Live Updates
IDF drone kills Hamas weapons supplier, Hezbollah tensions continue

IDF releases name of fallen soldier • Yemen's Houthis claim attack on four ships at Israel's Haifa port •

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF operating in the Gaza Strip June 22, 2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
IDF operating in the Gaza Strip June 22, 2024
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Alerts sound for rockets and hostile aircraft intrusion in northern Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Sirens sounded in northern Israel on Sunday morning.

Alerts sounded for hostile aircraft intrusions along the border communities, and then a second alarm sounded for missiles a few minutes later.

Francesca Albanese accuses IDF of using human shield, flouting international law

The events captured in the video reportedly occurred in the West Bank Palestinian city of Jenin.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, attends a side event during the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 26, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)
Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, attends a side event during the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 26, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese accused the IDF of using a human shield in a Saturday post to X, formerly Twitter.

As Hezbollah steps up attacks, world waits to see if war is truly on the table - analysis

Hezbollah claimed to have carried out 6 attacks on northern Israel on Friday, but 21 sirens sounded - what is happening in Israel's North?

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
An Israeli police officer and firefighter work at the impact site of a rocket fired from Lebanon, June 19, 2024 (photo credit: REUTERS/Avi Ohayon)
An Israeli police officer and firefighter work at the impact site of a rocket fired from Lebanon, June 19, 2024
(photo credit: REUTERS/Avi Ohayon)

Hezbollah claimed to have carried out six attacks on Israel on Friday. Saturday was relatively quiet in the morning, but Friday saw 21 incidents where sirens sounded in northern Israel. It was not clear if the number of claimed attacks matched what happened in the north.

WATCH: IDF drone strike kills Hamas weapons supplier Ayman Ratma

The organization Jamaa Islamiya, a branch of the Muslim Brotherhood in Lebanon, has been involved in several attacks against Israel since the beginning of the war.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF strike in Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, targeting Ayman Ratma, Hamas director of supplies in Lebanon, June 22, 2024. (CREDIT: IDF Spokesperson Unit)

An IDF drone carried out a targeted attack on a vehicle carrying Hamas's Lebanon supplies director, Ayman Ratma, in the Bekaa Valley of Lebanon on Saturday, the military reported. 

Ratma had reportedly helped to direct weapons supplies for Hamas and Jamaa Islamiya in Lebanon.

IDF reportedly strikes senior Hamas military wing official Raad Saad

The director of the Hamas-run government media office in Gaza told Reuters that Israeli attacks in districts of Gaza City had killed 42 people.

By SAM HALPERN
Hamas military wing official Raad Saad. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)
Hamas military wing official Raad Saad.
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

An Israeli strike in Gaza targeted senior Hamas official Raad Saad, Israeli media reported on Saturday, citing reports in the Strip.

The IDF has yet to confirm or deny the reports, and Saad’s condition is currently unknown.

Hezbollah publishes video: 'If war is imposed on Lebanon, resistance will fight without limits'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF




Terror organization Hezbollah published a video on Saturday night in which their secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah, addressed the possibility of a war with Israel and assured that the group would fight without limitations if necessary, footage from the Al Mayadeen news channel showed on X, formally known as Twitter.

"In case an inclusive war is imposed on Lebanon, the resistance will fight without restraints," Nasrallah said.

"Whoever thinks of a war against us will regret it," he concluded. 

Yemen's Houthis claim attack on four ships at Israel's Haifa port

Houthi spokesperson: The ships belonged to companies that "violated the ban on entering the ports of occupied Palestine."

By REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: A Houthi fighter stands on the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023. (photo credit: Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A Houthi fighter stands on the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023.
(photo credit: Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS)

The Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said in a televised statement that the two groups launched a drone attack on two cement tankers and two cargo ships at the Haifa port on Saturday.

He said the ships belonged to companies that "violated the ban on entering the ports of occupied Palestine."

IDF announces name of fallen soldier Malkia Gross

Malkia was a soldier in the 9212th Battalion of the 205th "Iron Fist" Brigade.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Sergeant Major Gross Malkia. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Sergeant Major Gross Malkia.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Sergeant Major (Res.) Malkia Gross, 25, from Susya, fell in combat in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday, the IDF announced later that day.

Gross was a soldier in the 9212th Battalion of the 205th "Iron Fist" Brigade. He was operating in the area of Rafah.

He was posthumously promoted to Sgt.-Maj. 

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza

  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities

  • 120 hostages remain in Gaza

  • 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says