UK, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, struck Houthi targets in over 100 airstrikes across Yemen within the past week, the Post reported.
The State Department previously issued the Foreign Terrorist Organization designation to the Houthis, but revoked it in February 2021 due to the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, a move Moammar Al-Eryani, information minister of the Republic of Yemen, heavily criticized in a 2021 editorial in the Post.
At separate news briefing Wednesdays, both State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller and White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said the removal of the FTO designation in 2021 was not a mistake.
"The previous designation was FTO, Foreign Terrorist Organization, which doesn't have quite the measure of flexibility in terms of humanitarian assistance," Kirby said. "So a big reason why we delisted them literally on day one was to address a dire, dire humanitarian situation on the ground."
The humanitarian situation remains dire, Kirby said, and the Houthis are more concerned with gaining weapons capabilities and attacking ships in the Red Sea.
Miller said the US will continue to make it clear to the Houthis that their attacks against commercial vessels must stop, and that the US will remain prepared to take additional actions if necessary.
Miller said the US is aware of the "grave humanitarian" situation in Yemen and is working to mitigate the adverse impacts of the designation on the people of Yemen, by ensuring that food, fuel, essential commercial goods, and humanitarian aid can reach civilians.
Miller said the US chose to use the Specially Designated Global Terrorist designation instead of the FTO designation as the latter ran the risk of having a deterrent effect on aid groups.
"We saw when there was previously an FTO designation in place, it did have a deterrent effect on aid groups," Miller said.
At the White House on Wednesday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the designation takes effect 30 days from now in order to allow the US time to work with aid organizations to ensure that groups understand the ramifications of the designation.
Houthis changed since 2021
According to Miller, the circumstances surrounding the Houthis have changed in the last few years as the group was not launching attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea in 2021.
Miller said the US is also taking military actions that it was not taking in 2021 because it's a different situation now.
The designation will allow the US to deny the Houthis access to the US financial system, according to Miller, and enable sanctions on "other bad actors who support them."
Miller said the designation generally gives the US more tools to go after the Houthis access to funds it wants to deny them.
Both Miller and Kirby were questioned on statements from Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister who on Tuesday said the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea are connected to the war in Gaza.
Miller said this linkage is "a bit absurd" as commercial ships attacked by the Houthis are not flagged as Israeli or US ships.
"Which is the point that we have tried to make clear in marshaling this international coalition to impose consequences on the Houthis," Miller said. "So the message to Iran is the same as it was to the Houthis, which is attacking unarmed civilian vessels that are just sailing through international waters, has nothing to do with the conflict in Gaza, and we will do what we need to do to deter those attacks."
"Now, we don't think it's in Iran's interest to see any escalation, and we think Iran should send a very clear, deliberate message to all of its proxies to stand down, to stop fomenting instability across the region," Miller said.
CNN's Jake Tapper shares video showing Hamas beheading, other ISIS-like tactics
Professor of war explains the the key similarities and differences between Hamas and ISIS, to CNN.
CNN anchor Jake Tapper shared a clip on X on Wednesday showing Hamas beheading Israelis and engaging in other ISIS-like tactics.
Tapper shared a clip from his show The Lead, where Hamas's tactics were shown to mirror ISIS's tactics.
pic.twitter.com/MpHk47P44j— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 17, 2024
The clip showed still images from a security camera in Kibbutz Nir Oz, where a Hamas terrorist can be seen wielding a knife and "sawing" at the necks of the victims of the attack.
"Evidence of beheadings, cementing an Israeli view that Hamas is now akin to jihadi groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS," says Matthew Chance reporting for CNN.
Chance goes on to describe the similarities between Hamas's tactics and those of ISIS saying "[ISIS] which also used beheadings, torture, and sexual violence against their captives."
"While the two groups use similar brutal tactics, their goals remain different."
Hamas-ISIS: key similarities and differences
Peter Neumann, Professor of War Studies at King's College London, tells CNN that although Hamas and ISIS are both Islamist groups there are key differences.
He highlights that Hamas's principal enemy is Israel, while ISIS wishes to establish a global transnational caliphate and thus considers every country in the world its enemy.
Another difference is that Hamas doesn't seek out foreign fighters, instead focusing on recruiting Palestinians.
Chance then asks, "Is Hamas becoming more like ISIS?"
Neumann answers "Ideologically it is not becoming more like ISIS, but tactically and strategically it is."
He says that Hamas is considering widening its area of operations including committing acts of terror abroad, Chance then notes that Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands all just recently arrested several people suspected of being members of Hamas cells in Europe.
Neumann says that groups such as ISIS are now drawing on Israel's response to the attacks to recruit people for terrorism in the West.
Chance says that although previously Western governments had been resistant to treating Hamas as they had treated ISIS, there is a shift currently underway.
IDF fails to confirm Gaza hostages' cause of death, mother claims poisoning
The mother of slain hostage Ron Sherman accused the IDF of 'poisoning' her son to death inside a Jabaliya tunnel.
