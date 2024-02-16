Jerusalem Post
Biden: 'Not my expectation" that Rafah ground operation will happen

By HANNAH SARISOHN
Updated: FEBRUARY 16, 2024 20:05

At the White House on Friday, President Joe Biden sounded hopeful, yet not entirely confident that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won't order a massive land invasion in Rafah. 

Biden told reporters he's had extensive, almost hour-long conversations with Netanyahu in recent days, where he's made the case against invading Rafah. 

"There has to be a temporary ceasefire to get the prisoners out, and that is underway," Biden said. "I'm still hopeful that that can be done. And in the meantime, I don't anticipate - I'm hoping that the Israelis will not make any massive land invasion in the meantime. So it's my expectation that's not going to happen."

Biden said it's his "hope and expectation" that a hostage deal will be reached and the American hostages will be brought home. 

"The deal is being negotiated now and we're going to see where that takes us," Biden said. 

