Hamas platoon commander eliminated in IAF strike, suspicious aerial targets intercepted over Eilat

Former hostage Andrey Kozlov speaks of his time in Hamas captivity • Some Hamas officials speak of ceasing rule over Gaza post-war • IDF strikes terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon.
Hamas officials have raised in recent days the notion of independent, non-partisan bodies taking over governing the Gaza Strip and West Bank following the Israel-Hamas war.
French news agency AFP reported on Friday that Husam Badran, a member of Hamas's political bureau, had stated some commitment to ceasing rule over Gaza following the war.
Badran reportedly said that Hamas proposed during ceasefire talks that, following the war, an independent, non-partisan government would manage the Gaza Strip and Palestinian territories.
"We proposed that a government with national authority, not affiliated with any party, would manage Gaza and the West Bank after the war," Badran said about the negotiations.
Over 70% of Israelis believe Netanyahu should resign - poll
Israelis polled strongly believe that Netanyahu must resign from his position, with 44% seeking immediate resignation and 28% believing that he must resign after the war.
A recent poll conducted by Channel 12 news revealed that most of the Israeli public believes that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should resign, either imminently or at the end of the war.
According to Channel 12's poll, 44% of respondents believe that Netanyahu should resign immediately, while an additional 28% think he should resign after the war. This combined figure indicates that 72% of the public supports his resignation now or after the war ends.
In contrast, 22% of those surveyed by Channel 12 believe that Netanyahu should remain in office. Even among Netanyahu's supporters, opinions are divided, with 50% agreeing he should resign immediately or post-war, while 42% feel he should not.
Hamas platoon commander Hossam Mansour eliminated in IAF strike
Mansour was a prominent member of the Hamas apparatus, and was involved in securing and transferring funds for terror purposes.
Hossam Mansour, a platoon commander in Hamas' Internal Security Forces, was eliminated, the IDF announced Saturday.
Hossam was an operative of Hamas' military wing, previously held a significant role in the Internal Security Forces, and took a substantial part in preserving and perpetuating Hamas' terror activities throughout the Gaza Strip.
Mansour was also one of the managers of the "Al-Khair" Foundation, which transferred funds to the terrorist organization under the guise of humanitarian activity, the IDF stated.
‘You realize that you are next in line to die’: Rescued former hostage recounts Hamas torture
Kozlov still hasn’t digested his return to freedom. "Coming home is the best feeling I've felt in my life. It's the greatest gift."
It is not easy for Andrey Kozlov to speak about the long period he spent in Hamas captivity. The memories are both fresh and painful. Only a month after he was rescued in an operation by security forces, the freed hostage decided that he had no choice but to share everything he had been through - he owed it to those who were left behind.
In his first interview with Walla, he described this week the terror he felt on October 7, the mental and physical abuse he went through, what kept him going during the eight months in Gaza, how he learned of the developments of the war and various ceasefire deals and how he was left disappointed every time. Now, he demands the government do everything possible to return the remaining 120 hostages.
Kozlov still hasn't digested his return to freedom. "Coming home is the best feeling I've felt in my life. It's the greatest gift. I pinch myself every day to understand if I'm dreaming," he admitted, laughing. "I'm probably not."
Two suspicious aerial targets intercepted by Israeli forces approaching Eilat from the east
The IDF Aerial Defense Array, in cooperation with Israel Air Force fighter jets, successfully intercepted two suspicious aerial targets that approached the Shchoret Industrial Zone in Eilat from the east, the IDF announced Saturday.
The sirens regarding rockets and missiles sounded due to the danger of falling shrapnel from the interceptors. No injuries were reported, the IDF noted.
Hezbollah announces death of terrorist Mahdi Muhammad Khair al-Din
Hezbollah announced on Friday the death of terrorist Mahdi Muhammad Khair al-Din from the city of Hermel in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate in northern Lebanon.
This is a developing story.
Israel Air Force strikes terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon, including observation post
The Israel Air Force (IAF) struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure, including an observation post, in the areas of Kfarkela, Taybeh, and Khiam in southern Lebanon, the IDF stated on Friday.
The strikes were in response to projectiles launched towards Metula in northern Israel earlier that day, the military noted.
