Gaza maritime route was Netanyahu’s idea, Houthi leader promises more attacks on Red Sea ships

Netanyahu slams Biden, calling accusation that he’s harming Israel 'false'
Israelis support IDF action in Gaza to destroy Hamas and they do not support the return of the PA to Gaza, Netanyahu said.
US President Joe Biden’s attempts to separate the Israeli leadership from its people are false, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday. He was responding to the US administration’s heightened criticism of the IDF’s war effort.
“These are not my private policies only; they are policies supported by the overwhelming majority of the Israelis,” Netanyahu told Politico, a Washington-based news organization.
On Saturday, Biden said Netanyahu was undermining the values on which Israel was founded and is harming the country with his handling of the Gaza war.
“He [Netanyahu] has a right to defend Israel, a right to continue to pursue Hamas, but he must, he must, he must pay more attention to the innocent lives being lost as a consequence of the actions taken,” he told MSNBC.
“He is hurting Israel more than helping Israel... it is contrary to what Israel stands for, and I think it’s a big mistake,” Biden said.
Netanyahu told Politico: If Biden meant “that I am pursuing private policies against the wish of the majority of Israelis, and that this is hurting the interests of Israel, then he is wrong on both counts.”
PA cannot take control of Gaza
Israelis support IDF action in Gaza to destroy Hamas, and they do not want to see a Palestinian Authority in Gaza that finances terrorism, nor do they back a Palestinian state “rammed down their throats,” he said.
The majority of Israelis understand that they are under threat of another October 7-style attack unless Hamas is defeated in Gaza, Netanyahu said.
A second such attack would be “bad for Israel, bad for the Palestinians, bad for the future of peace in the Middle East,” he said. “So, the attempt to say that my policies are my private policies that are not supported by most Israelis is false.”
“The vast majority are united as never before, and they understand what’s good for Israel,” Netanyahu said. “They understand what’s important for Israel, and I think they’re right.”
The two men exchanged barbs amid growing tensions between Israel and the US over Israel’s conduct of its military campaign to destroy Hamas in Gaza. The US supports the operation in principle but has otherwise opposed elements of it.
The US has been concerned, in particular, by the high fatality count, with Hamas asserting that more than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war. Israel has said more than 11,000 of the fatalities have been combatants.
The US has also argued that Israel has not done enough to contain the humanitarian disaster that accompanied its military campaign, during which it has taken out roads, infrastructure, and the governance system, making it difficult, and in some cases impossible, to distribute aid.
During a private comment Biden made last Thursday, which was caught on microphone, he said he needed a “come to Jesus meeting” with Netanyahu on the issue of humanitarian aid for Gaza.
When pressed by MSNBC about what he meant by that comment, Biden said it was a euphemism for a “serious meeting.”
“I have known Bibi for 50 years, and he knew what I meant by it,” he said.
Biden was careful to stress to MSNBC that irrespective of his thoughts on Netanyahu, he supported Israel, particularly concerning defensive weapons.
“I am never going to leave Israel,” Biden said.
“The defense of Israel is still critical, so there is no redline where I am going to cut off all weapons so they do not have the Iron Dome to protect them,” Biden added.
Lines that Israel should not cross
Within that framework, there are still redlines Israel should not cross, such as a military operation in Rafah, he said.
Biden has stressed in the past that the US would only support such an operation if Israel presented a plan to protect the more than 1.3 million Palestinians located in the area of Rafah, many of whom fled there to escape Israeli aerial bombings in the northern part of the enclave.
“You cannot have 30,000 more Palestinian dead as a consequence of going after [Hamas],” he said. “There are other ways to... get to Hamas.”
Biden recalled how when he visited Israel last October, he had sat with the country’s war cabinet and warned it not to make the same mistakes the US had made when it entered Iraq and Afghanistan in the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers in New York in 2001.
“The first time I went over, I sat with the war cabinet,” Biden said. “I said, ‘Do not make the mistake America made,’… we should not have gone into the whole thing in Iraq and Afghanistan. It was not necessary. It was not necessary. It caused more problems than it cured.”
