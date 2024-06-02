Live Updates
Heavy barrages in Israel's North, haredi Jews protest draft hearing

IAF strikes Hezbollah • Biden pushes Israel-proposed ceasefire deal • Ben-Gvir, Smotrich threaten to leave government

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, May 30, 2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, May 30, 2024
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 125 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 39 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says