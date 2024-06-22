UAV targets truck in eastern Syria, Kuwait urges citizens to leave Lebanon amid fears of escalation

A views shows the damaged Al Shifa Hospital after Israeli forces withdrew from the hospital and the area around it following a two-week operation, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City April 2, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas/File Photo)

Renovation and reconstruction work at Shifa Hospital have most likely begun, various media outlets in the Arab world reported on Friday.

While the IDF is still operating against the terror organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip, reconstruction work at Shifa Hospital has likely already underway. Footage circulating on social media shows the damaged structure with visible scaffolding outside, indicating that renovation work has likely commenced.

On October 27 of last year, an IDF spokesperson revealed intelligence indicating that Hamas had established its main command center and additional headquarters underneath Shifa Hospital. These headquarters were intended to be used as a human shield and prevent IDF attacks on terrorist infrastructure and senior Hamas members. Moreover, footage was also released showing Israeli hostages being led into the hospital by armed terrorists on October 7.