Current time in Israel:
Heavy barrages in Israel's North, haredi Jews protest draft hearing
IAF strikes Hezbollah • Biden pushes Israel-proposed ceasefire deal • Ben-Gvir, Smotrich threaten to leave government
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 125 hostages remain in Gaza
- 39 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says