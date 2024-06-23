IDF drone kills Hamas weapons supplier, Hezbollah tensions continue

IDF strike in Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, targeting Ayman Ratma, Hamas director of supplies in Lebanon, June 22, 2024. (CREDIT: IDF Spokesperson Unit)

An IDF drone carried out a targeted attack on a vehicle carrying Hamas's Lebanon supplies director, Ayman Ratma, in the Bekaa Valley of Lebanon on Saturday, the military reported.

Ratma had reportedly helped to direct weapons supplies for Hamas and Jamaa Islamiya in Lebanon.