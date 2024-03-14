IDF unearths rockets and explosives hidden under a bed in Khan Yunis

IDF troops unearthed a weapons cache under a bed in a bedroom in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip and a rocket launcher near a school, the military said on Thursday.

According to the military, the findings came after forces conducted special targeted missions in the center of a built-up area.

During the

IDF troops find rocket launcher near a school in the Gaza Strip. March 14, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

se operations, the troops raided apartments used for terrorists' hideouts in addition to Hamas military strongholds.

Terrorists hide rockets and explosives under bed

During the searches, troops found weapons hidden within civilian areas. IDF soldiers located weapons under a bed, among which were missiles and explosives.

In the same area, the soldiers found a rocket launcher near a school and subsequently destroyed it, the military added.