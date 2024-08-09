Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

US, Egypt, Qatar call for resumption of talks, US says Iran has no basis for attack

Alleged Israeli strike targets Syria • Gallant discusses Middle East situation with Austin

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip, August 8, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip, August 8, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Government cabinet meets to decide when to inform citizens about expected attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A government cabinet meeting on Thursday was set to discuss the question of when to inform citizens of an expected attack from Lebanon and Iran, KAN news reported.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Three missile launches cross from Lebanon and land in Margaliot area

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Three missile launches crossed from Lebanon into northern Israel on Thursday evening, with some landing in open areas of the Margarliot area, Ynet reported.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Israeli strike in Homs, Syria area - report

By REUTERS
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Four military personnel were wounded in an alleged Israeli airstrike targeting Syria's central region, Syrian state media reported on Thursday.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Will Netanyahu lose the Biden hostage deal if he doesn’t act now? - analysis

It has been clear to the Prime Minister’s opponents that Netanyahu since then has not been willing to make a deal at any price, which for them would be an agreement to end the war.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
IN HIS speech to Congress last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underscored the threat that Iran poses to the Middle East and advocated for the formation of an anti-Iran ‘Abraham Alliance.’ (photo credit: KEVIN MOHATT/REUTERS)
IN HIS speech to Congress last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underscored the threat that Iran poses to the Middle East and advocated for the formation of an anti-Iran ‘Abraham Alliance.’
(photo credit: KEVIN MOHATT/REUTERS)

Netanyahu might have sound reasons for sticking to principled points, but there are also strong reasons to avoid regional escalation and safeguard the deal. The timing is everything.

Netanyahu might be right in his principled points but wrong in strategy. The failure to show flexibility could risk sinking the hostage deal and create a situation in which the window to free the hostage might not open for a while.
 
 

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

US, Qatar and Egypt leaders release statement pleading with Hamas, Israel to resume ceasefire talks

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister's Office said Israel was waiting for Hamas's response regarding clarifications for the hostage deal.

By HANNAH SARISOHN
People hold banners as they take part in a rally calling for the release of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas from Gaza and for support from the U.S., outside the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2024. (photo credit: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/REUTERS)
People hold banners as they take part in a rally calling for the release of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas from Gaza and for support from the U.S., outside the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2024.
(photo credit: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/REUTERS)

The White House released a joint statement on Thursday night with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar urging Hamas and Israel to return to ceasefire negotiations.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Pentagon chief Austin discusses Middle East situation with Gallant

By REUTERS
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin phoned Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday and discussed the US steps in the Middle East to defend Israel and achieve a Gaza ceasefire, Austin said on X.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know


    • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
    • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
    • 115 hostages remain in Gaza
    • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says