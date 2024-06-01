Biden pushes Israel-proposed ceasefire deal, Hamas calls proposal 'positive'
Hamas releases hostage video voiced by Noa Argamani - report
"125 hostages have been in Hamas captivity for 238 days. There is no need for a propaganda video from Hamas to echo our call to the Israeli government," the Hostages & Missing Families Forum stated
Hamas published a video featuring what is believed to be the voice of Gaza hostage Noa Argamani in captivity, Israeli media reported on Friday.
The Hostages & Missing Families Forum provided the following statement shortly afterwards:
"Recently, Hamas released a video with the voice of Noa Argamani, who's been in Hamas captivity for 238 days. The Argamani Family has requested not to broadcast the video."
Later, the forum provided the following statement, allowing the publication of the video: "After assessing the situation and receiving additional information, the Argamani family has approved the use of a video in which Noa Argamani was heard while being held hostage by Hamas. Alongside Noa's voice, drawings are shown, which the family believes to be scribbles that Noa has drawn.."
The forum statement continued, saying, "125 men and women have been held hostage by Hamas for 238 days. The Israeli government must hear the call and act decisively, without the need for any propaganda video from Hamas, to swiftly reach a deal to bring the hostages home!."
The hostage video
In the video, the voice identified as Argamani said "I am imprisoned with Al-Qassam Brigades. I have been in captivity for more than 237 days and do not know till when.
"I say to the people of Israel: Have you become government partners with Netanyahu, Gallant and Gantz? Will my fate together with my colleagues be like Ron Arad's fate?
"Let thousands of women and men come out and block the streets of Tel Aviv and do not return home until we return home. Do not put our fate in the hands of Netanyahu and the War Council."
"Time is running out. The people must decide. We don't want to die here."
This is the third hostage video released this week, the two prior ones released were sent out by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group.
About Noa Argamani
Argamani has previously featured in Hamas's hostage videos, which they publish as part of an ongoing campaign of psychological terror. In January she appeared alongside fellow captives Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38. Both Svirsky and Sharabi were later reported as having been killed.
Noa's mother Liora Argamani has stage 4 brain cancer. Liora has repeatedly expressed her desire to see her daughter again.
Argamani was kidnapped from the Nova music festival. A video of her riding off on the back of a motorcycle with Hamas terrorists on October 7 went viral.
Biden: Israel offer is a 'historic opportunity, Hamas should take it'
Israel has proposed a new three-phase ceasefire deal and plan for the day after the war, President Joe Biden said on Friday afternoon during a special address from the White House.
Israel has now offered a roadmap to an enduring ceasefire – and the release of all the hostages.— President Biden (@POTUS) May 31, 2024
Yesterday, this proposal was transmitted by Qatar to Hamas.
Yesterday, this proposal was transmitted by Qatar to Hamas.

Today, I want to lay out its terms for the world.
Biden laid out the terms for the agreement which would begin with six weeks of ceased hostilities in which women, children, elderly and injured hostages would be released.
In the first phase, Israeli forces would withdraw from densely populated areas in Gaza.
Some American hostages would be released in the first stage. At this time Palestinians would also return to their homes in all areas of Gaza, including the north. Humanitarian aid would surge to 600 trucks carrying aid into Gaza per day.
With a ceasefire that aid could be safely and effectively distributed, Biden said. Thousands of temporary shelters including housing units will be delivered by the international community.
"All that and more would begin immediately," Biden said.
During the six weeks Israel and Hamas would negotiate the necessary arrangements to get to phase two, which is a permanent ceasefire.
Biden acknowledged there are "a number of details" that need to be negotiated to move from phase one to phase two as Israel will want to make sure its interests are protected.
The proposal says the ceasefire will continue as long as negotiations take should it take longer than six weeks with the US, Egypt and Qatar working to make sure negotiations keep going.
Phase two would include the release of all remaining hostages, including male soldiers.
During phase two Israel would withdraw all its forces from Gaza as long as Hamas lives up to its commitments, according to Biden.
"A temporary ceasefire will become the cessation of hostilities permanently," Biden said, quoting directly from the agreement.
The final and third phase would include the reconstruction plan for Gaza and the release of any final remains of hostages.
"That's the offer that's now on the table," Biden said.
Hamas is crippled, says Biden
Biden said Hamas is no longer capable of carrying out another October 7, which was Israel's main objective.
Biden addressed those in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government who are calling for the war to continue and for Israel's reoccupation of Gaza.
"The government coalition made it clear that they want to occupy Gaza, they want to keep fighting for years. The hostages are not a priority," Biden said. "I've urged Israel's leaders, they should be willing to stand behind this despite whatever pressure comes."
