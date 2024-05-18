White House has no information on US hostages as Israel also focuses on West Bank terror
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to head to Israel • PIJ terrorist killed in Jenin in West Bank • Senior Lebanese Islamist terror commander killed
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan traveling to Saudi Arabia and Israel this weekend
John Kirby said Sullivan's talks with Netanyahu and other senior Israeli officials will include Rafah.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan will travel on Saturday to Saudi Arabia for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and will visit Israel on Sunday to see Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that Sullivan will stress in his talks with the Israelis the need to go after Hamas terrorists in Gaza in a targeted way, not with a full-scale assault on the southern city of Gaza.
IDF strike kills Senior Lebanese Islamist terror commander in Lebanon
The IDF eliminated a senior commander of the Islamic Group (Jamaa Islamiya) terrorist group in Lebanon, according to a statement on Friday.
IAF jet strikes building in Jenin, PIJ terrorist killed - report
The strike, which was done with real-time intelligence by the Shin Bet, killed Islaam Hamaisa, one of the commanders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's Jenin Brigade.
An IAF fighter jet targeted a building in Jenin in the northern West Bank late Friday night as part of a counter-terrorism operation, the IDF reported.
The IDF and the Palestinian health ministry said that at least one person was killed and eight were wounded in the strike.
John Kirby: White House still has no information on unaccounted American hostages
Kirby seemed assured that the recovery of the three hostages will not have a major effect on the hostage negotiations.
Five of the eight American hostages in Gaza remain unaccounted for and the White House has no information on their status or whereabouts, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said on Friday.
Kirby said the approximately 130 remaining hostages are not all believed to be alive but the exact breakdown is unknown.
New York City said 'no injuries' at Columbia encampment arrests, medical records say otherwise
Several students said officers knelt forcefully on their backs. New York City passed a law in 2020 prohibiting police from using knee restraints that compress the diaphragm.
After the arrests of pro-Palestine student protesters occupying a Columbia University building last month, New York Mayor Eric Adams and senior police officials repeatedly said there were "no injuries," no "violent clashes" and minimal force used.
But at least nine of the 46 protesters arrested inside the barricaded Hamilton Hall on April 30 sustained injuries beyond minor scrapes and bruises, according to medical records, photographs shared by protesters, and interviews. The documented injuries included a fractured eye socket, concussions, an ankle sprain, cuts, and injured wrists and hands from tight plastic flexicuffs.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 129 hostages remain in Gaza
- 39 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says