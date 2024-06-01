Biden pushes Israel-proposed ceasefire deal, Hamas calls proposal 'positive'

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks, at a celebration for Jewish American Heritage Month, in the Rose Garden at the White House, in Washington, U.S., May 20, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

Israel has proposed a new three-phase ceasefire deal and plan for the day after the war, President Joe Biden said on Friday afternoon during a special address from the White House.

Israel has now offered a roadmap to an enduring ceasefire – and the release of all the hostages.



Yesterday, this proposal was transmitted by Qatar to Hamas.



Biden laid out the terms for the agreement

Biden laid out the terms for the agreement which would begin with six weeks of ceased hostilities in which women, children, elderly and injured hostages would be released.

In the first phase, Israeli forces would withdraw from densely populated areas in Gaza.

Some American hostages would be released in the first stage. At this time Palestinians would also return to their homes in all areas of Gaza, including the north. Humanitarian aid would surge to 600 trucks carrying aid into Gaza per day.

With a ceasefire that aid could be safely and effectively distributed, Biden said. Thousands of temporary shelters including housing units will be delivered by the international community.

"All that and more would begin immediately," Biden said.

During the six weeks Israel and Hamas would negotiate the necessary arrangements to get to phase two, which is a permanent ceasefire.

Biden acknowledged there are "a number of details" that need to be negotiated to move from phase one to phase two as Israel will want to make sure its interests are protected.

The proposal says the ceasefire will continue as long as negotiations take should it take longer than six weeks with the US, Egypt and Qatar working to make sure negotiations keep going.

Phase two would include the release of all remaining hostages, including male soldiers.

During phase two Israel would withdraw all its forces from Gaza as long as Hamas lives up to its commitments, according to Biden.

"A temporary ceasefire will become the cessation of hostilities permanently," Biden said, quoting directly from the agreement.

The final and third phase would include the reconstruction plan for Gaza and the release of any final remains of hostages.

"That's the offer that's now on the table," Biden said.

Hamas is crippled, says Biden

Biden said Hamas is no longer capable of carrying out another October 7, which was Israel's main objective.

Biden addressed those in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government who are calling for the war to continue and for Israel's reoccupation of Gaza.

"The government coalition made it clear that they want to occupy Gaza, they want to keep fighting for years. The hostages are not a priority," Biden said. "I've urged Israel's leaders, they should be willing to stand behind this despite whatever pressure comes."

Biden asked the people of Israel to take a step back and think about what will happen if this moment is lost. "An indefinite war in pursuit of an unidentified notion of total victory will only bog down Israel and Gaza, draining the economic, military and human resources, furthering Israel's isolation in the world," Biden said.

"That will no bring hostages home. That will not bring enduring peace. That will not bring Israel lasting security."

A comprehensive approach starts with this deal which will lead to a more secure Israel, including calm along Israel's northern border, Biden said.

Biden said the US will help forge a future that ensures Israel's security and work with partners to rebuild Gazan communities destroyed in the chaos of the war.

The deal would allow Israel to become more integrated into the region including fromalization of ties with Saudi Arabia and part of a security network to counter threats posed by Iran.

Biden said the rebuilding of Gaza will begin with Arab nations and the international community along with Palestinian and Israeli leaders ensuring Hamas is not allowed to rearm.

The US will work with its partners to rebuild homes, schools and hospitals in Gazan communities that were destroyed "in the chaos of war," Biden said.

"All this progress would make Israel more secure with Israeli families no longer living in the shadow of a terrorist attack," Biden said. "All this would create conditions for a different future, a better future for the Palestinian people. One of self determination, dignity, security and freedom."

Biden reiterated the US will always ensure Israel has what it needs to defend itself and that Israel has the right to bring those responsible for October 7 to justice.

Biden said the US will also help insure that Israel lives up to its obligations.

"Hamas says he wants a ceasefire. This deal is an opportunity to prove whether they really mean Hamas needs to take the deal. For months, people all over the world have called for a ceasefire," Biden said. "Now it's time to raise your voices and demand Hamas come to the table."

Biden said the past eight months marked heartbreaking pain for Israelis whose family members were killed on October 7 and to the hostage families waiting in anguish for their loved ones.

"Ordinary Israeli lives are forever marred by the shattering event," Biden said.

He added the Palestinian people have endured "sheer hell" as too many people have been killed and far too many wounded.

Biden mentioned the images seen from the deadly fire earlier this week in Rafah following an Israeli airstrike against a Hamas target. The humanitarian crisis still remains despite the 1,800 aid trucks that delivered supplies in the past five days, he said.

Biden called the deal an important step in the right direction.

"But I need your help. Everyone who wants peace now must raise their voices. Let the leaders know they should take this deal," Biden said. "It's time to begin this new stage; for the hostages to come home, for Israel to be secure, for the suffering to stop. It's time for this war to end and the day after to begin."

The Prime Ministers Office, published the following response after Biden's speech.

"Israel's government is united in its want to return our hostages as early as possible and is working to achieve that goal.

Therefore the Prime Minister has allowed the negotiation team to present the proposal in order to reach these goals, under the condition that the war will not stop until reaching all of its goals, returning all hostages, and destroying the military capabilities of Hamas. The precise proposal from Israel, allowing it to overlook the transfer from stage to stage will allow Israel to retain these principles."

New Labor Party head, MK Yair Golan applauded the announcement.







He made a statement on X, saying "President Biden, a true friend of Israel, says in his voice what everyone in Israel already understood in the early stages of the war. The condition for the return of all the abductees is the cessation of fighting. Netanyahu played down the achievements of the IDF and the chances of the abductees. Now the fighting must stop and bring everyone home."

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron also backed the announcement on X, saying "With a new hostage agreement on the table, Hamas must accept this deal so we can see a stop in the fighting, the hostages released and returned to their families and a flood of humanitarian aid into Gaza."







"As we’ve long argued a stop in the fighting can be turned into a permanent peace if we are all prepared to take the right steps. Let’s seize this moment and bring this conflict to an end."