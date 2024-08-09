US, Egypt, Qatar call for resumption of talks, US says Iran has no basis for attack
Alleged Israeli strike targets Syria • Gallant discusses Middle East situation with Austin
Government cabinet meets to decide when to inform citizens about expected attack
A government cabinet meeting on Thursday was set to discuss the question of when to inform citizens of an expected attack from Lebanon and Iran, KAN news reported.Go to the full article >>
Three missile launches cross from Lebanon and land in Margaliot area
Three missile launches crossed from Lebanon into northern Israel on Thursday evening, with some landing in open areas of the Margarliot area, Ynet reported.Go to the full article >>
Israeli strike in Homs, Syria area - report
Four military personnel were wounded in an alleged Israeli airstrike targeting Syria's central region, Syrian state media reported on Thursday.Go to the full article >>
Will Netanyahu lose the Biden hostage deal if he doesn’t act now? - analysis
It has been clear to the Prime Minister’s opponents that Netanyahu since then has not been willing to make a deal at any price, which for them would be an agreement to end the war.
Netanyahu might have sound reasons for sticking to principled points, but there are also strong reasons to avoid regional escalation and safeguard the deal. The timing is everything.
Netanyahu might be right in his principled points but wrong in strategy. The failure to show flexibility could risk sinking the hostage deal and create a situation in which the window to free the hostage might not open for a while.
US, Qatar and Egypt leaders release statement pleading with Hamas, Israel to resume ceasefire talks
On Wednesday, the Prime Minister's Office said Israel was waiting for Hamas's response regarding clarifications for the hostage deal.
The White House released a joint statement on Thursday night with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar urging Hamas and Israel to return to ceasefire negotiations.Go to the full article >>
Pentagon chief Austin discusses Middle East situation with Gallant
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin phoned Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday and discussed the US steps in the Middle East to defend Israel and achieve a Gaza ceasefire, Austin said on X.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 115 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says