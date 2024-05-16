IDF strikes deep in Lebanon, attempted stabbing thwarted in Jerusalem
Netanyahu clashes with Gallant, Gantz over Gaza plans, Haredi draft • US moves forward with Gaza pier
Netanyahu: Two-state solution would be a recipe for terror
Blinken says Israel must not reoccupy Gaza, Day After plan needed
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Israel on Wednesday not to reoccupy Gaza, to refrain from a major Rafah operation, and to finalize a day-after plan for the enclave, as he spoke to reporters in Kyiv.
“When it comes to the future of Gaza, we do not support and will not support an Israeli reoccupation,” Blinken said, amid a bitter row between Jerusalem and Washington over the Gaza war.
Blinken said that he did not support Hamas governance in Gaza, but there also can’t be anarchy and a vacuum that’s likely to be filled by chaos.Go to the full article >>
IDF strikes deep in Lebanon after Hezbollah drone attack
Hezbollah said on Wednesday that its drone attack was in response to "assassinations" carried out by Israel but did not specify that it was in retaliation for Mekki's killing.
The IDF struck several sites in the Baalbek area in eastern Lebanon on Wednesday night, just hours after Hezbollah launched a drone toward a site west of Tiberias in northern Israel, according to Lebanese reports.
🔻سلسلة غارات حربية حوالي ال 7 استهدفت مناطق في مدينة #بعلبك— Ahmad Farhat | أحمد فرحات (@AhmadAc7890) May 15, 2024
🔻عاجل | هجمات إسرائيلية على السلسلة الشرقية من جبال #لبنان
🔻غارات من الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي استهدفت أطراف بلدة #النبي_شيت في #البقاع شرقي البلاد.#لبنان pic.twitter.com/yN7D4I2sR7
The airstrikes targeted sites near the towns of Nabi Chit and Brital in the Bekaa Valley, according to Lebanese reports.
On Wednesday evening, Hezbollah said it launched Kamikaze drones toward an IDF base west of Tiberias in northern Israel, the deepest strike the terrorist group has claimed in Israel since the start of the war in October. According to Israeli media, a kamikaze drone exploded near the Golani Junction, causing damage. No casualties were reported in the incident.Go to the full article >>
US military pier starts moving toward Gaza
Officials hope the pier can be anchored to the coast of Gaza and aid can start flowing in the coming days.
The US military has started moving a pier towards the Gaza coast, a US official said on Wednesday, one of the last steps before the launch of a maritime port promised by President Joe Biden to speed the flow of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.
The US military opted to pre-assemble the maritime pier at Israeli port of Ashdod earlier this month due to weather conditions at the Gaza site where it will now be installed.
Officials hope the pier can be anchored to the coast of Gaza and aid can start flowing in the coming days.
"Earlier today, components of the temporary pier ... along with military vessels involved in its construction, began moving from the Port of Ashdod towards Gaza, where it will be anchored to the beach to assist in the delivery of international humanitarian aid," a US official said.Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu compares protests in Israel to pro-Palestinian protests in US
The prime minister insisted that he has "vast support" from the Israeli public.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu compared anti-government protesters in Israel to pro-Palestinian protesters in the US in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday.
"Everybody's fixated on these protests, which are financed, organized, and so on. They don't reflect the majority of people any more than the 'mobocracies' on American campuses. These protesters, these mobs, do they reflect the majority of American people? No? Well, it's the same thing here," said Netanyahu.
👀 Netanyahu compares Israelis protesting his government/lack of hostage deal to pro-Pales. campus protesters.— Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) May 15, 2024
“These protests.. don't reflect the majority of the people anymore than the mobocracies in American campuses.. do they reflect the majority of the American people? No.” pic.twitter.com/vNyavFpAWb
Netanyahu stressed that the majority of Israelis "support a victory" and want Hamas removed, adding that he has "vast support" from the Israeli public.Go to the full article >>
South Africa seeks halt to Israel's Rafah offensive at World Court
The ICJ's rulings and orders are binding and without appeal. While the court has no way to enforce them, an order against a country could hurt its international reputation and set a legal precedent.
South Africa will ask the top UN court on Thursday to order a halt to the Rafah offensive as part of its case in The Hague accusing Israel of genocide in the Gaza Strip.
The hearings at the International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, come after South Africa last week asked for additional emergency measures to protect Rafah. In this southern Gaza city, more than a million Palestinians have been sheltering.
It also asked the court to order Israel to allow unimpeded access to Gaza for UN officials, organizations providing humanitarian aid, and journalists and investigators. It added that Israel has so far ignored and violated earlier court orders.
On Thursday, South Africa will present its latest intervention seeking emergency measures starting at 3 p.m.(1300 GMT).Go to the full article >>
Three Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Tulkarm - report
Three Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Tulkarm in the West Bank on Wednesday night, according to Palestinian reports.Go to the full article >>
Attempted stabbing attack thwarted near Jerusalem's Old City
An attempted stabbing attack was thwarted near the Shalem police station, just outside Jerusalem's Old City, early Thursday morning, according to Israeli media.
The suspected terrorist attempted to stab a police officer and was apprehended. No injuries were reported.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 131 hostages remain in Gaza
- 38 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says