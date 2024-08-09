US, Egypt, Qatar call for resumption of talks, US says Iran has no basis for attack

IN HIS speech to Congress last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underscored the threat that Iran poses to the Middle East and advocated for the formation of an anti-Iran ‘Abraham Alliance.’ (photo credit: KEVIN MOHATT/REUTERS)

Netanyahu might have sound reasons for sticking to principled points, but there are also strong reasons to avoid regional escalation and safeguard the deal. The timing is everything.

Netanyahu might be right in his principled points but wrong in strategy. The failure to show flexibility could risk sinking the hostage deal and create a situation in which the window to free the hostage might not open for a while.



