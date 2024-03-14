US wary of Rafah invasion, IDF eliminates senior Hamas commanders
IDF division commander, fighting in Gaza, tells politicians: Be worthy of us • Yoav Gallant on Rafah: There is no place we cannot reach
Delta Air to resume flights to Israel starting June 7
United, American Airlines, and Delta all suspended US service to Israel in October following the Hamas attack.
Delta Air Lines said late on Wednesday it will resume flights to Israel starting June 7, becoming the second major US carrier to do so following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on southern Israel.
Delta said it will begin daily flights between New York-JFK and Tel Aviv on an Airbus A330-900neo following an extensive security risk assessment by the airline. United Airlines resumed flights to Israel earlier this month from Newark but does not plan to restart flights from other US cities until at least this fall.
Delta said it will offer about 2,000 seats weekly from New York to Israel and "continues to closely monitor the situation in Israel in conjunction with government and private-sector partners."
Restarting flights
Restarting US carrier flights to Tel Aviv signals a potential turning point for travel to Israel after tourism dried up on security fears following the Hamas rampage and subsequent Israeli bombardment of Gaza.
Before Oct. 7, United had four direct flights daily to Tel Aviv from Newark, San Francisco, Washington, and Chicago. The airline said the flights where service has not yet resumed "will be evaluated for resumption beginning in the fall."
Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian, Aegean, and Air France are among other airlines that have restarted flights to Tel Aviv.
The man allocating $800M in post-Oct. 7 donations to Israel on where the money goes
Schoenfeld agreed to sit down on Zoom for a set of two interviews with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, which have been edited, condensed and formatted to appear as a single conversation.
By now, Israeli charities that need funding for Oct. 7 recovery efforts know very well where to turn.
Jews in North America have donated nearly $800 million to local Jewish federations to support those efforts, a fundraising drive on a scale unseen for 50 years. About half the money has been allocated so far.
As co-chair of a body known as the Israel Emergency Allocations Committee, Jeff Schoenfeld helps oversee post-Oct. 7-related grant-making for the entire federation system. The committee is part of the Jewish Federations of North America, an umbrella organization, but includes representatives from a broad swath of institutions.
Schoenfeld and his committee have a staff of 18 in Israel helping review grant applications, which tend to get approved as long as they fit in one of four buckets: lifeline or emergency needs; mental health and trauma; economic aid; and community resilience and rebuilding. The committee also decides whether to grant the entire amount requested or some portion based on an evaluation of needs or whether other funding sources might be available.
As the media has reported, and as Schoenfeld has seen directly, the Israeli government did not meet the needs of Israeli civilians following Oct. 7. Philanthropy stepped in to fill the vacuum — a reality that Schoenfeld acknowledges but does not regard with criticism. Instead, he approaches it with a sense of duty and purpose.
A retired investment banker and past president of UJA-Federation of New York, Schoenfeld since Oct. 7 has found himself busy with a never-ending series of meetings about Israel’s recovery. The volunteer role is one of many philanthropic commitments on his schedule. He also serves on the boards overseeing the Jewish Agency for Israel and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee. Outside of the Jewish world, he is involved with an HIV/AIDS research organization, the foundation running NPR, and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Motivated by his experience as a closeted gay executive on Wall Street, Schoenfeld today is also an outspoken champion of diversity and inclusion in the business world.
The interview
JTA: Many of our readers donated to support Israel through their local federation after Oct. 7. As one of the people in charge of shepherding their money, what message do you have for them?
Schoenfeld: It’s very clear that American Jewish philanthropy has been the entire human support system for Israel since Oct. 7. The government of Israel is still formulating its response. In the future, they may become a major player but to date, it has been philanthropy.
That sounds like a challenging responsibility.
Yes, one of the most difficult challenges is understanding where the government is going to show up, when the government is going to show up, and how much the government is going to show up. And many things are appropriate for philanthropy to support, but also, many things should be the job of the government of Israel. And we are always working through that calculus.
Can you give me a few examples?