When asked by MSNBC if he would consider a second trip to Israel that would include an address to the Knesset, he said, “Yes,” but then added, “I would rather not discuss more.” When pressed again as to the significance of his remarks, he said, “It doesn’t mean anything.”
Biden also spoke of US efforts to increase humanitarian assistance to Gaza.
US increases humanitarian aid to Gaza
During his annual State of the Union address to Congress on Thursday night, Biden said the US military was planning to build a floating pier off of the Gaza coast for cargo ships, given that the enclave lacked a port large enough for such vessels to dock.
Biden told MSNBC the US was also airdropping supplies over Gaza and was pressuring Israel to open up another crossing into the northern part of the enclave.
“This is a desperate situation,” he said. “Food, medicine [are] badly needed, and it’s needed now.”
Biden spoke with MSNBC in advance of a campaign trip to the swing state of Michigan this week, which has a strong pro-Palestinian population.
Biden pushed back at MSNBC’s description of pro-Palestinian voters as ones who believe that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.
“What they said was that they are upset, and I don’t blame them for being upset,” he said. “There are families there, there are people who are dying, and they want something done about it.
“They are saying, “Joe, do something, do something,’ but the idea that they will think it is genocide is a different situation. I can fully understand, can’t you? You have a family member or come from a family that is still isolated there and maybe be victimized… and that is why I am doing everything I can to try and stop it,” Biden said.
The situation in Gaza is not comparable to the Allies’ military operations in World War II, he said.
“After what happened in World War II and the carpet bombing that took place, we changed the rules of the game and what constitutes legitimate rules of war, and that should be abided by,” he said, insinuating that the IDF had violated international humanitarian law in Gaza.
Efforts remained underway for a deal that would free hostages in exchange for a six-week pause to the war and the release of Palestinian security prisoners and terrorists held in Israeli jails, Biden said.
CIA Director William Burns was in the region “right this minute, still talking about it,” he said.
Hamas “would like a total ceasefire across the board because then they have a better chance to survive and then rebuild,” he added.
“I want to see a ceasefire – with a major, major exchange of prisoners – for six weeks,” Biden said. “We are going into Ramadan. There should be nothing happening, and we should build off of that ceasefire.”
The focus now should be on what comes after the war, which includes a normalization process between Israel and the Arab countries and then moves to rebuild the region, he said.
Biden was referring to the Saudi deal the US is pushing, which would also include a diplomatic path to Palestinian statehood.
Transportation Min. to pay hundreds of thousands to provide buses to ultra-Orthodox wedding
The report clarified that it is a large event, and the request would include dozens of busses, which is estimated to cost the state hundreds of thousands of shekels.
The Transportation Ministry agreed to a request by Admor Rabbi Magor to increase the amount of buses in ultra-Orthodox cities in Israel on the day of his grandson's wedding, which will cost the state hundreds of thousands of shekels, according to a report by N12 news on Sunday.
האדמו"ר מגור ביקש - משרד התחבורה יתגבר עשרות אוטובוסים לחתונה של הנכד מתקציב המדינה - בעלות מוערכת של מאות אלפי שקליםhttps://t.co/ia4cYYGmS5 pic.twitter.com/tXkGO7jEEg— החדשות - N12 (@N12News) March 10, 2024
According to the report, the request was approved following pressure from Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf, whose assistant met with the Transportation Ministry and requested transportation be provided on the day of the wedding in areas with high ultra-Orthodox populations, such as Arad and Ashdod.
The busses will allegedly be paid for by the Transportation Ministry's budget.
The report clarified that it is a large event, and the request would include dozens of busses, which is estimated to cost the state hundreds of thousands of shekels.
Conflicting reports dispute if the request has been approved or not
Ultra-Orthodox sources have confirmed that the request has been approved, according to the report, however the Public Transportation Authority has also stated that no request of that matter has been approved.
Growing tensions in the haredi community
This report comes after the Chief Rabbi of Israel, Yitzhak Yosef, threatened a mass exodus of haredim on Saturday, if a mandatory draft for haredim into IDF service would be passed.
