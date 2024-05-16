IDF strikes deep in Lebanon, attempted stabbing thwarted in Jerusalem

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken address the media at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, in January. It's incumbent upon Israel to avoid any further deterioration in the relationship with the US, the writer maintains. (photo credit: YOAV ARI DUDKEVITCH/FLASH90)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Israel on Wednesday not to reoccupy Gaza, to refrain from a major Rafah operation, and to finalize a day-after plan for the enclave, as he spoke to reporters in Kyiv.

“When it comes to the future of Gaza, we do not support and will not support an Israeli reoccupation,” Blinken said, amid a bitter row between Jerusalem and Washington over the Gaza war.

Blinken said that he did not support Hamas governance in Gaza, but there also can’t be anarchy and a vacuum that’s likely to be filled by chaos.