The terrorists directly targeted farm equipment across the kibbutzim in the south. A great deal of the farm equipment was destroyed that day — burned up or stolen into Gaza. So Israeli farmers in the entire Gaza envelope are without the necessary farm equipment to get back into business. The key planting season of the year begins at the end of April. Time is of the essence.
The missing equipment is a $25 million need. Half of it will come from insurance proceeds and half of it is true philanthropy: Jewish Federations of North America [just recently] made a grant to cover all the remaining costs of the farm equipment so that new tractors and farm equipment can be purchased and delivered to Israel in time for farmers to have the planting equipment by the end of April.
That is a newsworthy announcement, but could you explain how it’s related to the government versus philanthropy question?
There is no greater call on government resources than supporting agriculture, which is the primary business in these communities in the south. And the government initially has said they’re not going to fund it. So philanthropy has to step in to do the job.
The last chapter has not been written. There still are ongoing conversations with the government about covering some of the costs, but, initially, JFNA has stepped up to say this is so vital for the economic recovery of the south, that we’re going to make this happen.
I didn’t anticipate you saying that. I thought you were going to say that the government simply moves too slowly for the demands of the planting season.
So far, they’ve said no.
Any other examples that come to mind, perhaps from earlier in the war?
The largest example would be that the government said initially that they were going to cover the needs of residents who live zero to seven kilometers from the Gaza border. If you were so unlucky to live eight, or nine, or 10, you were on your own, which means philanthropy played a huge role in supporting those who had immediate needs, who just didn’t happen to live zero to seven kilometers from the Gaza border. That’s tens of thousands of people.
Is there a risk that you’re giving permission to the government not to take action — incentivizing inaction? Is that a concern?
Absolutely. But we’ve taken the stance that we have people in need, and they cannot wait. And if the government is going to be too slow, or the government decides it’s not in their coverage agenda, we’re going to step in and do what’s needed. But there’s a level of frustration indeed.
Can you say more about the frustration?
So right after Oct. 7, I think in a very smart way, the government created a special authority called Tekuma to be the key architect and funder of the rebuilding of the south. But their territory is limited. Many communities that have been hard hit are not within the Tekuma planning agenda. And, of course, Tekuma has nothing to do with the north of Israel, which is also being very hard hit [Hezbollah, which is based in Lebanon, has been firing rockets at Israel’s northern region]. So it’s a limited focus.
Tekuma have been spending the last five months in a planning phase and they are going to be releasing their plan to the government on March 18. But today, little or no money has flowed from Tekuma to meet the immediate needs of the affected communities. The federations, and more broadly, global philanthropy, has played that role.
Following the interview, Schoenfeld sent an email seeking to clarify his sentiment: “I was thinking about our conversation just now. I would want my characterization of government inaction so far to be more of a fact statement than to come off as a harsh criticism. It will do no good to come down hard on a government that is fighting a major war.”
I want to talk about politics. The federations are a coalition where people share a general pro-Israel outlook, but there are lots of perhaps conflicting opinions on Benjamin Netanyahu, his proposed judicial reforms, the specifics of the war with Hamas, or even the occupation. What impact has recent political turmoil had on the committee’s work?
None. Because, remember, our focus is humanitarian aid and economic assistance. The politics do not intervene, really, in those agenda areas.
Have there been any difficult moments of disagreement among committee members about which grant requests to accept?
We’ve been fortunate to have very generous funding. And so we haven’t had to say no, more often than not. It isn’t as if we have limited resources, and therefore we have to turn down proposals that might otherwise be funded.
I want to make sure I understand that. As long as the proposal fits within your parameters, you haven’t had to say to anyone, “We love this project but we don’t have enough money to support you.”
That’s right.
I’m sure there are a lot of cases where the grant proposal fits very clearly within your mandate, and then it’s probably an easy decision. Have you gotten good requests that just don’t fit into your mission?
Some organizations want to go back and document all the atrocities that happened for historical purposes, the National Library in Israel, for instance. That’s really important work. But it’s not our lane. That might be somebody else’s lane. And I’m reluctant to make that too public.
In normal times, when you get a grant, there are all these reporting requirements attached. But since this is considered an emergency, have these requirements been changed?