Additionally there have been haredi protests in areas such as Jerusalem against a mandatory haredi draft.
On hold: Israel's leadership is stuck on major decisions
As Israel grapples with an ongoing conflict and internal divisions, Prime Minister Netanyahu faces unprecedented pressures.
Israel’s war on Hamas entered its sixth month last week. While the Israeli military has scaled down its operations there significantly, there are still troops inside the Gaza Strip operating against the terrorist organization after it launched a surprise offensive against Israel on October 7, 2023. Simultaneously, Israel’s northern border is also simmering, as constant fire is exchanged between the Lebanese-based Hezbollah terror organization and the Israeli army. In both the north and south of the country, tens of thousands of residents who were evacuated at the beginning of the war have yet to return, essentially shrinking the country and creating buffer zones within it.
The war erupted after a tumultuous year in Israel in which the government's attempt to reform the judiciary sparked a massive protest movement. The divide was set aside temporarily as Hamas stunned the nation, but as the war drags on, what divided the nation has resurfaced.
“What began as a consensual matter has now become a political one,” said Prof. Tamar Hermann, academic director of the Viterbi Family Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research and senior fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute.
Netanyahu in the middle of the turmoil
Leading Israel during this turbulent period is its longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. His years in office have been marred by scandal, yet he has managed to maintain public support and aside from a short period outside of office, he returned for his sixth term in December 2022.
In a piece published Friday in the Haaretz daily newspaper, known for its opposition to Netanyahu and the right-wing bloc, the headline summarized Netanyahu’s latest years in power.
“The Netanyahu legacy—failure after failure, disaster after disaster,” it read.
Support for the Israeli premier has plummeted since the beginning of the war. On Saturday, thousands of Israelis protested in Tel Aviv, calling for new elections. Netanyahu has so far rejected those calls and the political arena awaits the developments on the front lines and elsewhere.
One of the most divisive issues is the blanket exemption given to ultra-Orthodox Jews from otherwise compulsory service. As the deadline approaches to pass a law that extends the exemption, the debate in Israel is raging. The impending deadline could lead to a major rift within Netanyahu’s coalition, whose senior members are representatives of ultra-Orthodox parties.
Also troubling Netanyahu and his government is the publication last week of a report on the Mount Meron disaster in which 45 pilgrims were killed in a stampede in 2021. Netanyahu, in addition to other senior officials, was named by the commission as personally responsible for the disaster. Netanyahu’s Likud party dismissed the findings, causing public outrage. Many drew parallels between the Israeli premier’s refusal to accept responsibility for the 2021 disaster and his refusal to take responsibility for his role in the leadup to Hamas’ surprise offensive five months ago.
Netanyahu's role in strengthening Hamas
Netanyahu has led Israel for much of the period since Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip. During that time, he played a major role in strengthening Hamas, allowing continuous aid and cash to enter Gaza that was largely directed at Hamas’ military capabilities, consequently helping cement its hold on the Gaza Strip. The policy perpetuated the internal Palestinian rift between Hamas in Gaza and the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank. Netanyahu has been quoted as saying that keeping Hamas in power in Gaza would ultimately prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state, a cornerstone of his policy toward the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israel appears to be on hold and on edge as major issues are at its doorstep waiting to be resolved.
According to Professor Avraham Diskin, a political analyst, for several reasons, there is a stalemate, which he believes is temporary.
“There are conflicts of interest and positions, limitation of power, and lots of pressure,” Diskin told The Media Line. “It is very difficult to control everything. There are currently many balls being juggled in the air.”
For years, Netanyahu has avoided major decisions, often choosing to wait for developments on the ground.
“He is very ambivalent, extremely cautious, and perhaps too calculated, but all the while very militant,” said Diskin.
“Netanyahu is facing a lot of undercurrents against him, with very little in his favor,” Hermann told The Media Line.
