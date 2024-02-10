Syria claims Israel launched strikes, caused civilian casuslties
Moody lowered Israel's credit rating to A2 due to war against Hamas.
Martyrs from Afghanistan will travel to fight in Gaza, Iranian envoy claims
Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Quomi claimed on Tuesday that Afghanistan is part of the “axis of resistance” and Afghan martyrs would be willing to travel the distance to fight in Gaza, according to a Middle East Monitoring Research Institute’s (MEMRI) translation of an interview given on Iranian TV.
"Afghanistan is quite far away from Gaza. But what is clear to us today is that Afghanistan is part of the axis of resistance,” Quomi said. “If there is an opportunity and a need, more than one military division of martyrdom-seekers can go from Afghanistan to support Gaza."
Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi: If Needed, Military Divisions of Martyrdom-Seekers Can Go from Afghanistan to Gaza #Iran #Hamas #Afghanistan #Gaza @IRANinKabul pic.twitter.com/T6Z1u9KPIC— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) February 8, 2024
The Taliban, a terrorist group of radical Islamic terrorists known for their policies limiting the rights and freedoms of women, retook Afghanistan in 2022 following the United States's pull out from the country.
In a report from October 7, the same day Hamas launched a devastating terror attack against Israel which took the lives of over 1200 people, the Taliban had asked Iran for safe passage to Israel so that they could help Hamas “conquer Jerusalem.”
Iranian tensions with the Taliban
Despite what is now a seeming unity under the "axis of resistance," the Jerusalem Post reported in May that tensions were high between the Taliban and Iran. The Taliban threatened to conquer Iran over water disputes, which left at least three people dead. In August the Post also reported that the Taliban had detained an Iranian state media journalist.
Netanyahu, Liberman stand on opposite ends of credit rating drop debate
While Netanyahu claims economy is strong despite credit rating change, MK blames political turmoil for nation's threatened credit rating.
Israeli politicians responded to the recently announced drop in Israel's credit rating as per Moody's recent announcement, stating other views on the state of the economy late Friday night.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted in a Friday evening statement that Israel's economy is "solid" and is set to rise again following the end of Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza following the October 7 attacks.
The drop in rating, however, creates concern for Israel's economy as other credit ratings companies, Fitch and S&P, could follow after Moody's decision to lower Israel's rating to A2 from A1 with a negative outlook.
Early Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement: "Israel's economy is solid. The downgrade is not related to the economy, it is entirely due to that we are at war. The rating will go back up as soon as we win the war - and we will win."
Former Finance Minister cites destructive government for economic downfall
Former Finance Minister, MK Avigdor Liberman, turned to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to the credit rating drop.
"The decision to downgrade Israel's credit rating by Moody's did not come like a thunderbolt on a bright day, but is the result of populist and intolerable measures that the government has promoted since its establishment. The government of destruction continues to degenerate us into an economic disaster just as it brought us to a security disaster on October 7."
He continued: "The budget, as approved by the Knesset just this week in first reading, is a budget that harms growth, gives negative incentives to go to work and acquire a profession, and does not include No news and no growth engines."
ההחלטה להוריד את דירוג האשראי של ישראל על ידי מודי׳ס לא הגיעה כרעם ביום בהיר. אלא, היא תוצאה של צעדים פופוליסטיים ובלתי נסבלים שהממשלה קידמה מאז הקמתה.— אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) February 9, 2024
ממשלת החורבן ממשיכה לדרדר אותנו לאסון כלכלי בדיוק כפי שהביאה אותנו לאסון ביטחוני בשבעה באוקטובר.
התקציב כפי שאושר בכנסת רק…
Liberman's concerns about a threat in drops to Israel's credit rating go back beyond a year, with the MK voicing dismay and concern over allocations of funds. "It's impossible to give NIS 3 billion to haredi coalition partners whose schools don't provide core studies and NIS 1 billion for food stamps without deficit," Liberman said in November 2022.
Now, Israel's economy feels the lasting impact of the October 7 attacks, questioning when the economy will bounce back, with the financial implications associated with the geopolitical conflict in Israel and Gaza.
Three dead in reported Israeli airstrikes on Syria - report
At least three people were killed in Israeli-attributed airstrikes in Syria early Saturday, according to reports by Israeli media citing Syrian media.
The strikes were in the Dimas area, just west of Syria's capital city Damascus, and are believed to have killed "non-Syrian" individuals, according to AP.
Syrian air defenses shot down Israeli missiles launched at the Damascus countryside in the early hours of Saturday, the Syrian army said, in the second such attack in less than a day.
This comes as Israel and the United States have stepped up strikes on Iranian and Iran-aligned targets.
Earlier attacks
The Syrian army said in a statement the air strikes were carried out from the direction of the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, causing "some material losses."
On Friday, Syria said its air defenses had downed two drones in the western outskirts of Damascus during an attack also originating from the Golan Heights.
However, it refrained from explicitly attributing responsibility to Israel for that incident.Go to the full article >>
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 136 hostages remain in Gaza, IDF says