The only thing that’s changed is the timeline. We still need to measure impact. We have a team that is working to provide as much data back to our federation community as possible on the impact of our grantmaking. So the responsibility to report back has not changed. The timing has changed. We realize we’re still in a crisis. So we’re giving them plenty of time to report back.
What are the challenges you expect going forward?
We know from history that trauma needs don’t always show up early, that there are latent needs to prepare for. We are partnering with the Ministry of Health to cover some of the initial trauma-related programmatic needs, with the understanding that the government is going to pick up 100% of the cost in year two and beyond.
We are also focused on the needs of soldiers as they come off of reserve duty and try to integrate back into family life, and work life. Those are really significant issues right now.
Workforce development would be another category. Many of the evacuees from the south and potentially from the north may never return to their home communities and they are reestablishing life in new locations. Many will need help acquiring new skills.
Sorry to be grim, but are you prepared for a scenario of Hezbollah entering the fray in earnest?
We absolutely are and we’re already addressing some of the needs of the tens of thousands who have been displaced from the north. We provide annual support to major partners like the Jewish Agency and JDC so that when emergencies happen, they’re ready and don’t have to build the firehouse while the fires are raging.
US would be willing to support limited operation in Rafah - report
A plan involving pinpoint raids into Rafah would be expected to minimize civilian casualties while still hurting Hamas.
The US would be willing to support pinpoint Israeli raids targeting senior Hamas leaders in and under Rafah if Israel decides not to launch a large-scale invasion of the city, Politico reported on Wednesday.
US President Joe Biden and other senior US officials have expressed opposition to an invasion of Rafah unless the estimated 1.4 million civilians in the city can be safely evacuated. US officials have reportedly requested that Israel provide clear plans ensuring this will happen, but as of yet, no such plan has been presented.
"Given the large number of civilians that are now in Rafah, many of them displaced from other parts of Gaza, about 1.4 million, we need to see a plan that will get civilians out of harm’s way if there’s to be a military operation in Rafah – and not only gets them out of harm’s way but also ensures that they have what they need – that they have shelter, that they have food, that they have medicine. We’ve not yet seen such a plan," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday.
According to Politico, senior officials in the Biden administration have told Israeli leaders that they may be willing to support a plan in which pinpoint raids are carried out in Rafah in lieu of an all-out invasion. Such a plan would be expected to minimize civilian casualties while still hurting Hamas.
Israel insists Rafah operation is necessary to win war
US military says destroyed 4 unmanned aerial systems in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen
The US military said on Wednesday it had destroyed four unmanned aerial systems and one surface-to-air missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.
US Central Command said on the social media site X that the strikes came after Houthi militants fired an anti-ship ballistic missile into the Gulf of Aden.
Palestinian FM Riyad al-Maliki accuses Netanyahu of prolonging war to remain in power
Maliki warned Israel against increased raids into Palestinian refugee camps in the West Bank, which would "provoke retaliation" against the IDF by camp residents.
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “prolonging the war on the Gaza Strip with the aim of remaining in power” in a statement to Arabic media on Wednesday.
The comments came during a visit by South African Ambassador Shaun Byneveldt to the Palestinian Authority's headquarters in Ramallah.
"Netanyahu is not interested in a ceasefire. On the contrary, he wants to prolong the war for as long as possible so that he can remain in power," Maliki said.
He accused Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war, saying, "There are approximately 600,000 Palestinians on the brink of starvation," he also chastised the international community for not putting enough pressure on Netanyahu to agree a ceasefire.
Increased pressure on Israel
Maliki called on the international community to assume more responsibility for the Palestinian issue, calling for increased pressure in the United Nations Security Council. He singled out the United States as a key factor in achieving this.
He warned Israel against increased raids into Palestinian refugee camps in the West Bank, which would "provoke retaliation" against the IDF by camp residents.
Maliki's comments came the same day as Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi called on the European Union to pressure Netanyahu to bring an end to the war.
Safadi said, "The Israeli prime minister cannot be allowed to continue undermining the security of the entire region."
