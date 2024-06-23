IDF drone kills Hamas weapons supplier, Hezbollah tensions continue
IDF releases name of fallen soldier • Yemen's Houthis claim attack on four ships at Israel's Haifa port •
Alerts sound for rockets and hostile aircraft intrusion in northern Israel
Sirens sounded in northern Israel on Sunday morning.
Alerts sounded for hostile aircraft intrusions along the border communities, and then a second alarm sounded for missiles a few minutes later.
Francesca Albanese accuses IDF of using human shield, flouting international law
The events captured in the video reportedly occurred in the West Bank Palestinian city of Jenin.
UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese accused the IDF of using a human shield in a Saturday post to X, formerly Twitter.Go to the full article >>
As Hezbollah steps up attacks, world waits to see if war is truly on the table - analysis
Hezbollah claimed to have carried out 6 attacks on northern Israel on Friday, but 21 sirens sounded - what is happening in Israel's North?
Hezbollah claimed to have carried out six attacks on Israel on Friday. Saturday was relatively quiet in the morning, but Friday saw 21 incidents where sirens sounded in northern Israel. It was not clear if the number of claimed attacks matched what happened in the north.Go to the full article >>
WATCH: IDF drone strike kills Hamas weapons supplier Ayman Ratma
The organization Jamaa Islamiya, a branch of the Muslim Brotherhood in Lebanon, has been involved in several attacks against Israel since the beginning of the war.
An IDF drone carried out a targeted attack on a vehicle carrying Hamas's Lebanon supplies director, Ayman Ratma, in the Bekaa Valley of Lebanon on Saturday, the military reported.
Ratma had reportedly helped to direct weapons supplies for Hamas and Jamaa Islamiya in Lebanon.Go to the full article >>
IDF reportedly strikes senior Hamas military wing official Raad Saad
The director of the Hamas-run government media office in Gaza told Reuters that Israeli attacks in districts of Gaza City had killed 42 people.
An Israeli strike in Gaza targeted senior Hamas official Raad Saad, Israeli media reported on Saturday, citing reports in the Strip.
The IDF has yet to confirm or deny the reports, and Saad’s condition is currently unknown.Go to the full article >>
Hezbollah publishes video: 'If war is imposed on Lebanon, resistance will fight without limits'
Terror organization Hezbollah published a video on Saturday night in which their secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah, addressed the possibility of a war with Israel and assured that the group would fight without limitations if necessary, footage from the Al Mayadeen news channel showed on X, formally known as Twitter.
"In case an inclusive war is imposed on Lebanon, the resistance will fight without restraints," Nasrallah said.
"Whoever thinks of a war against us will regret it," he concluded.
الإعلام الحربي في #المقاومة_الإسلامية في #لبنان ينشر مقطع فيديو ويؤكد أنها لأهداف حيوية إسرائيلية، لا يعلم بها إلا المنظومة الأمنية للعدو وتعيد "إسرائيل" إلى العصر الحجري في حال استهدافها pic.twitter.com/ip66gvr4tq— قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) June 22, 2024
Go to the full article >>
Yemen's Houthis claim attack on four ships at Israel's Haifa port
Houthi spokesperson: The ships belonged to companies that "violated the ban on entering the ports of occupied Palestine."
The Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said in a televised statement that the two groups launched a drone attack on two cement tankers and two cargo ships at the Haifa port on Saturday.
He said the ships belonged to companies that "violated the ban on entering the ports of occupied Palestine."Go to the full article >>
IDF announces name of fallen soldier Malkia Gross
Malkia was a soldier in the 9212th Battalion of the 205th "Iron Fist" Brigade.
Sergeant Major (Res.) Malkia Gross, 25, from Susya, fell in combat in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday, the IDF announced later that day.
Gross was a soldier in the 9212th Battalion of the 205th "Iron Fist" Brigade. He was operating in the area of Rafah.
He was posthumously promoted to Sgt.-Maj.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
120 hostages remain in Gaza
43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says