Biden asked the people of Israel to take a step back and think about what will happen if this moment is lost. "An indefinite war in pursuit of an unidentified notion of total victory will only bog down Israel and Gaza, draining the economic, military and human resources, furthering Israel's isolation in the world," Biden said.
"That will no bring hostages home. That will not bring enduring peace. That will not bring Israel lasting security."
A comprehensive approach starts with this deal which will lead to a more secure Israel, including calm along Israel's northern border, Biden said.
Biden said the US will help forge a future that ensures Israel's security and work with partners to rebuild Gazan communities destroyed in the chaos of the war.
The deal would allow Israel to become more integrated into the region including fromalization of ties with Saudi Arabia and part of a security network to counter threats posed by Iran.
Biden said the rebuilding of Gaza will begin with Arab nations and the international community along with Palestinian and Israeli leaders ensuring Hamas is not allowed to rearm.
The US will work with its partners to rebuild homes, schools and hospitals in Gazan communities that were destroyed "in the chaos of war," Biden said.
"All this progress would make Israel more secure with Israeli families no longer living in the shadow of a terrorist attack," Biden said. "All this would create conditions for a different future, a better future for the Palestinian people. One of self determination, dignity, security and freedom."
Biden reiterated the US will always ensure Israel has what it needs to defend itself and that Israel has the right to bring those responsible for October 7 to justice.
Biden said the US will also help insure that Israel lives up to its obligations.
"Hamas says he wants a ceasefire. This deal is an opportunity to prove whether they really mean Hamas needs to take the deal. For months, people all over the world have called for a ceasefire," Biden said. "Now it's time to raise your voices and demand Hamas come to the table."
Biden said the past eight months marked heartbreaking pain for Israelis whose family members were killed on October 7 and to the hostage families waiting in anguish for their loved ones.
"Ordinary Israeli lives are forever marred by the shattering event," Biden said.
He added the Palestinian people have endured "sheer hell" as too many people have been killed and far too many wounded.
Biden mentioned the images seen from the deadly fire earlier this week in Rafah following an Israeli airstrike against a Hamas target. The humanitarian crisis still remains despite the 1,800 aid trucks that delivered supplies in the past five days, he said.
Biden called the deal an important step in the right direction.
"But I need your help. Everyone who wants peace now must raise their voices. Let the leaders know they should take this deal," Biden said. "It's time to begin this new stage; for the hostages to come home, for Israel to be secure, for the suffering to stop. It's time for this war to end and the day after to begin."
The Prime Ministers Office, published the following response after Biden's speech.
"Israel's government is united in its want to return our hostages as early as possible and is working to achieve that goal.
Therefore the Prime Minister has allowed the negotiation team to present the proposal in order to reach these goals, under the condition that the war will not stop until reaching all of its goals, returning all hostages, and destroying the military capabilities of Hamas. The precise proposal from Israel, allowing it to overlook the transfer from stage to stage will allow Israel to retain these principles."
New Labor Party head, MK Yair Golan applauded the announcement.
הנשיא ביידן, ידיד אמת של ישראל, אומר בקולו את מה שכל אחד בישראל הבין כבר בשלבים הראשונים של המלחמה. התנאי להחזרת כל החטופים, הוא הפסקת הלחימה. נתניהו שחק את הישגי צה״ל ואת הסיכוי של החטופים. כעת יש להפסיק את הלחימה ולהחזיר את כולם הביתה.
— Yair Golan - יאיר גולן (@YairGolan1) May 31, 2024
He made a statement on X, saying "President Biden, a true friend of Israel, says in his voice what everyone in Israel already understood in the early stages of the war. The condition for the return of all the abductees is the cessation of fighting. Netanyahu played down the achievements of the IDF and the chances of the abductees. Now the fighting must stop and bring everyone home."
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron also backed the announcement on X, saying "With a new hostage agreement on the table, Hamas must accept this deal so we can see a stop in the fighting, the hostages released and returned to their families and a flood of humanitarian aid into Gaza."
With a new hostage agreement on the table, Hamas must accept this deal so we can see a stop in the fighting, the hostages released and returned to their families and a flood of humanitarian aid into Gaza.— David Cameron (@David_Cameron) May 31, 2024
As we’ve long argued a stop in the fighting can be turned into a permanent…
"As we've long argued a stop in the fighting can be turned into a permanent peace if we are all prepared to take the right steps. Let's seize this moment and bring this conflict to an end."
Politicians react to Biden's announcement of hostage deal
Several world leaders, officials and organizations have reacted to Joe Biden's Friday announcement of a proposed hostage deal.
Former US President Barack Obama responded to US President Joe Biden’s announcement of the proposed hostage release deal on Friday in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, calling the deal a “clear, realistic and just plan.”