US asked Iran to get Houthis to stop Red Sea attacks - report
A second round of talks was supposed to be held in February but was delayed due to attempts to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
The US held indirect negotiations with Iran, asking them to get the Houthis to stop their attacks on maritime trade in the Red Sea area in January, US and Iranian officials told the Financial Times on Wednesday.
According to the report, the talks took place in Oman and also addressed Iran's nuclear program. The US delegation in the talks was led by the White House’s Middle East adviser Brett McGurk and Iran envoy Abram Paley. Iran sent deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani to the talks. The two sides spoke only with Omani mediators and not directly with each other.
A person familiar with the matter told the Financial Times that US officials see the indirect channel of communications as "a method for raising the full range of threats emanating from Iran," including conveying "what they need to do in order to prevent a wider conflict, as they claim to want."
A second round of talks was supposed to be held in February but was delayed due to attempts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
US has been working behind the scenes to pressure Iran on Houthis
While the talks were the first public discussions between Iran and the US since September, the US has been working behind the scenes to get Iran to pressure the Houthis to stop their attacks.
In January, US President Joe Biden told reporters that the US had "delivered [messages] privately" to Iran concerning the Houthi attacks, adding, "We’re confident we’re well prepared."
Additionally, in January, the Financial Times reported that the US had asked China to pressure Iran into getting the Houthis to stop attacking ships.
According to the report, the issue was raised in several discussions with Chinese officials, but there was little evidence that China had made any effort to pressure Iran on the matter. Reuters later reported that Chinese officials had asked their Iranian counterparts to help rein in attacks on ships in the Red Sea.
Iran helping Houthis attack ships
Meanwhile, Iran has reportedly been directly helping the Houthis conduct their assaults on international maritime trade, including by providing intelligence and advising the Houthis.
Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, deputy commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), told 60 minutes in February that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is "inside Yemen and serving side by side with the Houthis, advising them and providing them with target information."
"They're resupplying them as we sit here right now at sea," added Cooper. "We know this is happening. They're advising them, and they're providing target information. This is crystal clear."
US asks Panama to strip flags from Iranian ships sanctioned by Washington
The United States has asked Panama to ban Iranian vessels sanctioned by Washington from using its flag, US State Department special envoy Abram Paley said on Wednesday.
Paley said the request aims to prevent ships from being used for illegal actions, such as supporting groups designated as Iranian terrorist organizations with oil sales.
In January 2023, Panama's maritime authority said it had withdrawn its flag from 136 ships linked to Iran's state oil company in the last four years. More than 8,000 vessels sailing with its flag.
Panama has the largest ship registration in the world, with more than 8,000 vessels sailing with its flag.
The statistics show that Yahya Sinwar is still the king of Gaza, even in the bunker
Is the Gazan public fed up with Hamas? It's really not clear.
A special analysis conducted by the business intelligence company "Buzzilla" for Maariv shows that in the last three weeks, the general discourse on Arabic language social media in Gaza has been mainly positive towards the Hamas terrorist organization in general and towards its leader in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, in particular.
The data analysis showed that the general discourse towards Sinwar is positive—a surprising figure since discourse on social media tends to be critical.
The company's experts point out that it is possible to detect an increase in the positive discourse towards Sinwar personally when threats against him from the Israeli side come up in the media.
For example, after the IDF spokesman stated that "the fighters will get to Sinwar alive or dead," many reactions were seen on Gazan social media praising him as the one who surprised Israel, and despite all the intelligence in Israel's possession, he is still in hiding.
No conversation calling for the release of the abductees was found during the inspection.
Analysis of support for Sinwar
In the first period, between February 25 and March 2, nearly 20,000 interactions dealing with Sinwar were recorded, with the great majority of them being positive.
The posters mainly responded to comments about the war with an emphasis on the possibility of a hostage deal, in which they praised and glorified his personality. For example, a comment was found in which one of the posters wished "that her son would be a leader like Sinwar."
Alongside the positive discourse, many comments were found that blamed Israel for the situation in Gaza, wished for the "destruction of the Zionist enemy," and prayed for the Palestinian people.
In the second period, from March 3 to March 9, there was a jump in the amount of discussion about Sinwar on Gazan social media.
