White House has no information on US hostages as Israel also focuses on West Bank terror

US NATIONAL SECURITY Advisor Jake Sullivan attends the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week. The US must be well-educated regarding Iran's terror network due to the impending threats it poses to regional and global stability, the writer asserts. (photo credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS)

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan will travel on Saturday to Saudi Arabia for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and will visit Israel on Sunday to see Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that Sullivan will stress in his talks with the Israelis the need to go after Hamas terrorists in Gaza in a targeted way, not with a full-scale assault on the southern city of Gaza.