The former US president stated that this plan would ensure Israel’s security, return hostages taken on October 7, increase aid into Gaza and relieve the suffering of Palestinian civilians.
He added that this deal would be a step in engaging Israelis, Palestinians, Arab countries and the broader international community in the process of rebuilding Gaza.
“A ceasefire alone won’t ease the terrible pain of Israelis whose loved ones were butchered or abducted by Hamas, or the Palestinians whose families have been shattered by the subsequent war,” Obama wrote.
He then said that it can, “put a stop to the ongoing bloodshed, help families reunite and allow a surge of humanitarian aid to help desperate, hungry people.”
He concluded his statement by praising the efforts of President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US diplomats for their efforts to “bring this awful war to an end.”
Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham expressed hope that Biden’s announcement is accurate.
“It is my belief that the military defeat of Hamas is non-negotiable. I fear that if these remaining Hamas battalions are either not destroyed or do not surrender, a ceasefire will not hold, and we risk another October 7. God bless the hostages, their families, and our friends and allies in Israel,” Graham concluded.
I hope that the announcement from President Biden regarding a deal put forth by Israel for Hamas to release the hostages and the implementation of a ceasefire is accurate.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 31, 2024
Having just left Israel today, I know how resolute the Israeli people are, but they want the hostages held by Hamas to come home.
Responses from the European Union
UK Secretary of State David Cameron called on Hamas to accept the deal so “we can see a stop in the fighting, the hostages released and returned to their families and a flood of humanitarian aid into Gaza.”
“As we’ve long argued, a stop in the fighting can be turned into a permanent peace if we are all prepared to take the right steps. Let’s seize this moment and bring this conflict to an end,” Cameron added in a statement on X.
The EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also reacted to the proposed deal on X, calling the three step approach “balanced and realistic.”
“I wholeheartedly agree with POTUS Biden that the latest proposal is a significant opportunity to move towards an end to war and civilian suffering in Gaza,” von der Leyen said.
She added, “It now needs support from all parties.”
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed his support for the deal, while also saying, “The war has to end now.”
All our support to @POTUS Biden roadmap to an enduring ceasefire and the release of hostages leading to a permanent cessation of hostilities, withdrawal— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) May 31, 2024
of IDF and reconstruction efforts to commence.
The war has to end now.
CAIR issues a statement
Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) National also issued a statement on X in response to the announced hostage deal proposal, that was critical of Joe Biden's approach to the war in Gaza.
If President Biden is telling the truth when he claims that there is a proposal on the table for an indefinite ceasefire that would immediately end the far-right Israeli government’s genocide in Gaza, that is a positive and long overdue step that the Biden administration should… https://t.co/jQvWeahWBz— CAIR National (@CAIRNational) May 31, 2024
"If President Biden is telling the truth when he claims that there is a proposal on the table for an indefinite ceasefire that would immediately end the far-right Israeli government’s genocide in Gaza, that is a positive and long overdue step that the Biden administration should have forced Netanyahu to implement many months and many slaughtered Palestinian civilians ago," the organization stated.
The organization concluded its statement by saying, "The genocide and US support for it must end. US military aid for Israel's occupation must end. Israeli leaders must be held accountable at the International Criminal Court for the crimes they have committed. Gaza must be rebuilt and the Palestinian people must be able to live in peace and justice in a free and independent state."
Hamas says it 'positively' views Gaza ceasefire proposal set out by Biden
Hamas' position signals a change in attitude from the group, which in recent months had accused the US of siding with Israel and obstructing attempts for a ceasefire.
Hamas on Friday said it had a positive view of the contents of a three-phase ceasefire proposal announced by US President Joe Biden for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
"Hamas confirms its readiness to deal positively and in a constructive manner with any proposal that is based on the permanent ceasefire and the full withdrawal [of Israeli forces] from the Gaza Strip, the reconstruction [of Gaza], and the return of the displaced to their places, along with the fulfillment of a genuine prisoner swap deal if the occupation clearly announces commitment to such deal," the group said in a statement.
Hamas' position signals a change in attitude from the group, which in recent months had accused the US of siding with Israel and obstructing attempts for a ceasefire.
"Hamas sees Biden's position now more focused on pressuring Israel to return to negotiations with a different attitude, or they (Israel) could risk clashing with the Americans," a Palestinian official close to the mediation efforts told Reuters.
Rifts between Biden and Netanyahu
Rifts between Biden and Netanyahu over red lines in Gaza have set up a potential showdown between the two leaders, raising questions about whether the US might restrict military aid if Israel continues its offensive in the now-devastated enclave.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that Israel had authorized negotiators to present a Gaza truce deal after Biden revealed details of the ceasefire plan.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 125 hostages remain in Gaza
- 39 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says