Almost 44,000 interactions were found, with the assessment that the cause of the increase is the culture of reports about the possibility of a hostage release deal and a ceasefire before Ramadan.
Precisely during this period, there was a moderate increase in the number of negative reactions towards Sinwar and Hamas, possibly in anticipation of a pause in the fighting and an understanding of the size of the destruction in the Gaza Strip.
Negative reactions can be seen mainly in articles that review the damage in Gaza - starting with the displaced, through the destruction of the infrastructure, and ending with the dead.
In response to these publications, many posters can be seen asking, "Where is Sinwar?".
The company's experts also identified a broad discourse that directly blames the Gazan leader ("You destroyed us," "It wasn't worth it," and even curses, "May God curse you, Sinwar").
On the other hand, broad support was still identified among the posters and called to "destroy the Zionist enemy."
In the third period, March 10 to March 13, there were again many positive reactions towards the leadership of Hamas in the Gaza Strip and many negative reactions towards Israel.
With Ramadan starting without achieving a pause in fighting, many comments were found that praised Sinwar as someone who "stands firm in the face of Israeli threats."
US federal judge delegation explores Oct 7 challenge to Israeli legal system
The judges' trip included an exploration of International Humanitarian Law and the laws of war from the Israeli perspective.
A delegation of 14 US federal judges arrived in Israel on Sunday for a week-long educational tour on the impact of the October 7 massacre and its challenges to the Israeli legal system and the laws of war.
The delegation, facilitated with the help of the World Jewish Congress, also saw the judges visit the Supreme Court of Justice and meet with Justice Ofer Grosskopf.
"We came to learn about how the Israeli legal system works," said Florida Southern District Court Judge Roy Altman, one of the organizers of the trip.
The Jewish Venezuelan-born judge—the youngest federal judge appointed in the US—wanted to know how the legal system managed to address terrorism in general and post-October 7. He noted that the United States saw a lot of new security legislation introduced since the September 11 terrorist attacks, and the discourse centered around the balance of individual rights against safety concerns.
Altman said he was interested in learning "How is Israel managing that balance?"
US Federal Claims Court Judge Matthew Solomson, another trip organizer, said that it was apparent how deeply the October 7 attack hurt Israelis and Israeli society. Arkansas Eastern District Court Judge Lee Rudofsky, the third trip organizer, hoped that the effects of the collective trauma the country had endured would be temporary -- Israelis, in his eyes, were surviving but not truly living.
Rudofsky felt it was important to bear witness to the atrocities of October 7. He said he was reminded of how General Dwight Eisenhower made sure to document the Holocaust during World War II. As leaders of the community, Rudofsky wanted to see with their own eyes so that they could talk to their community members about the subject. The judge thought it was amazing that so many of his colleagues came to learn about Israel and October 7 when they had such busy schedules.
Judges explore international humanitarian law from Israeli perspective
The judges' trip included an exploration of International Humanitarian Law and the laws of war from the Israeli perspective. The delegation spoke on Monday to the Foreign Ministry legal advisor Tal Becker, who defended Israel before the International Court of Justice against South Africa's genocide accusations. On Wednesday the delegation met with representatives from the IDF, which presented their thoughts on the laws of warfare and the legal challenges faced in the battlefield.
Rudofsky said the trip provided the political and social context to Israel's legal system. This context was emphasized by former president Reuven Rivlin, who welcomed the delegation to Jerusalem on Tuesday.
Rivlin said that the judges needed to know the context to the existence of the Jewish state, of the trials in tribulations the Jews had endured in the diaspora, and how they had no other state they could ultimately rely on. The need for Israel as a democratic and Jewish state was all the more important in the wake of October 7, in which Hamas had killed people because they were Jewish. Supported by Iran, he said that the goals of Hamas were not in the interest of Palestinian political aspirations but about the genocide of Jews worldwide. Rivlin said that no state would tolerate an attack like October 7 and would have struck back harshly.
"Never again is now," Rivlin said, explaining that the world needed to understand Israel's need to protect itself. "The phrase Never Again is not to remind us; it's to remind the world."
