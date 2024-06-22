UAV targets truck in eastern Syria, Kuwait urges citizens to leave Lebanon amid fears of escalation
Merchant vessel reports explosion in its vicinity off Yemen's Aden • UAV targets truck in aerial attack in al Bukamal region in eastern Syria • Reports of Shifa Hospital repairs in the Gaza Strip.
Hamas terror base reconstructions: Shifa Hospital renovations seemingly began despite ongoing war
Renovation likely began at Shifa Hospital amid IDF operations in Gaza; footage indicates repairs started, and IDF revealed Hamas used the hospital for military purposes.
Renovation and reconstruction work at Shifa Hospital have most likely begun, various media outlets in the Arab world reported on Friday.
While the IDF is still operating against the terror organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip, reconstruction work at Shifa Hospital has likely already underway. Footage circulating on social media shows the damaged structure with visible scaffolding outside, indicating that renovation work has likely commenced.
On October 27 of last year, an IDF spokesperson revealed intelligence indicating that Hamas had established its main command center and additional headquarters underneath Shifa Hospital. These headquarters were intended to be used as a human shield and prevent IDF attacks on terrorist infrastructure and senior Hamas members. Moreover, footage was also released showing Israeli hostages being led into the hospital by armed terrorists on October 7.Go to the full article >>
Merchant vessel reports explosion in its vicinity off Yemen's Aden
A merchant vessel reported an explosion in its vicinity 126 nautical miles east of Yemen's port city of Aden, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said late on Friday.
"The crew are reported safe and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call," UKMTO said in an advisory note, without identifying the vessel.Go to the full article >>
UAV targets truck in aerial attack in al Bukamal region in eastern Syria - Syrian reports
UAV attacked multiple targets in the al Bukamal area in the eastern part of Syria, near the border with Iraq, local media reported on Friday night.
The attack targeted a truck in the area of al Bukamal city and a military base which lead to a large explosion, according to later reports by sources affiliated with Syrian President Bashar al Asad's regime.
It is unclear whether the strike was Israeli or American, however, according to reports in Syria, the attack was carried by US forces.Go to the full article >>
Kuwait urges its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country amid increasing tensions
The Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Ministry has called on its citizens who are currently in Lebanon to leave the country due to fears of escalation and the transition to full-scale war between the Hezbollah terrorist organization and Israel.Go to the full article >>