Israeli miscalculations on moving forward in Gaza
On the top of Israel’s agenda is its ongoing war in Gaza, an impending ground operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, and the fate of 134 Israeli hostages that remain in captivity there. What started as a massive air and naval campaign against Hamas was later joined by ground forces. At the beginning of this year, the army entered what it defined as the third phase of the war that would see more surgical strikes and precision operations aimed at releasing the hostages and killing or capturing Hamas’ senior leadership.
“It is safe to say the third phase has failed,” said Dr. Michael Milstein, head of the Palestinian Studies Forum at the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern and African Studies. “It hasn’t brought the release of hostages or the toppling of Hamas. This war is about toppling Hamas and there hasn’t been any progress on this for the past three months.”
According to Milstein, Gaza is now divided into areas under Hamas’ control and areas that are characterized by anarchy. The visual and tragic example of this came several days ago when thousands of Palestinians swarmed toward trucks delivering humanitarian aid, resulting in a crowd crush and the death of reportedly over 100 Palestinians, with the Israeli military blamed for shooting many of them.
Israel has been holding off on an operation in Rafah for several weeks now. As a result of the Israeli offensive, the city has become home to many of Gaza’s almost 2 million displaced people. Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other senior Hamas commanders are, it is believed, highly likely to be there. Sinwar is also believed to have surrounded himself with at least some of the Israeli hostages, further complicating matters. Israel is under intense international pressure to resolve the issue of the displaced people and the growing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip before operating in Rafah. In an interview with MSNBC on Saturday, US President Joe Biden said the operation in Rafah is a “red line,” adding that he would “never leave Israel.” Biden was especially critical of Netanyahu, saying, “He is hurting Israel more than helping Israel.”
The Biden administration applying pressure
The White House is trying in several ways to pressure Netanyahu. Netanyahu is considered a political maverick, and his political career has been eulogized several times in his long period in office.
“Netanyahu’s chair is shaking like never before but I’m not sure it will fall,” said Hermann. “American pressure could only strengthen him among his supporters who do not want to see such intervention. On the other hand, the pressure could convince people already questioning their support for him not to support him.”
Israel is struggling to maintain international support for its war on Hamas, as it is on the verge of making critical decisions.
“There is intense pressure from the US. Combined with Israel’s dependence on the US when it comes to arms shipments and international support, it makes it very difficult to make a decision,” Diskin said. “There is a consensus within Israel that the war effort needs to continue.”
“The world trusts Israel less and less,” Milstein told The Media Line.
The images of US warplanes airdropping humanitarian aid to Gaza and the plans to build a port that would allow for constant flow of such aid into the territory show increasing impatience with Israel.
“The feeling is that no one knows where this is heading; Israel is conducting this tactically with no strategic framework,” Milstein added. “Israel needs to ask itself how it intends to change the reality in Gaza, and for now, it doesn’t seem like it is giving itself honest answers. You cannot change the reality or topple Hamas without taking over all of Gaza with the constant presence of boots on the ground.”
“It all boils down to one issue: Israel lacks strategy,” he said.
In recent weeks, the hundreds of thousands of reserve soldiers who were called up in the wake of the Hamas attack have been relieved of their duty. According to Milstein, Israel is likely waiting for American approval before operating in Rafah to avoid confrontation with the White House, a slowdown in arms supplies from the US to Israel, and a lack of American backing in the international arena.
Also in the background is the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which Biden and other leaders had hoped would bring at least a temporary cease-fire and a release of some of the hostages. For now, talks are stalled.
“As long as there is humanitarian aid flowing into Gaza, Hamas is getting what it wants without giving something in return,” said Milstein. “Hamas sees the decline in support for Israel and the internal divide within Israel and allows itself to make higher demands.”
Support in Israel for the war, including a stronger response against Hezbollah that could result in an even wider conflict, is still high.
“The public doesn’t see the war as over,” said Hermann. “The majority wants to see the hostages released and Hamas removed from power.”
From the front lines to the fields: IDF soldiers pick fruit, help southern farmers
Soldiers from the IDF's Nahal Brigade, which has a special connection to Israeli agriculture, confided in Kan 11 the struggles of serving in Gaza and the meaningful experience of assisting farmers.