October 7 made it clear, Rivlin said, that a future Palestinian state would have to be demilitarized, and Israel would be in charge of security arrangements "from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea."
"Our destiny is a way to live together," said Rivlin. "Judaism is not at war with Islam."
Rivlin said that Israel should not treat any of its citizens unfairly, but Israel had to remain a Jewish and democratic state.
Florida Southern District Court Senior Judge Rober Scola said that he and the entire world were hoping for peace in the Middle East and hoped that Israelis and Palestinians would one day cease fighting over the land and achieve harmony.
On Monday, the delegation spoke to a Palestinian activist, who Scola said impressed upon him the needs required to achieve peace. He hoped that the activist was not a lone voice in the Palestinian community but represented a broader consensus.
Altman said that the judges were there to learn from all sides; in addition to hearing from the Palestinian activist, they also "heard from the acting American ambassador at the time of October 7, so we also heard the American perspective."
While he hoped to see advancement toward peace, Scola said that trust and the quest for peace were going to require the return of hostages, and it had to be appreciated that it was going to take a while for Israelis to process the trauma of October 7.
"One thing that is palpable is how devastating this attack has been to the people here," said Scola.
The crimes of torture, rape, mutilations, and murder were horrific, and for a large country of 350 million like the United States, it could be difficult to understand how everyone in a small country could be impacted by the attack.
Rivlin told the judges that he disagreed with the idea that October 7 was facilitated by a state of weakness created by the judicial reform debate.
The former president said that there were important principles that the different "tribes" of Israel had to figure out. He noted the difficulties created by the lack of a constitution and how the ease of change of the quasi-constitutional Basic Laws allowed the government to do what it pleased.
Solomson said that he was dismayed by the divisions that occurred during the 2023 judicial reform.
"I wish that Bnei Brak and Mea Sharim wouldn't impose its beliefs onto Tel Aviv, the same way that Tel Aviv should show respect for what makes this a Jewish state," said Solomson.
Scola said that there were a lot of parallels to what has been happening in Israel and the US in terms of challenges to judicial independence, the rule of law, and democracy itself. He hoped that by coming to Israel he could learn how Israel was managing with these issues and bring these lessons back home -- and perhaps he would be able to offer his own insights to help decision makers in the Jewish State.
Altman said that the judges wanted to see how the Israeli legal system had been altered by the reform. He said that there were many differences between the American and Israeli court system that they were interested to learn about.
Several differences stood out to Altman. While Israel has a Judicial Selection Committee, judges in the US were appointed by the executive branch and approved by the legislative branch. Israel only had the Basic Laws, but the US had its constitution, and Altman said that they spent much of their time reviewing petitions against legislation to see if it violated the supremative document. In the US, requirements for standing were far more restrictive, with plaintiffs needing to have been harmed by an incident and defendants to petition the court. In Israel, an NGO could file a lawsuit against the IDF and go straight to the Supreme Court.
"This mission is a testament to our commitment to truth and justice, offering these distinguished judges a firsthand insight into Israel's legal responses and the broader struggle for security," stated WJC Chief Marketing Officer Sara Friedman. "The challenges Israel faced following October 7th have demanded unparalleled legal and moral fortitude, and through this initiative, we aim to highlight the resilience and integrity of Israel's legal system. As the international community contemplates the ramifications of these events, including the request for an investigation by the International Court of Justice, it is imperative now more than ever to stand with Israel."
Altman said that as an American, he felt that the antisemitism that had been growing in both his country and abroad was a reflection of October 7.
"Antisemitism is a manifestation of something that's rotten at the heart of society," said Altman. "We have a responsibility as leaders of the community to identify and root out antisemitism."
Previous WJC wartime delegations have gathered legal experts from around the world to engage the Israeli legal community and pressing legal issues in the country. These delegations included attorneys from notable firms such as White & Case, Gibson Dunn, Greenberg Traurig, McDermott, Will & Emery, and WilmerHale.
IDF attacks Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
IDF fighter jets attacked military targets used by the terrorist organization Hezbollah in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.
Areas attacked include the villages of Meiss Ej Jabal and Ayta ash Shab.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, 34 of which killed in captivity, IDF says