The IDF could not confirm the cause of death of killed Gaza hostages Ron Sherman and Nick Beiser, the military confirmed in a Wednesday statement.
IDF representatives arrived at the families of the kidnapped soldiers, Sgt. Ron Sherman and Cpl. Nick Beiser, in order to inform them of the findings regarding the circumstances of their deaths in Hamas captivity late Tuesday night.
Their bodies were retrieved from a Hamas tunnel by the IDF in Jabalya on December 14, 2023, together with the body of Elia Toledano. Also, on December 12, 2023, the IDF recovered the bodies of Aden Zakaria and Ziv Dado from the same area.
Close to where the bodies were found, the IDF attacked a tunnel in which the commander of the northern division of Gaza, Ahmad Al Ghandour, was killed. The investigation shows that at the time of the attack, the IDF did not know about the presence of hostages in the area. Also, the forces who found their bodies during searches in the tunnel did not have prior intelligence about their presence.
Ron Sherman’s mother, Maya, published a post yesterday in which she accused the IDF of mistakingly killing her son.
“The results of the investigation: Ron was indeed murdered,” she wrote. “Not by Hamas. Think more in the direction of Auschwitz and the showers but without Nazis and without Hamas as the cause. No accidental shooting, no report, premeditated murder, bombings with poisonous gases.”
According to her, the IDF filled the tunnel in which he was held with gas, and his son was poisoned to death.
“Ron was kidnapped because of the criminal negligence of all the senior officials of the army and the damned government who gave the order to eliminate him in order to settle a score with some terrorist from Jabalya.” The mother claimed that “they found that he also had several crushed fingers, apparently due to his desperate attempts to get out of the poison grave that the IDF buried in him when he tried to breathe air, but he only breathed IDF poison. There is no future for this country if this is what they did to you after they abandoned you that Saturday. What was the decision if Bibi’s son was there in the terrorist’s tunnel or Gallant’s grandson? Or the son of Hertzi Halevi? Would they also have been poisoned with gas bombs?”
Findings of the reports
According to a statement released by the IDF, the pathology report shows that no signs of injury or gunshots were found on their bodies, so they were not killed as a result of a direct hit from the attack.
The statement continues, “Due to the condition of the bodies, it is not possible to determine the cause of death. At this stage, it cannot be ruled out or confirmed that they were killed as a result of suffocation, poisoning, or residual aspects of an IDF attack or a Hamas operation. Samples were taken to carry out further toxicological testing, which may reveal more details later. As mentioned, at this stage, it is not possible to determine the cause of death.”
The IDF and its commanders have promised to continue to update them with any verified information and new findings.
The original story
The bodies of three Hamas hostages – Nick Beiser (28), Ron Sherman (19), and Elia Toledano (19) – were recovered in Gaza by the IDF in mid-December. Soldiers from the 551st Brigade and Unit 504 in the Intelligence Division, under the command of Division 162, helped rescue the bodies from Hamas captivity.
Cpl. Nick Beiser, from Beersheba, was kidnapped while serving as a driver at the Gaza Coordination and Liaison Administration on October 7.
Sgt. Ron Sherman, from Lehavim, was kidnapped while serving as a coordination and liaison officer at the Gaza Coordination and Liaison Administration on October 7.
When Sherman was kidnapped, he was not on duty. Sherman woke up to explosions outside his base and went to a bomb shelter in shorts and a t-shirt, without a weapon.
Elia Toledano was kidnapped from the Re’im music festival on October 7 alongside his girlfriend Mia Schem, who was released from captivity last month as a part of the hostage-prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas. Schem had appeared in a propaganda video released by Hamas where her right arm appeared to be injured. After she was released, she appeared in a number of interviews with major Israeli news networks, detailing her captivity.
An identification procedure was carried out by medical officials, military rabbis, and forensic experts.
Israel needs to double dead Hamas terrorists in Gaza - Gallant says
There will be no life for the State of Israel if anyone can start a war and kill, kidnap, rape, and abuse such numbers of people, and the State of Israel is silent."
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday said during a visit to the Shayetet 13 Israeli Navy seals base in the northwestern city of Atalit that the IDF needs to double the number of killed Hamas terrorists from 9,000 to 18,000 or more.
Gallant said, "There is only one legal response for actions like those perpetrated on the seventh of October – elimination of the organization. Hamas has more than 9,000 dead, we need to double that number, and even that will not be enough."
Given that the rate at which the IDF is killing or arresting Hamas terrorists has dropped significantly in the last month, it was unclear how Gallant thought Israel would accomplish this.
The defense minister also responded to implicit calls by his fellow war cabinet ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, as well as calls by Opposition Leader Yair Lapid and many media commentators to put returning Hamas’s Israeli hostages ahead of completely defeating Hamas.