Although Israel remains at war as with combat ensuing deep in the Gaza Strip, IDF soldiers contribute on all fronts of the war, Kan 11 reported on Thursday.
In a series of interviews with the Israeli public broadcaster, soldiers from the Nahal Brigade tell their stories from October 7, fighting in Gaza, and the joys and challenges of picking grapefruit on Moshav Zimrat in southern Israel.
Ron, a soldier from the Nahal Brigade's 50th Battalion, speaks of the ongoing struggle of farmers and agricultural workers. “Since October 7, manpower has decreased and the trees continue to bear fruit, which needs to be taken care of. If we have the chance to help out, we will. Why not?"
Lior Kahlon, who manages the farms on the moshav, told Kan 11 about the situation on the fields. On Moshav Zimrat, there are 1,500 dunams of agriculture and cultivation to be worked. Kahlon said that “I wouldn’t be able to pick all of my crops, so our soldiers come to us to help when they get breaks.”
The Nahal Brigade's commitment to volunteering
The Nahal Brigade has storied ties to kibbutzim and moshavim in Israel, with many of the Brigade's soldiers having volunteered with agricultural movements. The symbol of the Nahal Brigade is the sickle, which suggests a long-standing connection of fighting in the IDF alongside working the lands of Israel.
The soldiers from the Nahal Brigade who came to volunteer that day were successful in picking fruit that fill 40 containers – all before lunch break. They told Kan 11 of how they’d learned lots about agriculture, and joked about how many fruits they had eaten in the process.
However, the soldiers also discussed the difficulties they’ve faced in combat. In December, soldiers from the Nahal Brigade waged fierce battles against terrorists in an orchard in the Gaza Strip, and just last week, they were fighting in northern Gaza. They also touched upon their difficulties in being far from home.
Liam, a Nahal soldier, confided in Kan 11 about the agricultural labor, “It’s a bit difficult, but we know that important work is being done here, and it’s a good way to decompress after being in Gaza. What is difficult is the uncertainty – are we going home or not? We’re not going home tomorrow. Are we going to see our parents? We won’t see them. That’s the hardest part.”
Difficulties in the wake of October 7
The soldiers spoke of those they’d lost from their battalion on October 7 and since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. For them, it is difficult to leave Gaza and go home, as they feel torn about going out to see friends and have fun, but also going to visit graves of those they had lost.
Another soldier opened up that he left Gaza after an extended period in combat to visit home in Ra’anana, when there was a terrorist attack. “We’re not safe, there is always a threat of one kind or another. We’re always alert.”
US official demands Lebanese Treasury halt funneling funds to Hezbollah, Hamas
The official added that the groups require these funds so they might pay their fighters and continue to operate to achieve their aims.
An anonymous Lebanese Treasury official told the Saudi-affiliated media source, Al-Arabia, on Sunday that Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Asia and the Middle East in the Office of Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes, Jesse Baker, demanded Lebanese officials stop and prevent the funneling of financial aid from Iran to Hezbollah and Hamas, on Thursday.
The Treasury official also said that Baker informed them of "specific concerns" about "the movement of Hamas funds through Lebanon" as well as funds that relate to Hezbollah. According to the official, Baker also called for "proactive measures" to prevent this from happening in the future.
The official added that the groups require these funds so they might pay their fighters and continue to operate to achieve their aims.
Compliance with counterterrorism financial reforms
He expressed that showing compliance with global anti-money-laundering and counterterrorism financing standards is vital for Lebanon, and is important when trying to entice international investments.
He further informed the Saudi media outlet that Baker requested that Lebanon act harshly towards a large sector of illegal financial service companies that have been flourishing due to the collapse of the country's formal bank system and provide financial solutions to embargoed organizations.
Princeton students urge Hezbollah to release fellow student, pro-Iranian regime prof refuses to aid
Princeton students have raised the plight of a fellow student, Israeli grad student Elizabeth Tsurkov, who has been a Hezbollah hostage in Iraq since March 2023.
