Father of rescued hostage speaks out, US sanctions group blocking Gaza aid

Noa Argamani, a rescued hostage embraces her father, Yakov Argamani, after the military said that Israeli forces have rescued four hostages alive from the central Gaza Strip, in Ramat Gan, Israel, in this handout image obtained by Reuters on June 8, 2024. (photo credit: VIA REUTERS)

Yaakov Argamani, the father of rescued hostage Noa Argamani revealed he “knew” his daughter would return, despite believing Hamas does not want a deal, according to footage shown on N12’s report on Friday night.

During a meal held at the Chabad House in Tel Aviv, Yaakov Argamani said, "Deep inside, I knew Noa was coming back," followed by, "People always asked me what was happening, I said it's okay, it's a matter of a little time."

He recounted the moment when he learned that his daughter had been rescued from captivity in Gaza by Hamas, "It was such a powerful moment. When I received the message, I hit myself several times. I asked whether it was real. I thought I was about to wake up from a dream. Before they informed me, I made a wish that Noa would return, that her mother would see her at least one more time."