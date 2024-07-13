Hamas platoon commander eliminated in IAF strike, suspicious aerial targets intercepted over Eilat

Andrey Kozlov, a released hostage is escorted, after the military said that Israeli forces have rescued four hostages alive from the central Gaza Strip on Saturday, in Ramat Gan, Israel June 8, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA)

It is not easy for Andrey Kozlov to speak about the long period he spent in Hamas captivity. The memories are both fresh and painful. Only a month after he was rescued in an operation by security forces, the freed hostage decided that he had no choice but to share everything he had been through - he owed it to those who were left behind.

In his first interview with Walla, he described this week the terror he felt on October 7, the mental and physical abuse he went through, what kept him going during the eight months in Gaza, how he learned of the developments of the war and various ceasefire deals and how he was left disappointed every time. Now, he demands the government do everything possible to return the remaining 120 hostages.

Kozlov still hasn’t digested his return to freedom. "Coming home is the best feeling I've felt in my life. It's the greatest gift. I pinch myself every day to understand if I'm dreaming," he admitted, laughing. "I'm probably not."