The plight of kidnapped Israeli graduate student Elizabeth Tsurkov is on the radar for students at Princeton University in New Jersey who are organizing to press for her release from Kataib Hezbollah’s captivity in Iraq.
The student newspaper The Daily Princetonian on Friday reported last week that a graduate student circulated an email as part of campaign on a student list with the call to “help save our colleague’s life!”
According to the paper, “The message encouraged students to send letters to Congress to bring attention to the situation” of Tsurkov, who was kidnapped by the Iranian regime-backed terrorist organization Kataib Hezbollah in March, 2023.
“Our main goal is just making sure that she’s not forgotten,” Narrelle Gilchrist, a graduate student organizer with the campaign, said, according to The Daily Princetonian.
Tsurkov’s family is appealing to the Princeton community to send letters to congress to win Elizabeth’s freedom, the student paper wrote. “Her case has not gotten enough attention until now, and her life is in danger,” noted the email. Tsurkov was conducting research at the the time in Iraq for her PhD.
Pro-Iranian regime professor refuses to aid in releasing kidnapped student
The author of The Daily Princetonian article, Bridget O'Neill, reported that, in November, the House Committee on Education and the Workforce sent a letter to Princeton President Christopher L. Eisgruber covering an investigation into the university’s pro-Islamic Republic of Iran academic Seyed Hossein Mousavian.
The congressional representatives wrote “Elizabeth Tsurkov, a Princeton doctoral student, is currently being held hostage in Iraq by Iran-backed militias. Has Princeton asked Mousavian to assist in Tsurkov’s release? Has Mousavian offered to use his contacts to try to free Tsurkov?
The Jerusalem Post on Sunday approached Mousavian and Princeton University spokesman Michael Hotchkiss for comments.
The congressional representatives requested that Eisgruber answer their questions about Mousavian’s alleged failure to aid the Chinese-American scholar Xiyue Wang, who kidnapped by the clerical regime in August, 2016 and released in December, 2019.
“Based on my understanding that Mousavian did not help me I would guess he is not working to help Tsurkov," Wang told Iran International in November,
Mousavian told Iran International “neither [Hassan] Rouhani as the then-president, nor [Mohammad Javad] Zarif as the then-foreign minister had no power, influence and authority to intervene in Wang’s case. In 2009, an Iranian court sentenced the brother of President Hassan Rouhani, Hossein Fereydoun, to five years in prison.”
Wang fired back that “The problem is not really whether Zarif or Rouhani could help. The problem is Mousavian decided he was not going to do anything.”
Mousavian's insidious ties to the regime
The embattled pro-Iran regime lobbyist, Mousavian, is facing a high-intensity grassroots campaign from the Alliance Against Islamic Regime of Iran Apologists (AAIRIA) to compel Princeton to dismiss him due to his alleged role in overseeing the assassination of Iranian dissidents in Europe in the 1990’s, including the murder of Kurdish dissidents at the Mykonos restaurant in Berlin in 1992.
Mousavian was Iran’s ambassador to Germany between 1990-1997.
AAIRIA wrote in a Wednesday statement that “In the seven years Mousavian served as IRI’s ambassador in Germany, more than 23 Iranians were killed in terrorist attacks on European soil orchestrated by IRI...These heinous acts underscore the direct involvement of the IRI embassy in Bonn and Mousavian’s role in Iran's state-sponsored terrorism and orchestrating violence against innocent civilians.”
In 1997, a Berlin court convicted one Iranian regime agent and three Lebanese men for the assassination of the Kurdish dissidents in the Mykonos restaurant.
AAIRIA has launched a petition campaign that has garnered over 1,000 signatures calling on Princeton to sack Mousavian.