'I hear the rumors - we will continue fighting until victory'
He stated, "I hear the rumors [about a hostage exchange deal with Hamas without full victory] – [but] we will continue fighting until victory. Not near, not almost, not basically - but until we smite the Hamas organization, take away all of its significant military capabilities, and remove it from power in Gaza.”
As long as there are hostages in Gaza, he said, “we have no right to stop the fighting,” adding that “the only way to bring the hostages home is military pressure.
Gallant continued, "What is being done in the northern area of Gaza is a dismantling all of the capabilities, the frameworks of their battalions, and as a result, IDF brigades can maneuver from place to place, including Beit Lahia, Beit Hanoun, and Jabalia, and the same is true for the eastern part central Gaza, and we will get there in Khan Yunis as well.”
He also promised Hamas it would see unspecified “surprises” regarding the hostages.
Halevi: 'IDF committed to bringing back security to the North'
Also on Wednesday, IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said, “I do not know when the war in the North will be, but I can tell you that the probability of it happening in the coming months is much greater than it was in the past.”
Further he said that he believed that the IDF would start such a war in a much stronger position militarily. In recent days, the IDF revealed that it has destroyed 750 Hezbollah targets in the last three months, moving back many of the terror group’s forces from the border with Israel.
Halevi said the IDF is committed to returning a real sense of security to the northern border so residents from evacuated villages will come back having been evacuated in October.
On one hand, Halevi’s statement seemed tailored to work in parallel with an unusually large IDF series of dozens of attacks on Hezbollah all in Wadi Saluki Village on Tuesday.
On the other hand, Halevi and other top Israeli officials have been making strident threats against Hezbollah for months without there being any clear end game or timing of when the IDF would launch a much larger attack if Jerusalem’s patience for a diplomatic solution runs out.
Meanwhile on Wednesday, the IDF killed the Hezbollah terrorists responsible for rocket fire toward Rosh Hanikra earlier in the day, the Israeli military said.
Earlier on Wednesday, several launches were detected from Lebanon to northern Israel. One of the Hezbollah launch teams that fired rockets at Rosh HaNikra was identified immediately after the launch by an IDF aircraft that followed and attacked it.
Later, Air Force fighter jets attacked a number of active rocket launch teams and terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon.
This is in addition to IDF artillery strikes in other areas in southern Lebanon.
For its part, Hezbollah also fired a number of anti-tank missiles on Israel.
In Gaza, a joint operation conducted by the IDF and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), Bilal Nofal, Hamas;s chief of counterintelligence, which put him in charge of interrogating Palestinians suspected of espionage on behalf of Israel, was eliminated by an IDF air strike.
Nofal played a crucial role in advancing Hamas's research and development processes, and his elimination is expected to significantly degrade the organization's capacity to adjust and adapt new lessons from the war in real time.
The operation comes in the wake of a rocket attack on the city of Netivot on Tuesday when 50 rockets were fired at the southern Israeli city. Following that attack, IDF troops successfully located the launch compound within the Gaza Strip, from which the rockets were fired.
The troops discovered three launchers, each equipped with ten barrels, some of which were loaded with rockets. The compound and the launchers were promptly destroyed by the IDF, thwarting potential future attacks.
In order to destroy the launchers and the compound, the IDF killed a number of terrorists and captured seven others who had been involved in Tuesday’s rocket attacks.
In Khan Yunis, IDF forces identified three terrorists attempting to escape to a building after firing mortar shells at the troops. A helicopter was deployed to strike and eliminate the three terrorists.
Meanwhile, in the outskirts of Sheikh Ijlin in central Gaza, IDF troops identified and targeted two terrorists with the assistance of an IAF aircraft. The operation also led to the discovery of large quantities of weapons in the area.
Also, the IDF announced the death of St.-Sgt. Oriya Ayimalk Goshen and St.-Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Anwar Serhan on Wednesday.
Oriya Ayinalk Goshen, 21, was a Sayeret Givati soldier from Jerusalem. He fell in combat in the southern Gaza Strip.
Anwar Serhan was 26 years old from Hurfeish and a soldier in the 910th Battalion. He was killed in a car crash during operations in Gush Etzion, the IDF said.
Earlier on Wednesday, it was announced that two IDF soldiers were killed in action in the northern Gaza Strip.
Maj. (res) Zachariah Pesach Haber, 32 years old, from Jerusalem, an armored fighter, and Sergeant Maj. (res) Yair Katz, 34 years old, from Holon, a fighter, both in the 87th Battalion, 14th Strike Brigade, fell in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip.
In addition, a reserve fighter in the 52nd Battalion, Iron Footprint Formation (401), was seriously injured in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip, and a reserve combat medic in the 6261st Brigade, Brigade 261, was seriously injured near the Gaza border.
An IDF reservist was wounded during an overnight operation in Tulkarm when terrorists threw explosives and began shooting at IDF forces, according to an IDF statement.
The reservist was seriously wounded after being hit by gunfire. The soldier was taken to hospital for medical treatment, and his family has been notified.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 136 hostages remain in Gaza, IDF says