Parviz Dastamalchi, who witnessed the 1992 Mykonos assassination, said Mr. Abolghasem Mesbahi, known as 'Witness C,' was one of the founders of the Ministry of Intelligence and Security of the Islamic Republic of Iran. In February 1997, Misbahi, under oath, testified, before the German court regarding the role of Seyed Hossein Mousavian in the assassination of Kurdish leaders at the Mykonos restaurant.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's spiritual leader, and President Hashemi Rafsanjani, were accused of ordering and approving the killings. ''The Iranian political leadership ordered this crime,'' said the Berlin Judge, Frithjof Kubsch at the time, adding, ''They made a decision to silence an uncomfortable voice. This is an official liquidation measure ordered without a verdict.” Iran’s ruling leadership at the time were the current Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the late President Hashemi Rafsanjanim. Mousavian was aligned at the time with the Rafsanjanim political camp.
Mesbahi stated, "Mr. Mousavian has participated in most of the assassinations committed in Europe." His statements were widely reported in the German media during the trial."
According to a 1997 article in the Berlin-based newspaper Tagesspiegel, Mesbahi told the court during the Mykonos trial that “Mousavian participated in most of the crimes that took place in Europe.” The article said the court attached great importance to Meshbai’s testimony, and he was viewed as a “credible” witness. Mousavian campaigned in the German media at the time to discredit Mesbahi.
Golaleh Sharafkandi, the niece of Kurdish opposition leader Dr. Sadegh Sharafkandi, one of the victims of the Mykonos assassination, said “One of the most brazen and public assassinations carried out by Hezbollah at the behest of its master, the Islamic Regime of Iran, occurred in 1992, when IRI operatives killed my uncle, Dr. Sadegh Sharafkandi.”
Sharafkandi, a former political prisoner, who lives in Sweden, said, “The Mykonos restaurant assassination was carried out by the Iranian regime when Seyed Hossein Mousavian was Iran’s ambassador to Germany. We, especially in the academic world, need to be clear that using diplomatic immunity to cover up or facilitate the Islamic Regime of Iran's terrorist actions on international soil is unacceptable and not condoned by academia.”
Taiwan's top security official: China tries to 'normalize' military drills near island
Taiwan's top security official told parliament on Monday that China runs 'joint combat readiness patrols' near the democratic island every 7-10 days on average, saying the Chinese forces were trying to 'normalize' drills near Taiwan.
Taiwan National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen said that Taipei had "close discussions" with international allies on whether a Chinese invasion is imminent and currently tensions across the Taiwan Strait "did not escalate sharply."
Global corridors collide in Middle East amid Israel-Hamas war - opinion
American efforts to reach a normalization agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel before the end of President Joe Biden’s term have been stymied by the circumstances of the Gaza war.
What is currently happening in the Middle East, with conflicts and tensions in Gaza, the Red Sea, Iraq, Syria, and other regions, is, in my opinion, one of the results of strategic miscalculations by the US since 2015.
This has been particularly true since the Obama administration focused its efforts on signing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran, paving the way for the US to reduce its interest in the Middle East and the Gulf region and focus on the Asia First strategy.
This direction has led to Iran having a free hand in the Middle East and even openly boasting that it controls four Arab capitals and is preparing to occupy the fifth, in a region that has long been one of the main pillars of American influence and dominance in the new global system.
What has happened in recent years is not so much a decline in American power but, rather, a decline in the willingness and ability of the US to use its power to defend its interests in the region. The quantitative and qualitative indicators continue to reflect the gap in the balance of power between the US and its allies and strategic competitors.
It is against this background that the dimensions of the economic corridor projects between East and West can be understood, in particular the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative, in which the Middle East is a central pivot, versus the economic corridor connecting India to Europe via the Gulf, Jordan, and Israel.
Two strategic projects
The Middle East, or a large part of it, is the common denominator of the two strategic projects. There are several strategic issues at stake in these projects, the main one being that they are an expression of competition between the US and China.
The US-backed economic corridor, launched about a full decade after the Belt and Road project began, is of deep import to Washington because it has strategic dimensions that are as significant to the US as the economic and commercial interests the corridor represents to everyone from India to European countries.
Although the Belt and Road link is a gigantic project involving 155 countries around the world, the economic corridor is an invaluable soft power lever that can change the geopolitical scene in the Middle East. The two driving forces behind the projects, China and the US, have different and intertwined strategic visions.
While the US project is linked to US efforts to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, Chinese mediation, which has succeeded in reconciling the positions of Riyadh and Tehran and bringing them closer together, is not detached from preparing opportunities for the success of the Belt and Road Initiative.
Observers agree that this mediation has strengthened China’s position in the Gulf region and the Middle East.
By contrast, American efforts to reach a normalization agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel before the end of President Joe Biden’s term have been stymied by the circumstances of the Gaza war between Israel and the Hamas movement, especially as Saudi Arabia has linked the step toward normalization to the creation of a Palestinian state – a proposal that the Netanyahu government has so far rejected.
The point is that China has achieved a large part of the goals of the Belt and Road Initiative by expanding its economic and strategic influence in a region that has long been part of the US sphere of influence. The economic corridor project offers Washington an opportunity to reclaim the initiative and try to stop Chinese expansion in a key strategic hot spot.
This is all the more true as the US has recognized the risk of a loss of influence and a decline in American deterrence as a result of the Gaza war, allowing some pro-Iranian militias to test the limits of US power and even target the strategic American naval fleets that are the spearhead of US global influence, and in particular the confrontation with the rise of China.
Although the two initiatives aim to bridge the gap between competing regional powers, the Iran-Israel conflict remains one of the main geopolitical obstacles, especially for the economic corridor. However, given the general geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, other threats to the Belt and Road project cannot be dismissed.
The main challenge for these initiatives and projects is the geopolitical environment full of regional tensions and conflicts, with the Palestinian issue as one of the main keywords, especially with regard to a real and practical integration of Israel into a regional security system that guarantees stability and is geared toward development.
The most pressing question for observers here is: Is the US-China competition an obstacle to the stability of the Middle East, helping to deepen the conflict between the regional powers and maintain strategic polarization? Or will the desire of some of these powers – especially Saudi Arabia and the UAE – for security and stability manage to create the necessary environment for pursuing their ambitious development plans, in order to avoid the impact of polar competition on the region and work toward peace and coexistence, notwithstanding all the factors of disagreement and divergence?
Houthi leader promises 'more surprises' for US, Israeli ships
Many observers say that the Houthis are exploiting pro-Palestinian sentiment among Yemenis to continue the attacks.
Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi announced on Thursday that the group had carried out 96 missile and drone attacks over the past five months, targeting 61 ships in the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf.
The Houthis also confirmed that they had introduced submarine warfare into their operations, reflecting the development of their military capabilities and raising international concerns.
In context: After the war between Israel and Hamas broke out last October, the Houthis launched a series of missiles and drones toward Israeli cities. In November 2023, the Houthis began hijacking and targeting commercial ships that they claimed had connections to Israeli entities and individuals.
In mid-February, the Houthis attacked the Rubymar cargo ship in the Bab-el-Mandeb strait, sinking the ship and causing it to release the 41,000 tons of hazardous fertilizers it had been transporting.
Hamas says Israel to blame for lack of hostage deal as Ramadan begins
Israel has insisted that it must be allowed to complete its campaign to destroy Hamas and that in the aftermath of the war, the IDF must retain security control of the enclave.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh blamed Israel for failing to adhere to its demands for a hostage deal, as the holy month of Ramadan opened Sunday night without the much sought-after pause to the Gaza war.
“I tell you very clearly that the one who bears responsibility for not reaching an agreement is the occupation and the government of the Zionist enemy,” said Haniyeh, who is based in Qatar.
In a televised address, Haniyeh said that Israel does not “want to adhere to the basic principles of the agreement. However, I say that we are open to continuing negotiations, open to any formulas that achieve these principles and end this aggression.”
Calling for a permanent ceasefire in exchange for hostages
He stressed, however, that any agreement for the release of the remaining 134 hostages must include a permanent end to the Gaza war, the full IDF withdrawal from Gaza, and the return of the displaced Palestinians to their homes in the northern part of the enclave.
Israel has insisted that it must be allowed to complete its campaign to destroy Hamas and that in the aftermath of the war, the IDF must retain security control of the enclave to prevent the return of terror groups.
